All-Napa County Boys Basketball Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists
Oliver Aandahl, American Canyon senior
With the most difficult strength of schedule in the Vine Valley Athletic League, according to MaxPreps, he averaged 16.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals, made 92.7% of his free throws, and shot 52% on field goals. The All-VVAL First Teamer finished second in league MVP voting.
“Oliver garnered 100% of the attention of opposing defenses and still couldn't be stopped,” head coach Scott Hayburn said. “He scored in every way imaginable. He led the team in points in the paint, 3-point shooting and free-throw shooting, but his offensive prowess went beyond the box scores. He led the VVAL’s highest-scoring offense, and seventh-highest scoring team in the North Coast Section’s Division II, by calling plays, diagnosing defenses and being a second coach on the floor. He did so as the shortest player on the floor every night. At 5-foot-8, he needed to rely on creativity and saavy to dominate games. He was easily the most exciting player in the county to watch.
“What nobody got to see, however, was Oliver's work ethic. If I asked for 10 pushups, he gave me 20. If we had to run 15 stairs, he finished first and kept running until the last player finished. He came to every optional shoot-around, and when he wasn't working on free throws he was in the weight room. His intensity and dedication to his team and this season was unmatched. With Oliver on the floor, we were never out of a game. If the VVAL were drafting the 2019-20 season, Oliver would be the first player chosen by the majority of coaches.”
Christian Caldera, Calistoga sophomore
He was named the North Central League IV Most Valuable Player after helping the Wildcats win their first league title in 28 years, leading them in scoring with 16.7 points per game.
“Everything ran through him; he established the tempo for our team,” co-coach Cesar Cruz said. “He matured during the course of the season, and by the end of the season he was responsible for our team taking a better approach to the game. He learned the importance of discipline on both sides of the court.”
Fawad Muhammad, St. Helena junior
The 6-foot-2 forward started the season on fire, scoring 30, 23 and 30 points at the Saints’ Sutter Home Tournament, where he was named All-Tournament, before earning the same award at the Cloverdale tournament. He missed five early league games but still ended up leading St. Helena with 14.1 points, 6.85 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 43% shooting from 2-point range, earning the Saints’ Most Inspirational Player honors.
“Fawad has an uncanny ability to get past his defender to create an opening for his shot,” said head coach Jim Gamble. “He was also a tenacious man defender, leading the team in steals and using his length to contest shots, deflect passes and create havoc for the other team.”
Liam McDevitt, Justin-Siena senior
In his fourth varsity season – he scored 17 points in one game when he was a freshman – he led the Braves this year with 17.7 points per game, shooting 55% on 2-point attempts, 29% from three, and 80% from the charity stripe. On top of that, he was the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Defensive Player of the Year.
“He was the best defender on the best defensive team in the VVAL,” said head coach David Granucci, whose Braves allowed an average of 48.1 points per league game. "Liam's ability to score the ball kept us in every game, and his commitment to the defensive end gave us our identity. He has had a tremendous 4 year career here at Justin-Siena and I am grateful to have been part of it for 2 years."
Blake Murray, Vintage senior
The Crushers’ “Mr. Consistent” and “Mr. Reliable,” he made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after averaging 15 points a game. Murray scored in double figures in 19 of his 25 games. He had 18 points against Armijo, 23 in a loss to McQueen of Reno, another 18 in a win over Santa Rosa that avenged a Wine Valley Tournament loss, 19 in a VVAL-opening win at Casa Grande, and 16 in a home win over Justin-Siena.
“He was a matchup nightmare for opponents with his ability to hit 3-pointers, drive to the hoop from the perimeter, and post up opponents,” head coach Ben Gongora said. “He matured before our eyes this season.”
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brayden Greenlee, Napa junior
He averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game for the season and led all Vine Valley Athletic League scorers with 21 points in league play, earning a spot on the All-VVAL First Team. He picked up the slack with top football recruit Brock Bowers unable to return for his own junior season on the court due to injury.
