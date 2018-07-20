Player of the Year
Jason Brandow, Vintage senior
Finalists
Nolan Dunkle, Justin-Siena sophomore
He was named to Prep2Prep.com’s All-North Coast Section Third Team as a utility player, having played every position except second base and catcher, and facing competition MaxPreps.com considered to be among the toughest in Division 3. He received All-Marin County Athletic League Honorable Mention after competing in a league that had eight of 10 teams qualify for the NCS playoffs. In 59 innings pitched, he posted four of the Braves’ nine wins and three saves, striking out 58 with a 2.49 ERA and a .198 batting average against, and dominated in a playoff win over Cardinal Newman. He allowed just 43 hits and 21 walks. In nine relief appearances, he was 3-0 with three saves and a 0.00 ERA, allowing just nine hits in 23 2/3 innings. He also hit .342 with 26 hits, 12 runs, 10 RBIs, three doubles, a home run and six stolen bases.
Flavio Fernandez, Calistoga senior
The quarterback of the football team in the fall, he led a very young baseball team to the playoffs with his spark in the leadoff hitting spot. He made the North Central League III First Team after leading the Wildcats with a .593 batting average, 31 stolen bases in 32 attempts, and 22 runs scored. He also had seven RBIs and 11 walks.
Caleb Jeske, St. Helena sophomore
He hit a team-high .373 and a team-best 22 hits and a .464 on-base percentage, .508 slugging clip, and a .972 on-base-plus-slugging average. He also started 10 games on the mound, pitching 45 innings, and was the Saints’ primary catcher. “When opposing coaches saw his arm, they were very hesitant to attempt the steal,” head coach Darrell Quirici said.
Nathan Jessell, Napa senior
The Division II Cal State Monterey Bay-bound shortstop hit .402 with 35 hits, 31 RBIs, 29 runs scored, 11 doubles, three home runs and 14 walks, striking out just eight times in 87 at-bats. He made the All-Monticello Empire League First Team and was voted his team’s Most Valuable Player. “He was one of our most consistent players,” said head coach Todd Pridy. “In my opinion his best position is third base, but he filled a need and did it admirably. He also excelled as our back-up catcher. He is extremely confident in his abilities, but you’d never know it. He carried himself as the quiet team leader he absolutely was.”
Jason Pridy, Napa senior
A preferred walk-on at Cal State Long Beach, he was a unanimous All-Monticello Empire League First Team selection after hitting .396 with 36 hits, 17 RBIs, 30 runs scored, 21 walks, 10 stolen bases, two doubles, two triples and just 16 strikeouts in 91 at-bats. “He played a dynamic center field and stepped in and played a solid second base in the second half of the season for us,” head coach Todd Pridy said. “His willingness to accept walks in key situations led to many runs scored, especially in two-out situations. He had a knack for collecting big hits in big situations and ran the bases aggressively, consistently putting pressure on opposing defenses and taking an extra 90 feet.”
Offensive Player of the Year
Elijah DeGuzman, American Canyon junior
The infielder and clean-up hitter received All-Solano County Athletic Conference Honorable Mention after leading the Wolves with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 33 RBIs and hitting .324. “Eli had a tremendous offensive season,” head coach Matt Brown said. “He got into a groove for a few weeks in the middle of the season, where he hit every single ball hard and his at-bats were fun to watch. He showed a great deal of improvement in his approach at the plate and we expect that it will only get better next year.”
Finalists
Jack Adkins, St. Helena junior
Alex Kirley, Justin-Siena junior
Brandon Herter, Napa senior
Harrison Kohagura, Vintage sophomore
Jesus Rojas-Mendoza, Calistoga sophomore
Defensive Player of the Year
Eli Wood, Vintage junior
The Crushers’ pitching ace when not their top infielder at third base, he committed only five errors on the year. Hitting in the No. 4 spot most of the year, he had 15 hits and was second with 16 RBIs. “His play at third bordered on the spectacular at times,” head coach Rich Anderson said. “His strong arm and soft hands coupled with his nose for the ball made him a play maker. Most impressively is his competitive spirit. Eli is a nice young man that is either one or two in his class academically, but he has a burning intensity and a desire to compete that exudes confidence and readiness.”
Finalists
Caden Cortese, Napa senior
Alex Kerr, St. Helena senior
Jimmy Larson, American Canyon sophomore
Colton Maher, Napa senior
Asher Sutter, Justin-Siena senior
Pitcher of the Year
Andrew Raymond, Napa senior
He committed to Division III Willamette University midway through a season in which he pitched 50 2/3 innings and posted a 7-2 record with 40 strikeouts, 26 walks, an ERA of 2.90, and a walks-and-hits-per-inning-pitched mark of 1.54. Receiving All-Monticello Empire League Honorable Mention, he recorded two Big Game wins over Vintage, and one against eventual Sac-Joaquin Section Division I champions Vacaville. “Every time he took the mound, we knew we were going to get a solid performance and that we had a great opportunity to win that day,” head coach Todd Pridy said. “Andrew utilized an exceptional curveball and changeup to compliment his fastball. We do not have the success we did this year as a team without Andrew’s work on the mound.”
Finalists
Nathan Banks, American Canyon junior
Marek Codron, Vintage senior
Stephen Collins, St. Helena senior
Andy Pitt, American Canyon junior
Adan Rodriguez, Calistoga sophomore
Newcomer of the Year
Jordan Fisher, American Canyon freshman
The outfielder was a unanimous All-Solano County Athletic Conference First Team selection. He was second in the SCAC in RBIs from the lead-off spot. He led the Wolves with a .382 batting clip, 26 hits, 23 runs and 20 walks and was second with 25 RBIs and one home run. “We weren’t sure that putting a freshman in the lead-off spot was fair to him. However, we knew that with the abilities that he had shown in practice, we would be a better team. Once he figured it out, he was a consistent table setter, run scorer, and run producer all year,” head coach Matt Brown said. “He also was a tremendous upgrade to our outfield. He has a very mature approach to the game for a ninth-grader.”
Finalists
Omar Gonzalez, Napa sophomore
Caleb Granados, St. Helena sophomore
Trent Maher, Napa sophomore
Davide Migotto, Vintage freshman
Noah Young, Justin-Siena freshman
Coach of the Year
Todd Pridy, Napa
In his 17th and final season at the Napa helm, he guided his alma mater to a second-place, 9-6 record in the Monticello Empire League and a 15-13 overall mark. His 15th-seeded squad fell just 6-5 at No. 2 Woodcreek-Roseville in its CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff opener. Napa had just two third-year varsity players.