Player of the Year Finalists
Christian Caldera, Calistoga freshman
More than just a top newcomer, he played every minute from scrimmage. He started at quarterback, where he finished second on the team in rushing yards and was 31-of-52 passing for 12 touchdowns. He started at safety, where he led the team in interceptions, was second in tackles and had three pick-sixes and was named to the All-North Central League III Team on defense. He was also the punter, averaging 38 yards per kick with eight-man football's shorter field of 80 yards. He was also a return man, taking three kickoffs and three punts to the house.
Barrett Donohoe, Justin-Siena senior
In his second year as the starting quarterback, he completed 165 of 277 passes (60 percent) for 2,275 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions – three in the same game – and rushed for 195 yards and six TDs. He made the All-VVAL First Team Offense. The Braves reached the postseason and won a playoff game for the first time in three years.
"His numbers this year speak for themselves," said head coach Brandon LaRocco. "Barrett has a unique ability to break defenses down with his pocket presence and scrambling ability. Over and over again he would escape pressure, extend the play with his legs while keep his eyes down field and make big plays.
"No matter what was happening in the game, we always felt like we had a chance to win with Barrett behind center. He was the leader of our team, and he really embraced and excelled in that role. Barrett was the best quarterback in the Valley and, I believe, its most dynamic player."
Daniel Martinez, St. Helena sophomore
Despite coming into the season with no game experience at quarterback, he led the Saints to a fourth-place mark of 4-3 in the North Central League I, a playoff win, and a 7-5 overall record.
“He not only worked hard to win his teammates’ confidence, he became an asset offensively and a dangerous option for teams to have to defend,” head coach Brandon Farrell said. “He also played defensively for us in a high responsibility position and then transferred over to free safety, which essentially quarterbacks our defense.
"Without his efforts and determination, we would never have gotten to where we were offensively and defensively. As a sophomore, he greatly exceeded our expectations and allowed our coaches to create schemes that made us better.”
Brandon Seay, American Canyon senior
He may be the brother of 2017 All-County Player of the Year LaVar Seay, but Brandon made a name for himself as a jack of all trades for the Wolves. He was First Team All-Vine Valley Athletic League as a safety, finishing second among the Wolves with 5.0 sacks – first among VVAL defensive backs – and two interceptions, and was third with 51 tackles – sixth most in the league. He also led the receiving corps in a run-first offense with 16 catches, many with acrobatic flair, for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He was second on the team with 706 all-purpose yards, and was a team captain.
“He did everything for us,” said head coach John Montante. “He executed fake punts, directed the defensive secondary, was the most explosive and reliable receiver in our offense, and has a 4.0 GPA.”
Michael Webber, Vintage senior
The fact he was All-Vine Valley Athletic League as both a wide receiver and defensive back showed his versatility. Also a quarterback at times, he amassed 347 rushing yards on 55 carries, averaging 7 yards per tote, with five touchdowns. In a run-first offense, he also caught nine passes for a team-high 168 yards, netting 19 yards per grab. His stats don’t tell the whole story, however, as he missed 3.5 games due to an ankle injury and played in the fourth quarter of only three games due to the Crushers’ many lopsided wins. He also received All-North Coast Section Honorable Mention and was the VVAL champions’ Co-Most Valuable Player.
“I did not see another player in our 13-game schedule who was asked to do more for a team than Michael Webber did for the Crushers,” head coach Dylan Leach said. “He lined up at quarterback, tailback, wide receiver, tight end, flanker and slot back in every game he played – not to mention on defense at corner and safety, and he always had the responsibility of covering the No. 1 receiver for opposing teams. He was a matchup nightmare for teams.”
Offensive Player of the Year
Eddie Byrdsong, American Canyon senior
The Vine Valley Athletic League’s Offensive Player of the Year and a team captain, he finished the season with 210 carries for 1,478 yards and 10 touchdowns. He twice broke American Canyon’s single-game rushing record, first with 267 yards against VVAL foe Casa Grande and then with 356 in a road playoff win against Montgomery.
“He was the most important player to game plan for against us,” said head coach John Montante. “Every coach in the VVAL and in the playoffs was terrified of him.”
