Alyssa Andrews can now add 2018-19 All-Napa County Girls Basketball Player of the Year to her many team and individual accomplishments.
The Vintage High School senior, who holds the Crushers’ scoring records for points in a season (428) and career (1,349), was her usual humble self when speaking about the prestigious honor announced by the Napa Valley Register.
“This is a very special award,” Andrews said. “I’ve been nominated before and come close. Now it’s finally happened and it’s extra special that it came in my senior year.”
In addition to leading her team to the first Vine Valley Athletic League title with an 11-1 record, Andrews was named the league’s Most Valuable Player.
“It’s nice when it happens,” admitted Andrews, “but I wouldn’t say awards are what drives me. Just playing the game is the best part for me.”
She credited her teammates with helping with her success.
“I wouldn’t be here without them,” she said. “They’re amazing and they complement my style really well.”
Despite being a slender 5 feet, 8 inches, Andrews isn’t afraid to take the ball inside.
“I like driving to the hoop and scoring,” she said, acknowledging that growing up with and playing against her two brothers helped to make her tough.
“When I look back on my basketball career, I will remember my teammates and my coaches,” she reflected, “because they helped me to develop into the person and player I am today. I will always remember the feeling being out on the court and knowing that’s where I belong.”
Not surprisingly, Andrews said her favorite memory from her senior season was the Crushers’ memorable, 61-56 double-overtime victory over crosstown rival Napa High – a game that saw her tie her career high with 25 points.
“The Big Game was one of my favorite parts about playing high school basketball, just because it was so intense,” she said. “The last Big Game was the craziest game I’ve ever played. It was double overtime and I don’t think anyone left until the final buzzer. Everyone was standing and cheering and yelling and I’ve never felt that much pressure in my life.”
Andrews enjoyed the challenge of playing in the new VVAL against many of the girls she grew up playing against in the area.
“It made it more competitive and more exciting for me, playing against teams I had friends on,” she said.
Vintage was a combined 6-0 against Napa, Justin-Siena and American Canyon.
When Andrews entered the basketball program at Vintage, the Crushers were still in the Monticello Empire League and anything but a powerhouse.
“I think we had won something like three league games in the past couple of years when I started,” she said. “Starting from there and then winning back-to-back championships in different leagues was a real achievement.”
Her head coach, Joe Donohoe, took the Vintage helm when Andrews and fellow senior Kate Ilsley returned to the varsity for their sophomore seasons.
“He’s taught me all that I know,” smiled Andrews. “He’s always been supportive and coached me to be my best. Joe has taught me that with hard work and dedication, I can be anything I want.”
Is there another Alyssa Andrews out there in the Vintage program?
“We have a lot of hard-working girls in the program,” said Donohoe, “but there will never be another quite like Alyssa Andrews. I’m very lucky and honored to have coached her these past three years,” he said. “She’s just a remarkable kid. Alyssa likes to win, and she’s willing to do whatever she can to try and make that happen.”
Donohoe said being hard-working and competitive were hallmarks of Andrews’ game.
“This is an award she’s rightfully earned. I don’t have many players that I’ve coached that are more competitive than me; she’s definitely a candidate to be one of them. She’s the leading scorer in the history of Vintage High, so I would say there’s never been a player like her here.
“There was no secret what Alyssa could do. But even when teams prepared to stop her, they couldn’t. She was the second-leading scorer in the North Coast Section and that’s a pretty remarkable stat with all the phenomenal players in this area.”
Despite her achievements, Andrews has remained humble, according to Donohoe.
“This isn’t the first time around to be told how good she is,” he acknowledged, “and yet it’s never gone to her head. I’ve enjoyed just knowing her and seeing what a good leader she is and how she has taken responsibility for her place in the program. Alyssa has really blossomed over the past years in the area of leadership and everything that goes along with it.”
Donohoe noted that he coaches every player a little differently, but felt that Andrews had a pretty clear understanding of what was expected of her and what she needed to improve on during her career. “She’s put a lot of work into improving the parts of her game where she needed to, and as she did we started winning more and more games and became more successful as a team,” the coach said.
He said every player needed to commit to getting better.
“There was a little bit of a culture change that had to happen when I got here,” Donohoe said, “and it wouldn’t have happened if these girls hadn’t bought in and put in the work. Our senior leadership answered the bell remarkably.
“There are no stats or awards for it, but the way you practice is how you’re going to be when the game starts. It’s no secret how to play for this program; you have to play hard all the time. Alyssa never took practice lightly. We all worked very hard and earned every bit of the legacy that these girls have left behind.”
Andrews acknowledged that practicing hard was one of the secrets to the Crushers’ success.
“I like practicing hard. Even though sometimes conditioning can get the best of you, it helps you play through the hard moments in the games,” she said.
When Donohoe thinks of Andrews, two things come immediately to mind.
“One is a picture of the team holding the VVAL banner for this year,” he said, “and the other is when Vintage received its first MEL championship banner in 33 years.”
Donohoe said he and Andrews forged a relationship that went well beyond player and coach.
“I’m one of her biggest fans. What I’m going to miss most about Alyssa is our back and forth,” he chuckled. “Sometimes I get a little animated and she always seems to come up with a remark that puts me in check and reminds me why we are here.”
Andrews said she, Ilsley and fellow seniors Nicole Gleeson, Dellaina Morse, Maite Macias, Emily Harlow, Maya Sapienza and Alany Flores set high expectations for the program.
“I hope the girls next year will continue to push and persevere and follow in our footsteps,” she said.
Added Donohoe, “I think next year’s team has had a pretty good example set for them.”
Andrews plans to attend UC Santa Barbara in the fall and major in environmental science. As she looks forward to college, she said she is already missing basketball and may not have played her last game.
“I may try walking on to the college team,” she said.
“I hope she does,” Donohoe said.
Based on her basketball resume and determination, no one should rule her out.