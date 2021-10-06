All-Napa County Baseball Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists
Ian Avalos, Vintage senior
Currently at Santa Rosa Junior College to continue his baseball career, Avalos led Napa County this past spring with a 25 RBIs in just 16 games. He hit .448 (26 for 58) with 6 doubles, 5 home runs, 53 total bases, and 14 runs scored. At one point, he had a three-game home run streak.
“Ian was very dominant offensively and that allowed our other hitters to perform at a high level,” head coach Billy Smith said. “He had several key hits to help us contend for a league title. Ian was a huge part of our offensive success and teams were well aware of him.”
Added teammate Davide Migotto, “Ian had a rough start (in years past) but he really turned it around and started mashing the ball. Usually when I was on base, he scored me.”
Stacy Nelson III, St. Helena senior
The Saints’ No. 1 pitcher rang up 62 strikeouts in 41 innings of work this past spring. Offensively, he hit .319 with 10 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .500 and tied for the team lead with 15 runs scored. He was named to the All-North Central League I First Team.
“As the season progressed, he started to become a pitcher rather than a thrower, which led to more success for him,” said head coach Darrell Quirici. “He’s got an incredible arm and when he gets to the next level, I believe that having more specialized coaching will allow him to reach his full potential.”
Connor Ross, Napa junior
Ross hit safely in all 16 of the Grizzlies’ games this past spring. He also had a hit in his last game as a sophomore, so he’ll take a 17-game hitting streak into his senior year.
He also served as Napa’s closer on the mound.
“Connor did a little of everything for us this year,” said head coach Jason Chatham. “He's a competitive personality with a tremendous skill set. He led our team in hits and played an outstanding shortstop. His strong and accurate arm and smooth fielding, combined with his ability to drive the baseball, make him as complete a player as you'll find.”
Noah Young, Justin-Siena senior
Despite having nagging injuries from a football season that butted right up against baseball season because of the pandemic, Young had a dominant offensive season. With 50 plate appearances and 41 at-bats, he had an .854 slugging average, 16 runs scored, 10 extra-base hits, 22 RBIs, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, a .439 batting average and.480 on-base clip, and struck out only three times. He finished with a career batting average of .343 over his four varsity seasons.
Pitcher of the Year
Dylan Rody, Vintage senior
Now resuming his career at Napa Valley College, Rody posted a 4-1 record with a 2.70 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings this past spring. His loss was in a 4-3 heartbreaker at Casa Grande in which he gave up only 5 hits, three of them infield knocks.
“Dylan was our No. 1 pitcher and his dominance on the mound allowed us to compete for a league title,” head coach Billy Smith said. “Dylan dueled (Long Beach State commit Gavin) Ochoa from Casa Grande, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing 1 run on 4 hits versus the (unofficial) league champ.
“Dylan is a very competitive pitcher and when he was on the mound, he gave us a great chance to win.”
Finalists
Riley Carlos, American Canyon senior
In a 10-0, mercy rule-shortened, five-inning home win over Justin-Siena on Senior Day, the Wolves’ first victory of the season after 10 defeats, Carlos threw a 5-hitter with 9 strikeouts and 1 walk and helped his cause by going 2 for 2 with a double, stolen base and 3 runs scored. For the season, he hit .314 with 11 hits, including 2 doubles, and had 5 RBIs and scored 8 runs.
David Elias, Justin-Siena junior
He led the Braves with 32 2/3 innings pitched, throwing in 10 of their 17 games, and had two complete-game victories.
Liam Gilson, St. Helena senior
He made the All-North Central League I Second Team for the Saints. He teamed with Stacy Nelson III to lead St. Helena on the mound, pitching 38 1/3 innings and striking out 42 while walking only 11 with a 2.009 ERA.
“Liam was our crafty lefty who gave hitters fits after seeing Stacy’s heat,” head coach Darrell Quirici said. “He was very dependable on the mound and was our centerfielder most of the time. He also played some first base — his glove hand has some of the quickest reaction I’ve ever seen.”
Kaleb Matulich, Napa junior
He led the Grizzlies with 28 1/3 innings pitched last spring, fanning 13 and walking 4.
“Kaleb is a joy to coach,” said head coach Jason Chatham. “He’s such a genuine person and works his tail off for the team. He throws a ton of strikes and moves the ball around the zone. As a lefty, his late-moving fastball created a lot of soft contact from opposing hitters. He is proof that you can be very successful at the high school level relying on control and movement before velocity.”
Ryan Mitchell, American Canyon senior
He led the Wolves with 27 1/3 innings pitched, fanning 13 and walking 9. Mitchell helped his cause by hitting .389 with 12 singles, 2 doubles, 8 RBIs and 10 runs scored.
Offensive Player of the Year
Alex Dehzad, Vintage senior
He hit .404 and his 19 hits included 4 triples and 3 doubles. He also had 7 RBIs and 13 runs scored.
Finalists
Mason Brodit, American Canyon senior
He hit .270 with 10 hits that included five for extra bases — a home run, 2 triples and 2 doubles. He drove in 12 runs and scored 5.
Brent Isdahl, St. Helena junior
Brought up to the varsity as a sophomore the year before, he hit clean-up for the Saints at a .379 clip with a .698 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .526. He led the team with 15 RBIs in 16 games and hit 4 home runs. He also scored 12 runs and was an All-North Central League I selection.
