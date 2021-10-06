All-Napa County Baseball Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists

Ian Avalos, Vintage senior

Currently at Santa Rosa Junior College to continue his baseball career, Avalos led Napa County this past spring with a 25 RBIs in just 16 games. He hit .448 (26 for 58) with 6 doubles, 5 home runs, 53 total bases, and 14 runs scored. At one point, he had a three-game home run streak.

“Ian was very dominant offensively and that allowed our other hitters to perform at a high level,” head coach Billy Smith said. “He had several key hits to help us contend for a league title. Ian was a huge part of our offensive success and teams were well aware of him.”

Added teammate Davide Migotto, “Ian had a rough start (in years past) but he really turned it around and started mashing the ball. Usually when I was on base, he scored me.”

Stacy Nelson III, St. Helena senior

The Saints’ No. 1 pitcher rang up 62 strikeouts in 41 innings of work this past spring. Offensively, he hit .319 with 10 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .500 and tied for the team lead with 15 runs scored. He was named to the All-North Central League I First Team.