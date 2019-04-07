Player of the Year Finalists
Oliver Aandahl, American Canyon junior
The All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team honoree averaged 13.3 points per game and was All-Tournament at the Dawg Classic in San Rafael. This was the second season as a varsity starter for Aandahl, who played three years of AAU ball before high school. “This year was more about jelling together,” he said of the Wolves, who finished second in the VVAL. “I think next year we’ll have more chemistry working together, especially with the underclassmen.”
Cesar Ayala, Calistoga senior
He received All-North Central League IV Honorable Mention after helping the Wildcats become their program’s first team to qualify for the postseason in 12 years. The 5-foot-9 guard with a wiry frame and aggressive playing style was a team captain and led the team in scoring early on. His long arms and quick feet made him a staunch defender. But more importantly, he was an emotional leader who set the tone in games and practices.
Stephen Blume, Napa senior
The Vine Valley Athletic League Defensive Player of the Year drew the assignment of guarding the other team’s best offensive weapon every night, whether it was a point guard or a much taller wing, and consistently held the opponent’s leading scorer well below their average. While putting forth a ton of energy on the defensive end, Blume was just as good offensively, scoring 14.1 points per game with 42.2% accuracy from the 3-point arc.
Hayden Fuller, Napa Christian senior
In his fourth season as the Knights’ leading scorer, a master of the rainbow 3-pointer, he averaged in the high 20s as a scorer while netting 9 assists and 4 steals a game. The older of head coach Tad Fuller’s two sons on the team, he always played with high intensity and helped the Knights win 10 games and finish sixth in the nine-team Small School Bridge League. He was able to shoot around with some of the elite Prolific Prep players who attend the school, and hopes to play for Pacific Union College.
Jonathan Gamble, St. Helena junior
The 6-foot-2 point guard made the All-North Central League I Second Team after leading the Saints in assists and deflections and finishing second in rebounding, steals and blocks. He helped the Saints go 8-6 in the NCL I, their best league record in seven years. “Jonathan was a pass-first point guard that loved to create opportunities for his teammates,” head coach Jim Gamble of his son. “He deftly handled the defensive pressure that the other teams brought every game and was like having a coach on the floor.”
Offensive Player of the Year
Nick Jeworowski, St. Helena senior
The 6-foot-1 center averaged 13.6 points per game on 49-percent shooting for the season, with six games of 20 points or more – including a season-high 27 – and five games with 15 points or more. When the Saints were pushing hard for the playoffs, he asserted himself as the team’s offensive leader. During that eight-game stretch, he averaged 19.3 points, on 57-percent shooting, In addition to his offensive skills, he had a huge presence inside on the defensive end, using his leaping ability to block 37 shots and average 7.8 rebounds per game. He made the All-North Central League I First Team and was all-tournament at the Sutter Home Invitational and Cloverdale Tournament.
Finalists
Brock Bowers, Napa sophomore
Liam McDevitt, Justin-Siena junior
Gabe Patrick, American Canyon sophomore
Trevor Payne, Pacific Union College Prep sophomore
Jared Rendon, Vintage senior
Defensive Player of the Year
Grant Polk, Vintage senior
He made the All-VVAL First Team after leading the Crushers with 13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and a 66.3 shooting percentage in league play. “Grant was a great leader and anchor for our team offensively and defensively,” said head coach Robert Johnson. “Besides his great athletic ability and commitment to his teammates on the floor, he was just as committed in the classroom (3.8 GPA). Thanks to his supportive family and desire to get better every day and be coached, he was able to have this success this year. He is a great example of a student-athlete.”
Finalists
Jasiel Flores, Calistoga senior
Christian Iano, St. Helena senior
Blake Murray, Vintage junior
Barrett Donohoe, Justin-Siena senior
Justin Row, Pacific Union College Prep senior
Newcomer of the Year
Christian Caldera, Calistoga freshman
In between leading the football team as a quarterback and safety and scoring 14 goals for the soccer team in the fall, and playing shortstop for the baseball team, he led the Wildcats’ basketball team to its first playoff appearance in 12 years as they won 11 games and finished third in the North Central League IV. He was the only Wildcat to make the All-NCL IV First Team.
Finalists
Khai Curry, American Canyon freshman
Brayden Greenlee, Napa sophomore
Sam Johannessen, American Canyon senior
Tyler Oda, Napa freshman
Fawad Muhammad, St. Helena sophomore
Coach of the Year
Zack Cook, Napa
The 1996 Napa High graduate, in only his fourth season as a varsity basketball head coach, guided the Grizzlies to their first league title in 28 years and first playoff berth since 2005. He had much success as a JV boys and JV girls coach at Napa High for 11 years before taking the Vintage varsity girls helm in 2015-16. He’s been at his alma mater for three years, with fellow alum Greg Johnson assisting, and this year coached the Grizzlies to a 12-0 Vine Valley Athletic League mark and 23-6 record overall.