Finalists
Solomone Anitoni, Justin-Siena junior
Brock Bowers, Napa sophomore
Cody DiTomaso, St. Helena junior
Chase LaRue, Napa senior
Jesus Rojas-Mendoza, Calistoga senior
Defensive Player of the Year
Colton Fisher, Vintage senior
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound, two-way lineman was named Vine Valley Athletic League Defensive Player of the Year and to the All-North Coast Section Third Team on the defensive line. He was also the VVAL champions’ Defensive MVP. He recorded 56 tackles, 13 for losses, and had six sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumbles recoveries.
“More importantly,’ head coach Dylan Leach said, “Colton commanded double teams on a regular basis, which allowed our linebackers to run free and make tackles. On film, he was an absolute dominant player who was never dominated by an opponent all year. He was also a major contributor on the offensive side of the ball, with devastating and crushing blocks from the tight end and fullback positions.”
Finalists
Jakob Bittner, Vintage senior
Abad Cuenca, Calistoga senior
Michael Fitzgerald, Justin-Siena senior
Josh Robert, Vintage senior
Kekoa Wilson, American Canyon junior
Lineman of the Year
Luis Arroyo, Vintage senior
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound, two-way lineman was named the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Lineman of the Year, making the All-VVAL First Team on both sides of the line, as well as the All-North Coast Section Third Team on offense, and was the VVAL champions’ Lineman of the Year. He paved the way for an offense that amassed 3,293 yards rushing. He also recorded 23 pancake blocks, putting defenders on their backs, and played multiple positions on the line.
“There was no doubt that when yards were on the line, the Crushers were running behind Luis Arroyo,” said head coach Dylan Leach. “In addition, Luis was an absolute beast at nose guard on the defensive line. His ability to read the play from a flex position is the best I have had in my 19-year coaching career, and that led him to the play on a regular basis. Luis also commanded double teams regularly, which allowed our linebackers to excel.”
Finalists
Zach Daniels, Vintage senior
Rhys Irwin, Vintage senior
Zach Keefer, Justin-Siena senior
Jacob Mitchell, American Canyon senior
Gannon Wilson, St. Helena senior
Special Teams Player of the Year
Eddy Gonzalez, Vintage senior
He received All-North Coast Section Honorable Mention and First Team All-Vine Valley Athletic League honors as a place-kicker, and was also the VVAL champions’ Special Teams Player of the Year. He was 42 of 45 on extra points and made three of four field goal attempts. None of his field goals was bigger than the winning boot for the eighth-seeded Crushers in a double-overtime win at No. 1 seed Antioch in the NCS Division 1 playoff quarterfinals.
“Eddy saved his biggest moments for the clutch situations,” head coach Dylan Leach said.
Finalists
Julio Alonzo, Napa senior
Billy Biondini, American Canyon senior
Mackenzie Gentry, Justin-Siena senior
Fernando Rios, Calistoga junior
Luis Robledo, St. Helena senior
Newcomer of the Year
Ivan Robledo, St. Helena freshman
He was named Prep2Prep.com’s Freshman of the Year after rushing for 800 yards and 12 touchdowns in just four games after being brought up from the junior varsity – the Saints’ last two North Central League I games, helping them make the CIF North Coast Section Div. 5 playoffs, and two playoff games. He averaged 9.09 yards per carry.
Finalists
Jacob Aaron, Vintage sophomore
Ryland Campos, St. Helena junior
Vance Eschenberg, American Canyon junior
Ronnie Hamilton, American Canyon sophomore
Francisco Morales-Florentino, Justin-Siena junior
Coach of the Year
Dylan Leach, Vintage
The Valley’s top coach for the second year in a row, he guided the 2018 Crushers to their program’s first league title since 2005 and first playoff wins since 1986. For eighth-seeded Vintage, the latter were a 36-0 blanking of No. 9 James Logan and an astonishing 24-21, double-overtime road win over No. 1 Antioch. After a three-week wait due to smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County, and with starting quarterback Jacob Aaron out due to injury, Vintage saw its 10-game win streak end with an impressive effort in a 14-3 road loss to No. 4 San Ramon Valley in the semifinals.