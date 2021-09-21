All-Napa County Boys Basketball Superlatives

Josh McCormick, Vintage senior

In the absence of senior captain Logan Nothmann, who was getting ready for the next night’s football Big Game, McCormick led the Crushers to a season-opening 57-53 home victory over American Canyon by scoring 15 points in more than 30 minutes of action. He also had 17 points in an 85-48 rout at Casa Grande.

McCormick was named to the Made the All-Youth Sports Network Second Team for the North Bay after averaging 9 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists for the Crushers, who finished 13-2 overall and first in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 10-1.

“Josh battled nagging injuries throughout the season but always found a way to compete and contribute,” head coach Ben Gongora said. “He played in pain many games but never complained, nor did he ask for any special treatment. A true team player who wanted nothing more than a W.

“Josh did so much more than what appeared in the box score. He didn’t need to score a lot for us to be successful. He sacrificed his own stats and put team first. He contributed in other ways, including defense and maintaining an offensive flow with great ball movement. Moreover, his leadership skills really blossomed this season.”

Gabe Patrick, American Canyon senior