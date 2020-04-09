All-Napa County Boys Basketball Superlatives

“At Vintage, we pride ourselves on tough defense,” he said. “Constant pursuit of the ball and active hands are a big part of our mission. We value deflections, which many times lead to steals. All of the county teams knew we were going to press and trap them. They prepared for it in practice and talked about it during timeouts and halftime. There were no surprises. Everyone knew what we were going to do, and yet we did it and did it so very well. No opponent had an answer to our D. I feel our defense was by far the best of any team in the county.”