Player of the Year Finalists
Julio Alonzo, Napa senior
The Vine Valley Athletic League’s Offensive Player of the Year is back as an All-County Player of the Year finalist after being named Monticello Empire League Player of the Year as a junior. The center midfielder had to adjust to a former assistant taking the helm this year, Rafael Ayala, but still scored or assisted on many of the Grizzlies’ 41 goals.
Francis Aquilina, St. Helena senior
Named to the All-North Central League I First Team, he helped the Saints score 23 goals and finish 3-10-3 overall and 2-8-3 in league play. The two-sport athlete is now back on the swim team and trying to help the Saints win their third straight Coastal Mountain Conference crown.
Abad Cuenca,
Calistoga senior
The Most Valuable Player of the North Central League II led the county with 27 goals, giving him 66 goals for his career. He was the 2017 All-County Offensive Player of the Year and made the All-NCL II First Team in 2016.
Chris Hernandez, American Canyon senior
An All-County Newcomer of the Year finalist as a junior, the center midfielder overcame injuries to score eight goals – second on the team behind senior forward Billy Biondini’s 12 goals. “He carried the team on his shoulders,” head coach Gabriel Zepeda said of the son of Wolves JV head coach Javier Hernandez, whom Zepeda said will take the varsity helm next winter.
Gerardo Perez,
Vintage senior
A second-year starter, Perez made the All-VVAL First Team this season after leading the Crushers with 15 assists and was tied for second in goals with seven. “Productive in the attack, Gerardo made an impact playing in the middle and also playing in the wing,” co-coaches Javier Covarrubias and Alex Feliciano said on their nomination form. “His intelligence and quickness always made him a threat on the offensive side of the game, whether it was scoring goals or creating opportunities for his teammates.”
Offensive Player of the Year
Mario Avina,
Calistoga senior
An All-County Player of the Year finalist as a junior, he tallied 14 goals and 11 assists last fall and made the All-North Central League II First Team for the second season in a row. The Wildcats won the league title with an 11-1-2 record and finished 15-3-2 overall.
Finalists
Billy Biondini, American Canyon senior
Christian Caldera, Calistoga freshman
Christian Ceja, Vintage junior
Christian Gutierrez, Justin-Siena senior
Juan Leon, Napa senior
Defensive Player of the Year
Diego Cortez, Vintage senior
According to co-coaches Javier Covarrubias and Alex Feliciano, “Diego was an anchor on defense throughout the year. At center back, he was instrumental in a defense that kept 11 shutouts and allowed only 18 goals in 24 games. As a team captain, he was a leader on the field and off. An intelligent player, he was a leader in the back four that helped organize and limit the opportunities of the opponent.”
Finalists
Jordan Bowman-Davis, Justin-Siena senior
Aidan Dolinar, Justin-Siena senior
Manuel Garcia, Calistoga senior
Austin Larsen, Napa senior
Duran Paez, American Canyon junior
Goalkeeper of the Year
Carlos Ayala, Vintage senior
The VVAL Defensive Player of the Year recorded 11 shutouts, six in league play, and gave up only 18 goals in 24 games overall for the league champions. According to co-coaches Javier Covarrubias and Alex Feliciano, “Carlos was an important part of not only our defense, but also offense. He was always influential in either building our attack from the back or starting a quick counter attack. Defensively he always came up with big saves, especially in the biggest games. A true game-changer between the sticks.”
Newcomer of the Year
Jorge Galvan, Vintage sophomore
He finished tied for second on the team with seven goals and contributed five assists for the VVAL champions. “He started at the 10, an important center-mid position, and helped lead the attack through the middle,” said co-coaches Javier Covarrubias and Alex Feliciano. “Smart player, creative, great with both feet, always looking to go forward with the ball, and with a strong work ethic. He helped the team win the crucial midfield battle many times.”
Finalists
Isaac Garcia, Calistoga freshman
Reynaldo Gonzalez, St. Helena sophomore
Thomas Grimes, St. Helena freshman
Diego Moya, St. Helena sophomore
Samuel Villanueva, Napa sophomore
Co-Coaches of the Year
Javier Covarrubias and Alex Feliciano, Vintage
Before Bernie Ochoa stepped down after five seasons as the Crushers’ head coach, he had always mentioned that Covarrubias and Feliciano were like his co-head coaches than assistants. In their sixth straight season with the program, they got to be varsity head coaches for the first time and guided Vintage to its third straight league crown as well as two playoff wins.
“It was definitely different because Bernie was the head coach and he was our go-to guy,” senior Oscar Loyola said of the coaching change. “A lot of us were worried about it because we were already starting out with a huge change (in league and section), but they filled in the spot. They’re definitely not as strict as Bernie, but they were there for us. It felt like a family.”