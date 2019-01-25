The accolades for Vintage High School’s Viliami Schaumkel, a two-way player who starts at running back and middle linebacker, began arriving in the fall and have continued right into the winter.
“It’s well deserved,” said Vintage head coach Dylan Leach. “He has a great football IQ. He’s got a great motor. A very tough kid. Anytime he’s on the field, he gave maximum effort. And he’s got a great heart for the game.”
Schaumkel, a team captain, was named as the Most Valuable Player on the All-Vine Valley Athletic League team. He was a unanimous first-team running back on offense and a unanimous first-team linebacker on defense.
Schaumkel, who ran for 1,059 yards and 20 touchdowns, was named second-team offense on the prep2prep.com All-North Coast Section team.
He was selected honorable mention North Bay on the San Francisco Chronicle’s All-Metro team.
He was presented with the Napa Valley Register’s Vintage Big Game Most Valuable Player award and the Great American Rivalry Series MVP award after rushing for 163 yards and four touchdowns in the Crushers’ 69-14 win over Napa. He also caught a TD pass.
And now, the latest honor.
Schaumkel is the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County team.
“I gave it all I had for my final year,” he said. “I wouldn’t have received this award without the rest of my team. And that’s what pushed me to be better.
“I’m going to remember this season forever – the best season I’ve ever had.”
It was one of the best seasons of football for Vintage in years.
The Crushers (10-3, 6-0 VVAL) won the league title and reached the semifinals of the CIF North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs. As the No. 8 seed, they had NCS wins over No. 9 James Logan-Union City, 36-0, and No. 1 Antioch, 24-21 in double overtime. Their season ended with a loss to No. 4 San Ramon Valley-Danville, 14-3, in the semifinals.
They were Vintage’s first playoff wins since the 1986 season.
“We just knew that the other team would have to deal with us,” said the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Schaumkel, who also played on punt coverage teams. “We finally knew what we were capable of and we all did the right things we were taught – the assignment football that the coaches taught us at the beginning of the week, going into the games.
“I finally learned more of the offensive side and more of the packages.”
Schaumkel has a great love for the game, and played in the recent Tri-County All-Star Game at Ellison Field in Petaluma.
He is among the many nominees for the 40th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Team.
“Ever since I started playing football, I have just loved the game,” he said. “I just want to keep playing.”
Schaumkel was recognized for his outstanding play as a junior, as he was named as the Defensive Player of the Year on the All-Napa County team. He had 87 total tackles, two sacks and three interceptions as Vintage finished 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the Monticello Empire League.
It was Vintage’s final year in the MEL and CIF Sac-Joaquin Section. Schaumkel had limited touches on offense, running for 65 yards on 15 carries with a long run of 34 yards and a 4.3-yard per carry average.
In this, Vintage’s first year in a brand new league and the North Coast Section, Schaumkel became Vintage’s top ball carrier, and developed into a dominating runner.
“The most impressive thing is his yards after contact and his ability to run really tough and also make punishing tackles,” said Leach. “I don’t think people give him enough credit for his tackling style, in that when he tackles you, you feel it. I think that bid very well for us in the fourth quarter, when he’s laying hat on people for the three quarters.
“He’s just a monster in there. It’s very hard for one person to bring him down.”
Schaumkel has put forth a lot of work in the weight room, to maintain his strength and conditioning and preparation.
“The biggest thing with him was his will to grow as a player and be better in himself and basically give effort,” said Leach. “Viliami is one of those kids, he has never changed his work ethic when it comes to the weight room and getting prepared for a season. One thing that Viliami is very consistent at is his weight room ethics and how hard he is as a worker.”
Schaumkel suffered a slight dislocation of his elbow in the second quarter of the season-opening Zero Week game against Wood. He had a doctor’s clearance to keep playing.
“His endurance and strength was always there,” said Leach.
It was a slow start to what turned into a super season for Vintage, which lost consecutive nonleague games to Wood, 35-7, and Acalanes-Lafayette, 28-27.
The Crushers then went on a 10-game winning streak, starting with a nonleague victory over Lincoln-Stockton, 26-20.
“The first two weeks of our season we didn’t know who we were. We were soul searching,” said Schaumkel, 17. “After the Acalanes game, we went into the Lincoln game with a chip on our shoulder and everything just clicked from there on.
“We always talked to each other and all helped each other, and made each other better every day.”
Defensively, Schaumkel had 93 total tackles.
Schaumkel would like to play football in college, but is undecided on where.
Leach highly endorses and supports Shaumkel.
“If I was a college coach, at any level, I would want someone like Viliami Schaumkel on my team, just because I know his work ethic and I know what he brings to the table. I hope that he gets that opportunity, whether he goes the JC route or whether he walks on or goes to a small school, I hope he gets the opportunity because he deserves it, he’s a great kid and he’s a great football player.”