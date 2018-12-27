Only four of 17 best high school girls water polo players this fall, as selected by coaches, were seniors.
The rest should be back next year – including all five from Justin-Siena, and four of the five from Napa High, which shared the first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League title with Justin-Siena as they each went 11-1 in league play.
Third-place Vintage went 6-4 in the VVAL and will bring back two All-County selections.
American Canyon, which was fifth in the VVAL at 4-6, should have two of its three All-County honorees back after winning 10 games during its best season in five years.
Here is a look at each member of the 2018 team:
Angelina Adams
Napa junior
The center defender was the Grizzlies’ second-leading scorer with 23 goals. “She drew more opponent ejections than she had committed exclusion fouls. That is impressive for a center defender,” said head coach Ashiq Khan.
Caitlyn Berryhill
Napa junior
The captain and goalkeeper helped the Grizzlies hold opponents to just 4.15 goals per game. Along with her command in the cage, her smart play on the ball had her racking up 33 steals. “We definitely owe a huge part of our success to Caitlyn and her control of the team on defense,” said head coach Ashiq Khan. “She created situations where we could focus on offense a bit earlier than we could have otherwise done with someone else in goal.”
Sofia Brandon
Napa senior
She was the Grizzlies’ third-leading scorer with 16 goals, and was fourth on the team with nine assists.
Kristen Dugdale
American Canyon junior
In her third season as a varsity starter, the utility player mostly filled the role of two-meter defense. “She is a big part of our defense and has a lot of knowledge of the game,” head coach Krista Loper said.
Meghan Hansen
Justin-Siena junior
The Braves’ Most Valuable Player scored 76 goals while playing center defender and made the All-VVAL First Team. She had a hand in 30 percent of the Braves’ goals and had more than 50 steals.
Meena Khan
Napa junior
The captain was named the VVAL’s Most Valuable Player after leading the Grizzlies with 80 goals and 41 steals while drawing 43 opponent ejections. “With Meena directing traffic and being our go-to player at center, teams were forced to double- and triple-team her,” head coach Ashiq Khan said. “That attention allowed us to utilize players who were open on the outside. We could use Meena at any part of the pool to help with what we needed at the time.”
Grace King
Napa junior
The Grizzlies’ second-leading field player with 20 steals, she also had 13 goals and 15 assists. “More importantly,” head coach Ashiq Khan said, “Grace opened up the pool for us on offense and collapsed on defense. With her speed, we were up quick on offense and were able to catch opponents on defense.”
Haley Konoval
American Canyon senior
The captain was a fourth-year varsity utility player. “She is a player who goes wherever she is needed during games,” head coach Krista Loper said. “She puts forth 100-percent effort in every practice and game to make the team better. She’s a true leader and knows the game.”
Sofia Leonardini
Vintage junior
Playing attacker and center, she scored 71 goals with 45-percent accuracy. She touched 60 percent of the Crushers’ goals – 87 of 145 – and stole the ball 52 times.
Mikayla Medina
Vintage senior
Playing attacker, the captain racked up 30 steals and had eight goals and 14 assists. Her shooting average was 38 percent. “She was a play-maker, constantly creating scoring opportunities for her teammates,” head coach Sarah Tinloy said.
Eva Pavon
Vintage senior
The captain played attacker and tallied nine goals and 22 assists, touching 21 percent of the Crushers’ goals. A defensive-oriented player, she also stole the ball 64 times.
Lina Phinney
Justin-Siena sophomore
One of the Braves’ up-and-coming talents, the utility player scored 23 goals and made the All-VVAL Second Team.
Sarah Reynolds
Justin-Siena freshman
It was as if all-time school scoring leader Becca Reynolds had never graduated this past June and gone on to play for UC Davis. In her first year of high school, her little sister led the Braves with 97 goals and made the All-VVAL First Team. Justin-Siena’s Offensive MVP, Sarah scored more than 40 percent of the Braves’ goals, averaging 5 a game, and – like her sister – was the top-scoring freshman nationally.
Erynn Robinson
Vintage sophomore
Playing center defense, she had a team-high 75 steals and was a 45-percent shooter, scoring 49 goals and assisting on 36. She touched 85 of the Crushers’ 145 goals, or 59 percent.
Sophia Samson
Justin-Siena sophomore
Another Brave who should be around a while, the attacker had 20 goals, more than 35 steals and 30 assists, and made the All-VVAL Second Team.
Ava Swaffer
American Canyon junior
In her second season as the varsity goalkeeper, the captain amassed more than 200 blocks in her 21 games played. “She has improved tremendously from last year in her ability to read the game and communicate with her teammates,” head coach Krista Loper said.
Maddie Vertonin
Justin-Siena freshman
In her first year of high school, the attacker racked up 37 goals and made the All-VVAL Second Team.