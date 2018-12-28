Far unlike the girls group with its mere four seniors, the 2018 All-County Boys Water Polo team counts a whopping 11 seniors among its 17 members.
These honorees – nominated by the valley’s four head coaches – include three of the six players representing Vintage, which shared the first-ever Vine Valley Athletic League championship with Cardinal Newman after each handed the other its only league loss. Newman went on to win the CIF North Coast Section Div. 2 title.
Third-place Justin-Siena, 8-4 in VVAL play, will graduate four of its five honorees. Sixth-place Napa will lose two of its four All-County selections.
American Canyon, which didn’t win a league game despite scoring 32 of its 71 goals in VVAL action, will graduate both of its honorees.
Here is a look at each member of the 2018 team:
Max Alfaro
Napa senior
The Grizzlies’ captain and Most Outstanding Player was also an All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team selection. “Max orchestrated members of our team to help some of our lesser experienced players play a greater role,” head coach Ashiq Khan said. “His play at both ends of the pool provided a focus on strong defense with a pressured offense. Max was active in all stat categories and put up stellar numbers in every column.”
Nathan Banks
American Canyon senior
The captain, in his third varsity season and fourth overall, led the Wolves in scoring for the second year in a row and “was a leader in and out of the pool,” head coach Sarah Wolfe said.
Lukas Barrett
Napa senior
The Grizzlies’ captain was voted their Best Defender and to the All-VVAL First Team after leading them with 33 goals and 23 steals. “Lukas was the linchpin of our defense,” head coach Ashiq Khan said. “His strength as a center defender stymied all of the 2-meter players and forced teams to adjust their offense.”
Andrew Baskerville
Justin-Siena junior
An All-County selection for a second year in a row, the center had more than 20 ejections drawn and 24 goals for the Braves. They will look to him for leadership next fall.
Lucas Brandon
Napa sophomore
“Lucas showed huge improvement and played a much greater role as a strong 2-meter player this season, and on the defensive side moved into the right parts of the pool to collect a high number of steals,” said head coach Ashiq Khan. “We were able to use him in different places of the pool, which allowed us to rotate a variety of players in areas where there were stronger.”
Nico D’Angelo
Vintage sophomore
The All-VVAL First Team selection was named the Crushers’ Offensive Player of the Year after leading them with 80 steals and 83 goals, including a half-pool goal that beat the halftime buzzer against Cardinal Newman and helped Vintage win 6-5 and capture the Vintage Valley Tournament in September. He was second on the team in drawn ejections with 39. “Nico shows incredible athletic promise and leadership potential,” head coach Mackenzie Anderson said.
Aidan Davis
Vintage junior
Named the VVAL Goalie of the Year, he amassed 12 assists, an unheard-of 44 steals from the cage, and 220 saves with a save average of over 60 percent. A year after being named the JV team’s Most Valuable Player, Davis “has more than proven to successfully transition to varsity with a lot of passion and intensity,” head coach Mackenzie Anderson said.
Jack Diakon
Vintage senior
The first-ever Most Valuable Player of the VVAL in his sport, as well as the Crushers’ MVP, he didn’t sit on his many laurels – such as being selected as a North Coast Section Senior All-Star and USA Water Polo Academic All-American. He drew 15 ejections in Vintage’s two playoff games, seven in a win over Heritage and eight in a loss to College Park. In four varsity seasons, Diakon amassed 217 goals, 125 assists, 171 steals, and 70 drawn ejections. “Jack has been a dominant player since his freshman year,” head coach Mackenzie Anderson said. “His style of play demonstrates incredible understanding of the game, and his dedication to sharing his knowledge with his teammates has been instrumental in Vintage’s success the past four years.”
Phillip Ficele
Vintage senior
The league co-champions’ captain received All-VVAL Honorable Mention and was named the Crushers’ Most Inspirational Player. He finished with 27 goals and led them with 44 assists, was second with 54 steals, and third with 22 drawn ejections. “He is the true leader and heart of the team,” head coach Mackenzie Anderson said. “He is a workhorse and just a quality young man. Phillip is everywhere and he never quits.”
Kevin Galvin
Justin-Siena senior
This year’s only three-time All-County honoree, he was named the Braves’ Defensive Most Valuable Player after finishing with 34 goals and more than 30 steals.
Kadel Hock
Napa junior
The Grizzlies’ second-leading scorer finished with 25 goals, leading multiple offensive fast-breaks. “Kadel's heads-up play on both offense and defense with his quick transition allowed us to capitalize on individual strengths, which benefited the whole team,” head coach Ashiq Khan said.
Jake Jeramaz
Justin-Siena senior
He was one of the Braves’ key players at both ends of the pool, snagging more than 20 steals and scoring more than 30 goals.
Brix Kowalski
Justin-Siena senior
The Braves’ Most Valuable Player and an All-VVAL First Team selection, he is back on the All-County team after scoring more than half of their 183 goals on the season.
Mason Lemieux
Justin-Siena senior
The Braves’ Most Improved Player, he scored more than 20 goals and had more than 15 steals under head coach Fabian Camacho.
Juan Madrigal
American Canyon senior
In his fourth season of water polo, the captain “was a strong defensive player and a dedicated player his teammates could count on,” Wolves head coach Sarah Wolfe said.
Johnny Moss
Vintage senior
The All-VVAL Second Team selection was the Crushers’ Defensive Player of the Year. Known for his phenomenal assist passes, he amassed 35 this season alone – along with 28 goals, 47 steals and 16 drawn ejections. “If there was a category for field blocks, no one would come close to Johnny’s dominance,” head coach Mackenzie Anderson said.
Sean Pratt
Vintage junior
Having also helped the Crushers win the Monticello Empire League title as a junior, he tallied 27 goals, 38 assists, 46 steals and 12 drawn ejections. “Sean can always be counted on by his teammates to do whatever is needed for the group to succeed,” said head coach Mackenzie Anderson. “His leadership, experience and mental toughness will be pivotal moving into the 2019 season.”