“Brayden had a lot on his shoulders this season with Brock out,” head coach Zack Cook said. “He was required to score, rebound, create shots for others, as well as defend the other team’s best guard or wing at times.” Tyler (Oda) and Brayden led us all year on both ends of the court. With the both of them returning, along with Brock coming back to the mix, I think we have a good chance at bouncing back next season. Hopefully we can once again be competitive in the VVAL and qualify for a NCS-D1 playoff berth.”
Finalists
Collin Darrall, St. Helena senior
The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 11.6 points, sinking the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer against Willits, and was named the Saints’ Co-Most Valuable Player. He also demanded to guard the other teams’ best guards.
“His enthusiasm for taking on the toughest defensive assignments was a huge inspiration to his teammates,” head coach Jim Gamble said. “There isn’t a defensive statistic that measures Collin’s greatest strengths, which were getting defensive stops against the man he was guarding and always playing with tremendous heart, desire and passion.”
Jonathan Gamble, St. Helena senior
The 6-foot-2 point guard’s all-around play was instrumental in the team finishing 11-13, missing the playoffs by one game. The third-year varsity starter led St. Helena with 4.5 assists, was second with 1.68 steals and 13 blocked shots, and third with 8.6 points and 5.76 rebounds while shooting 43%, including 31% from the 3-point arc.
“He deftly handled the defensive pressure that the other teams brought every game and was like having a coach on the floor at both ends of the court,” head coach Jim Gamble said of his son, who was All-Tournament at Cloverdale, received All-North Central League I Honorable Mention, and was the Saints’ Co-Most Valuable Player.
Logan Nothmann, Vintage junior
The Vine Valley Athletic League champions’ co-captain made the All-VVAL Second Team despite being sidelined two months after breaking his leg while scoring 20 points in a double-overtime win against Washington of San Francisco on Nov. 27.
In his first game back with significant minutes, Jan. 31 against Justin-Siena, he drained three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help lead Vintage to victory. He averaged 12 points in the remaining five games and netted over 11 for the season. The Crushers were 9-2 when Nothmann was on the floor. His ball handling, court vision and ability to break down defenses were most impressive to head coach Ben Gongora.
“He is a fierce competitor and his desire to win runs deep,” the coach said. “More importantly is what he’s willing to do to win. Logan is by far the hardest offseason worker. He’s a total gym rat and hits the weights hard.”
Gabe Patrick, American Canyon junior
The returning starter averaged 12.5 points and a team-high 5.2 rebounds in the first six games before becoming one of the Wolves’ main defensive stoppers.
Jesus Rojas-Mendoza, Calistoga senior
He scored team highs of 20 points on Senior Night and 12 points in a playoff loss.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ethan Hemmerlin, Vintage senior
The Vine Valley Athletic League champions’ co-captain received All-VVAL Honorable Mention after averaging 6 points. He had 3 steals, 4 deflections and a block against Cardinal Newman in the Crushers’ fifth game, but sustained a torn labrum shooting an acrobatic layup in the first quarter against Antioch in Game 9. He missed seven games while working diligently to rehabilitate his shoulder.
“He came back with a damaged shoulder and simply grimaced through the rest of the season,” head coach Ben Gongora said. “But he quarterbacked our full-court press and half-court trap at the point position, which gave opponents fits. His relentless effort and pressure forced many turnovers that led to transition buckets. Ethan doesn’t get enough credit for running the point on our defensive schemes, which we have over a half dozen. You need to be both mentally and physically tough to play great D and Ethan is just that. He is not only driven, crafty and relentless, but also very intelligent in terms of anticipating, angles, rotations and containments.”
Finalists
Khai Curry, American Canyon sophomore
His defensive play was a key during a late four-game league win streak, along with 10 points against Sonoma Valley.
George Cutting, St. Helena junior
After leading the 9-3 football team with 86 tackles, the 6-foot-2 center provided the physical presence inside that the basketball team sorely needed. He led the Saints with 26 blocked shots on the season.
“George was a tenacious defender and rugged rebounder,” head coach Jim Gamble said. “He has a huge upside to his game. It’ll be fun to watch George his senior season.”
