Player of the Year Finalists
Kate Ilsley, Vintage senior
The 2017-18 All-County Offensive Player of the Year, she was honored by the Vine Valley Athletic League with her third all-league First Team honor. She averaged 7.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 steals overall, and 7.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.7 steals against Napa County opponents. “She did what she has always done in her four years starting on the varsity at Vintage – her tenacious effort was there every night,” head coach Joe Donohoe said of Ilsley, who accumulated 988 points and 904 rebounds in her career as a Crusher. “The 900-900 club is rare air, and she had a huge hand in us going 13-1 versus Napa County teams.” The coach said Ilsley was also a big part of the Crushers having the highest team GPA of any varsity sport at Vintage this winter, a 4.06.
Carly Johnson, Napa junior
She was named a Player of the Year finalist for the second season in a row, her third as a varsity starter, after averaging 10.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game and early All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team honors. “Carly has completely stepped up her game and became our most important player on the floor,” said head coach Darci Ward. “She is a terrific offensive player who had three double-doubles this season. She often had to guard the better players on the other team and she has improved her defense drastically. She keeps getting better and better each and every season. She is a tenacious player and intense competitor. I am excited to see what she does in her senior year.”
Vanesa Quiepo, Calistoga junior
The guard was named to the All-North Central League IV First Team after averaging 14.3 points per game. She scored a career-high 32 points in a 20-point comeback home win against Willits, including 18 in the fourth quarter. The fifth-seeded Wildcats then won CIF North Coast Section Division 6 playoff games over No. 12 Mendocino and No. 4 El Sobrante Christian before falling to No. 1 Laytonville in the semifinals. As she and most of the other Wildcats had in volleyball, they qualified for the NorCal playoffs and dropped their opener at Redding Christian.
Ashlee Whittemore, Justin-Siena senior
The 2017-18 All-County Player of the Year’s importance to her team was felt when she had to miss four Vine Valley Athletic League games and the Braves went 1-3 in them. When she was healthy, they were 12-12 and 5-4 in league. She averaged 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.7 assists per game, shot 36 percent from the field, and was named First Team All-VVAL and Justin-Siena’s Player of the Year for the third straight season. “Ashlee did all of this while being the focus of almost every defense we played against,” head coach Andy Bettencourt said. She matched her career high with 36 points in a win at Petaluma and had 29 points at Kelseyville in a big win on the road. She started on the varsity all four years and finished with more than 1,600 career points.
Robyn-Elizabeth Yan, American Canyon senior
She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team after ranking third in the league with 2.9 steals per game, seventh with 2.1 assists, eighth with 9.3 points, and 18th with 3.3 rebounds. Head coach Angela Davis said Yan and freshmen Trinity Billingsley and Alexis Woodson “did it all” for the sixth-place Wolves, who finished 3-9 in the VVAL and 11-15 overall. “I wish our record would have reflected all of their contributions.”
Offensive Player of the Year
Breck Hearn, Napa Christian junior
The guard averaged 28 points and led the team is all major categories. She was All-Tournament at the Pacific Union College Invitational. A Napa High transfer, she accounted for about half of the Knights’ scoring and was a positive leader and a good defender as well, head coach Darren Smith said.
Finalists
Sofia Brandon, Napa senior
Jessica Duncan, Trinity Prep sophomore
Litzy Infante, Calistoga junior
Adriauna Samodio, American Canyon senior
Kayla Santos, Pacific Union College Prep junior
Defensive Player of the Year
Nicole Gleeson, Vintage senior
Winning this honor for the second season in a row, she was “way better” this year, head coach Joe Donohoe said. Also named Vine Valley Athletic League Defensive Player of the Year, she anchored a defense that gave up the second-fewest points in the CIF North Coast Section Division 1 and averaged 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 4.2 steals. “Nicole is the most dominant defensive player I have ever coached,” Donohoe said. “We never played a team, including Cardinal Newman, Dublin and San Ramon Valley, that had anyone close to her ability to change the game for the other teams. Nicole is a game wrecker. Her length and athleticism are remarkable. She changed the spacing for every single opponent we faced. She had 111 steals and 125 deflections, which led to numerous game-changing scoring runs.”
Finalists
Sophia Haeuser, Trinity Prep junior
Jovana Hernandez, St. Helena senior
Tully Leonard, Calistoga sophomore
Ella Thatcher, Justin-Siena senior
Siena Young, Napa senior
Newcomer of the Year
Isabella Wright, Justin-Siena freshman
She averaged 6.1 points and nearly 5 rebounds per game, scoring a season-high 20 points in a game against Novato that the Braves had to play without starters Ashlee Whittemore and Kiran Monteverdi. She made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team, the only freshman in that first or second group, and earned her team’s Most Improved Player award. She led the Braves with 41-percent field goal accuracy on the season and had 15 points and 13 rebounds in a 49-46 loss at league champion Vintage, nearly spoiling the Crushers’ Senior Night.
Finalists
Maizy Armstrong-Brown, Napa sophomore
Trinity Billingsley, American Canyon freshman
Elana Pang, Napa Christian sophomore
Ellie Savage, Vintage sophomore
Alexis Woodson, American Canyon freshman
Co-Coaches of the Year
Cesar Cruz and Ray Particelli, Calistoga
Cruz head coached the Napa High JV boys before taking over the boys and girls varsity programs at Calistoga in 2015, and Particelli was the varsity boys head coach at St. Helena and then Justin-Siena before joining Cruz at Calistoga two years ago. Despite having no seniors, they guided the Wildcats to 15 wins – including the program’s first North Coast Section playoff victory in at least 15 years. They did this while also coaching the Calistoga boys to 11 wins and a playoff berth.