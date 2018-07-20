Jason Brandow credits the Vintage High School baseball program a whole lot for his overall development and success in the game.
Brandow, a four-year player for the Crushers who graduated in June, is so very thankful and appreciative for all the time and work that head coach Rich Anderson and assistant coach Billy Smith have put into helping him with his game.
“Both those guys have helped me a ton along the way,” Brandow said recently. “Vintage has helped me a lot, helped me develop what I need to do, to get to this level, and where I’m at. I couldn’t have done it without high school baseball, without Rich Anderson and all the other coaches.
“Rich Anderson and Billy Smith have been most influential to me.”
Brandow works on his game throughout the year and turned in a big senior season, playing center field and hitting .458 with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 RBIs. He had 27 hits on the season with an .830 slugging percentage, scored 20 runs and had 13 stolen bases.
He was named Honorable Mention All-Monticello Empire League after helping Vintage (12-14 overall, 7-8 MEL) to a tie for third place in the MEL. Vintage lost in the first round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs to Del Campo-Fair Oaks, 6-4.
Brandow was named to the 2018 All-California State second team by prepbaseballreport.com.
He was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 22nd round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft in June.
His latest honor is a big one – Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County team.
“We have had some great players here, but Jason is different,” said Anderson. “His size, speed, and fast-twitch muscles set him apart. The scouts know way more than I’ll ever know and they see his growth potential as unlimited.”
Brandow said he turned the Pirates’ offer down. He signed a national letter-of-intent with Cal State Fullerton in November and will play for the Titans on a scholarship.
“I feel he will find success at Fullerton,” Anderson said. “It’s different than pro ball in that it’s about the team and winning the College World Series and not so much about individual development. Fullerton has a culture that promotes that and I feel Jason will want to be part of it and he’ll want to play in a World Series.”
Brandow said it was a “family decision” to pursue college baseball and go to Fullerton.
“I wouldn’t be in this position without all of the coaches at Vintage and all of the other coaches who have helped me develop those skills,” he said in a telephone interview. “I give all the credit to where I’m going, and where I am at, to all of my coaches. They have helped me along the way.”
Fullerton’s 2018 season ended in a 6-5 loss to Washington in an NCAA Super Regional in June. The Titans were 36-25.
“I’m just blessed to be going to such a great program,” said Brandow, who plans to major in kinesiology. “I’m excited for it. The goal, really, is to play every day, get better, and hopefully win a College World Series, because the team is very capable of doing that.
“Just to go and be on a team that is full of great players and great competition is going to be great. I’m excited for it.”
Brandow played third base as a sophomore, catcher as a junior, and center field this past season.
“He didn’t really want to catch as a junior, but we needed him to, so we felt it was only right to put him in the outfield where he was projected in the draft and where he will play in college,” said Anderson.
“Jason had a great year considering all the pressure and expectations that surrounded him. It wasn’t our strongest team here at Vintage, so that made it even more difficult for him. He had to carry the load and was pitched around. With that said, he still put up great numbers.”
Big junior year
Brandow was named as a finalist for Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team after hitting .389 with 25 hits, including four doubles, two triples and seven RBIs as a junior for Vintage. As the Crushers’ catcher, he made only three errors and had a .980 fielding percentage.
He was named by USA Baseball to the final 40-man roster for the 2017 17U National Team Development Program and spent a week and a half over the summer training with the team. He got to play in two games during that time with USA Baseball at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, and one game at Miller Park, home of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Brandow represented the Oakland Athletics at the week-long Area Code Games, which were played in Long Beach.
He also played American Legion summer ball for the Napa Valley Baseball Club’s under-19 team.
“I feel Jason’s success in high school was because of his hard work and desire to play at the next level,” said Anderson.
“Jason is his own man. I feel we worked more closely when he was an infielder, but I didn’t have much influence on Jason these last two years. He knew what he wanted and worked for it. He has put in an immense amount of work as a hitter and gaining speed and strength. He knows that his future has baseball in it and his work ethic indicates that he is taking all of this very seriously.”
Spending summer in Utah
Brandow is spending the summer playing for the Utah Marshals, a collegiate summer team in Sandy, Utah. He bats third in the order and plays in center field. The season ends on Aug. 3.
“I feel great. I’m feeling locked in,” he said. “I’ve been feeling really good about it.”