“Brent is a strong left-handed hitter who really grew as a hitter this year,” said head coach Darrell Quirici. “As we moved through the season, he became more patient at the plate and learned to lay off the ‘pitcher’s pitches’ and jump on that hittable pitch. He works hard outside of practices and is poised to have a big senior season.”
Tyree Reed, American Canyon senior
Now at Oregon State, he struggled compared to past years with the Wolves, managing a .258 batting average with 4 doubles, 4 singles, 9 runs scored and 7 RBIs in 13 games.
Dalen Tinsley, Justin-Siena sophomore
After making the varsity as a freshman in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he came back with a .302 batting average, 16 hits that included 7 doubles and a triple, 6 RBIs and 16 runs scored.
Elliott Zuidema, Napa junior
He ranked second on the Grizzlies with 14 hits, including a pair of doubles, and scored 11 runs. He was their leadoff hitter in most games.
“EZ has a knack for finding the barrel with his bat, and has excellent short game skills as well,” said head coach Jason Chatham. “He is a prototype leadoff/middle infield type of impact player.”
Defensive Player of the Year
Gavin Rabanal, Vintage senior
The centerfielder, now attending Cal Poly, had 27 putouts in 15 games for the Crushers.
“Gavin was simply amazing in the outfield,” head coach Billy Smith said. “He roamed and caught everything from left-center to right-center field gaps. His ability to read a ball off and the bat and cover ground was bar none the best I’ve ever seen from a high school player — bar none. His ability to catch any ball was off the charts. Each time a ball was hit in the air, I knew Gavin was going to catch it. His catches not only awed his teammates and coaching staff but had other teams in awe as well.”
Finalists
Robby Sangiacomo, Justin-Siena junior
Robby was the best defensive catcher in the VVAL throwing out over half of would be base stealers and called his own games. He made no errors in 65 total chances and hit .364 with 3 doubles and 8 RBIs.
“He did this while also playing basketball and coming right off the football field to play baseball,” head coach Jeremy Tayson noted.
Dylan Snider, Napa junior
He committed only 3 errors in 76 chances behind the plate, co-led the Grizzlies with 11 runs scored, and had 7 RBIs.
“Dylan outworks everyone,” said head coach Jason Chatham. “He is a selfless player behind the dish, very blue collar — that's what you want out of a star catcher — and pitchers love throwing to him. His strong and accurate arm from behind the plate made him tough to steal on. He's going to have a huge senior year.”
Jasper Henry, St. Helena junior
He did a solid job at shortstop for the Saints.
“He was and is our most fluid defender and has immense talent,” head coach Darrell Quirici said. “He should shine as a senior next year.”
Braden Snoke, Justin-Siena junior
He committed 1 error in 22 chances and hit .359 with 14 hits, including 5 doubles, a triple and a home run. He drove in 12 runs and scored 11.
“Braden would have made the all-league team had there been one,” head coach Jeremy Tayson said, “and was among the better players in the VVAL for the better part of the season, contributing at the plate, and on the mound.”
Antonnio Lawson, American Canyon senior
He committed just 1 error in 68 chances and had 8 hits and 6 RBIs for the Wolves.
Newcomer of the Year
Everet Johnson, Justin-Siena freshman
He tallied 14 hits, 9 runs, 6 RBIs, 5 doubles, a triple and 4 hit-by-pitches, and committed only 1 error while playing first base, third base and catcher.
He led the entire VVAL with a .452 batting average and .575 on-base clip among those with 40 plate appearances. “Notable about his is he started the season 1 for 9, so for the last 11 games of the season he hit .591 with a .667 on-base,” head coach Jeremy Tayson noted.
Finalists
Sam Gomez, Vintage sophomore
He hit .405 for the Crushers with 8 RBIs, 10 runs scored, and a home run and 5 doubles among his 15 hits.
Miles Harvey, St. Helena junior
The All-North Central League I selection was the Saints’ second-leading hitter with a .400 clip. He had 14 RBIs and scored 12 runs, both second-best on the team. “He played second base throughout the season in spite of a nagging shoulder which prevented him from throwing at 100%,” noted head coach Darrell Quirici.
Erik Kvidahl, Vintage junior
He posted a 4-1 record on the mound with a 3.18 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 innings.
“We knew our No. 1 pitcher was Dylan Rody and we needed to find who was No. 2 and Erik competed with two other pitchers for that spot. He worked very hard every day with Coach (Mark) Lundeen and his confidence grew with each outing,” head coach Billy Smith said. “Erik developed into a very strong No. 2 and his performances showed all the way to his last start against American Canyon. He kept a very good offensive team off-balance and he performed really well, holding them to 1 run before he left the game with a 5-1 lead.”
Justin Maldonado, St. Helena junior
Head coach Darrell Quirici said Brent Isdahl told him at the Saints’ first week of practice that Maldonado wanted to play.
“I had no idea who he was since he hadn’t played baseball since seventh grade,” the coach recalled. “He showed up and was raw, but he improved every day on the field. When Liam (Gilson) was on the bump, I knew we were covered with Justin patrolling centerfield.”
Cameron Taylor, Napa sophomore
He led the Grizzlies with 8 RBIs and 3 doubles and was second with 15 hits.
“We are big believers in Cam Taylor,” said head coach Jason Chatham. “The guy just hits all the time. He is as tough of an out as you will find. Very competitive, never gives an inch, tough to strike out. He can steal bases and has shown flashes of brilliance defensively. He was given an opportunity early in his high school career to prove himself at the varsity level, and he has shown he is a star.”