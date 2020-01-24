Player of the Year Finalists
Jacob Aaron, Vintage junior quarterback-safety
The reigning Napa County Male Athlete of the Year has been playing Optimist Youth Basketball and getting ready for the golf season since being named VVAL Offensive Player of the Year in football. He was 37 of 80 passing for 684 yards, 9 touchdowns and 4 interceptions – in an offense that ran three times as much as it passed – and ran 61 times for 359 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also ran in 4 two-point conversions, and led the two-time VVAL champions with 68 points for the season. As a safety, he had 20 solo tackles and 7 assists, tied two others for a team-high 2 interceptions.
Christian Caldera, Calistoga sophomore
The All-North Central League III First Team selection and team captain started at quarterback, defensive back and punter led the Wildcats in rushing, scoring, passing, total yards, six interceptions, three pick-sixes, and a 30-plus-yard punting average. Of his 23 completions, eight went for touchdown. His two best games were in a 48-44 loss at league champion Branson and in Calistoga’s first playoff win in 10 years, 20-14 in overtime over a Tomales the Wildcats had lost 46-28 to the previous week.
Ivan Robledo, St. Helena sophomore
The running back-linebacker, who played the second half of the 2018 season on varsity, played his first full varsity season and not only made the All-North Central League I First Team but set a school record with 2,215 yards rushing on 218 carries, a 10.16-per-carry average, and scored 33 touchdowns. On defense, he had 5 interceptions, returning 2 for scores, along with 20 solo tackles, 2 sacks and four tackles for losses.
“The most impressive thing about Ivan’s season to me was how he just wants to get better and better,” said head coach Brandon Farrell. “Sometimes it’s hard to remember he’s only 15 years old, and you don’t usually make a 15-year-old run the ball, punt the ball, play middle linebacker, and be the focus of other teams’ game plans. But Ivan never seemed like it bothered him, and simply wants to do what is best for the team to win. The best part is he has fun with his teammates and has already had an extraordinary high school football career – and it’s only half over.”
Miles Williams, Justin-Siena senior tight end-linebacker
Suffice to say the Braves wouldn’t have improved from 5-7 last year to 8-4 this year, and from 1-5 to 3-3 in the VVAL, were it not for Williams. He finished with 36 receptions for 1,134 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging nearly 35 yards per catch, and finished second on the defense with 8 sacks and tied for the team lead with 3 interceptions, returning 2 for touchdowns. He also blocked 2 extra points and 2 punts, one of which he recovered and returned for a touchdown. He played in two all-star games after the season and was named Offensive Most Valuable Player of the Bay Showcase and Defensive MVP of the Tri-County All-Star Game.
“Miles is an impact player in all three phases of the game, one of the best all-around football players we have had at Justin in a long time,” head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “Simply put, he was the most explosive player we had on offense with a lot of other really explosive players. It was very rare for one guy to bring him down and he was tenacious as a blocker, as well.”
Kekoa Wilson, American Canyon senior
The offensive lineman, running back and linebacker was named VVAL Defensive Player of the Year and was nominated for for the All-State team. He led the Wolves by far with 109 total tackles and 63 solos and added 2 sacks and an interception. He also ran for a touchdown and was the Wolves’ third-leading receiver with 145 yards on 12 catches, behind the amazing Justin Del Rosario (25 catches, 592 yards, 6 TDs) and Kaave Gaviola (18 catches, 303 yards, 3 TDs).
Offensive Player of the Year
Isaiah Newton, Napa senior quarterback
In his third season as the varsity starter, he had a school-record 131.4 quarterback rating – according to head coach Richie Wessman – while completing 64% of his passes for over 1,300 yards with 15 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions. He stretched defenses with the held of junior running back Benito Saldivar (1,000-plus rushing yards, 9 yards a carry, 13 touchdowns).
Finalists
Solomone Anitoni, Justin-Siena senior wide receiver-defensive back
Cody DiTomaso, St. Helena senior running back-linebacker
Vance Eschenberg, American Canyon quarterback
Jesus Rojas-Mendoza, Calistoga senior running back-linebacker
Mauricio Castro, Vintage senior running back
Defensive Player of the Year
Bryer Scott, Vintage senior
The linebacker led the Crushers with 10 sacks, 8 of them in VVAL play, and was third with 64 tackles behind Bryce Eade (87) and Ian Avalos (78).
Finalists
Derrick Conner, American Canyon senior end
George Cutting, St. Helena junior defensive back
Marcus Nunes, senior linebacker
Fernando Rios, Calistoga senior defensive back
Isaac Rojas, Napa senior linebacker
Lineman of the Year
Jack Odell, Vintage senior
In his third season starting on the Crushers' offensive line, Odell was named the Vine Valley Athletic League's Lineman of the Year after helping Vintage average 278 total yards a game, including 221 on the ground, and finish 6-0 in league play for the second year in a row.
Finalists
Ryland Campos, St. Helena senior
Louie Canepa, Vintage sophomore
Reuben Duenas, Calistoga senior
Jordan Hamilton, American Canyon junior
Grant Koehler, Justin-Siena senior
Special Teams Player of the Year
Erik Vargas, Napa junior kicker
A soccer standout who was new to football, Vargas had 7 of 8 surprise onside-kick attempts recovered by teammates, tied a school record with 45 extra points, was 2 of 3 on field-goal attempts, was an outstanding punter, and was named VVAL Kicker of the Year for the second-place Grizzlies.
Finalists
Harrison Barrett, Vintage senior
Yuli Caballero, Calistoga sophomore
Kaave Gaviola, American Canyon senior
Cutler Low, Vintage senior
James Snoke, Justin-Siena senior
Newcomer of the Year
Hudson Beers, Justin-Siena junior
The quarterback made a very smooth transition from junior varsity standout to bona fide varsity star, finishing 172 of 286 passing (60.1%) for 2,942 yards, 30 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
“Hudson really burst on to the scene in a big way this year, and as a junior showed that he was able to handle the pressure and excel as the leader of our offense,” head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “He was good at spreading the ball around to four different players who each had more than 25 receptions. His ability to read the field improved vastly over the course of the season, as did his ability to move in the pocket to avoid the rush.
“I think the most impressive part of Hudson’s game thus far is his ability to throw the deep ball. The explosiveness of our offense made us feel like we were always in any game no matter the score, and Hudson played a big role in that.”
Finalists
Ezekiel Anderson, American Canyon junior running back-linebacker
Ian Avalos, Vintage junior linebacker
Isaac Garcia, Calistoga sophomore tight end-defensive end
Conlon Harrington, St. Helena junior guard-defensive tackle
Thomas Hatton, Napa sophomore defensive lineman
Coach of the Year
Richie Wessman, Napa
Wessman, a San Clemente native who was an assistant coach for several NCAA Division I programs and the NFL's Tennessee Titans, came to Napa to be a high school head coach for a third time. Along with defensive coordinator Askari Adams, a former Penn State player who had coached with him at Minnesota-Crookston, he filled out his staff with Napa Valley coaches and helped a Grizzlies program that went 0-10 last year finish in a tie for second place in the Vine Valley Athletic League, earn a playoff berth, and go 7-4 overall.