Josh Kho, Vintage senior
Head coach Ben Gongora said Kho, nicknamed “Scrappy,” played his best game in a Dec. 20 win at Windsor. Playing all 32 minutes, he finished with zero turnovers, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 deflections and 1 steal. He had at least five games with 5 or more deflections in the preseason.
“Whether coming off the bench or starting, Josh was tenacious on D. He was a key component to our trapping D. You need to be both mentally and physically tough to play great D, and Josh is just that. He is not only driven, crafty and relentless, but also very intelligent in terms of anticipating, angles, rotations and containments.”
Tyler Oda, Napa sophomore
In his second varsity season as a starter, the point guard averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals while playing stellar defense. “Tyler was the point of pressure on our press and halfcourt defense this year,” head coach Zack Cook said. “He was very well conditioned and barely ever came off the court.”
Owen Schnaible, Vintage junior
Head coach Ben Gongora said Schnaible holding Justin-Siena’s Liam McDevitt, who netted 17.7 points this season, to one field goal in January was “by far the defensive performance of the year” by his team. “Owen played all 32 minutes and absolutely shut Liam down.” The coach said Schnaible missed the last eight league games because of personal issue.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Vincent Jackson, Justin-Siena freshman
He was the Braves’ second-leading scorer with 8.4 points and 8.3 rebounds a game while shooting 70.2% from the free-throw line.
"Vince is one of the more coachable players I have ever been around. His commitment to improve each and every day allowed him to develop into one of the better players in our league as a freshman."
Finalists
Isaac Garcia, Calistoga sophomore
He was the Wildcats’ third-leading scorer and a starter in his first year playing basketball.
“He was very important athlete to us,” co-coach Cesar Cruz said. “His versatility was a big reason for our success. He was able to defend anyone, from their guard to their center. Offensively, he could play anywhere from our off guard to our center positions. His versatility allowed us to create mismatches all over the court.”
Spencer Gorman, Napa junior
In only his third season of organized basketball, he averaged 7.0 points and 1.1 assists per game and led the Grizzlies with 6.5 rebounds a night. “Spencer came on strong in the second half of the season,” head coach Zack Cook said. “He could always be counted on to bring energy and relentless effort every game.”
Josh McCormick, Vintage junior
After showing his scoring prowess with 15 points in a nonleague win over Rodriguez, he earned All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention by scoring 10 points in an early win over Casa Grande, all of his 11 points in the third quarter to fuel a home win over Sonoma Valley, and 14 of his season-high 16 points in the second half of a title-clinching win at American Canyon. He averaged just under 6 points a game, but played the entire season with a nagging shoulder injury.
“I love this kid,” head coach Ben Gongora said. “His toughness and willingness to play through pain and get timely baskets helped us win a handful of key games and ultimately brought a banner to Vintage. I saw flashes of dominance from Josh. He improved almost daily throughout the season. It is crucial for him to get healthy this offseason and back in the weight room. I couldn’t be more excited for Josh’s senior year.”
Robbie Sangiacomo, Justin-Siena sophomore
After missing his entire freshman year of sports because of a knee injury during a late-summer football practice, he came back and made the varsity in football, basketball – where he was one of the Braves’ top defenders – and baseball.
Noah Simmons, American Canyon junior
Because he was a transfer, he had to wait until Dec. 26 to play his first game for the Wolves. But he ended up being their second-leading scorer in most games, except when he led them with 21 points in a win at Napa.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Ben Gongora, Vintage
The Crushers’ head coach for two seasons in 2003-05 before his contract was not renewed, he got the job back 15 years later and guided Vintage to the Vine Valley Athletic League title. The Crushers finished 17-10 overall and 10-2 in the VVAL, holding league opponents to 49.3 points per game.
“At Vintage, we pride ourselves on tough defense,” he said. “Constant pursuit of the ball and active hands are a big part of our mission. We value deflections, which many times lead to steals. All of the county teams knew we were going to press and trap them. They prepared for it in practice and talked about it during timeouts and halftime. There were no surprises. Everyone knew what we were going to do, and yet we did it and did it so very well. No opponent had an answer to our D. I feel our defense was by far the best of any team in the county.”
