All-Napa County Girls Basketball Superlatives
Superlatives

All-Napa County Girls Basketball Superlatives

Player of the Year Finalists

Trinity Billingsley, American Canyon junior

She was named to the All-Youth Sports Network First Team for North Bay players after netting 10.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the first-place Wolves in her third season as their starting point guard.

“Every year that I play I'm always looking for new ways to challenge myself and even do things out of my comfort zone,” she said after also being named an All-County Player of the Year finalist as a sophomore.

Destiny Evans, American Canyon junior

The 5-foot-11 power forward was named to the All-Youth Sports Network Second Team for North Bay players after averaging a double-double with 11.2 points and 12.6 rebounds for the first-place Wolves. She really picked it up down the stretch, highlighted by a 24-point, 18-rebound effort in a 58-44 win at Napa High.

Lizzie Qui, Vintage sophomore

One of the more entertaining players to watch, with her athleticism and hustle, Qui averaged 10.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals and made the All-Youth Sports Network First Team for North Bay players.

She had her best game in a season-ending, 58-35 Big Game win over rival Napa High at home, collecting 16 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

“Lizzie had an outstanding sophomore year,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “She controlled the pace and had several dynamic moments in virtually every game, filling up the stat sheet every night.”

Lexi Rosenbrand, Justin-Siena senior

She averaged 4.5 points per game and led the Braves with 5.4 rebounds, but it was her defense that made her one of the county’s best and got her named to the All-Youth Sports Network First Team for North Bay players.

“Lexi was also our best team defender, often guarding multiple positions, and was incredible at eliminating threats from the other team,” Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “She was one of the main reasons that we were the No. 1 defensive team in the VVAL in terms of points against.

“She made some key shots throughout the season and was the leader of a team that went from 7-19 (overall in 2019-20) to 7-7. She pushed her teammates to be better, to stay committed during the pandemic, and was the heart and soul of our team.”

Perhaps most impressively, her family lost its house in the Glass Fire that started in Deer Park last September, Bettencourt said, “and yet she still kept her focus on our team and being the best leader she could be.”

Sofia Tinnon, Napa junior

Tinnon posted the best discus mark by a Napa High thrower in 22 years and third best in at least 36 years — 116 feet, 5 inches — during a track and field campaign that coincided with basketball season this past spring because of the pandemic.

But she still managed to finish tied for third in the VVAL in scoring with 11.2 points per game. She scored 145 points on 43% shooting from the field while playing in 13 of the Grizzlies’ 15 games. She also averaged 6.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks and posted two double-doubles.

Tinnon was named to the All-Youth Sports Network First Team for North Bay players.

“She was an invaluable player to us,” Napa head coach Taylor Willis said, “and we're looking forward to her success in what will hopefully be a more normal season this winter.”

Offensive Player of the Year

Kate Kerr, Vintage junior

Named to the All-Youth Sports Network First Team for North Bay players, she averaged 9.3 points per game, 9.6 rebounds — including 4.0 on the offensive end — and 2.4 steals.

“Kate is a very versatile player,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “Offensively, she can score from all three levels. Her ability to shoot mid-range and outside shots stretched opponents’ defenses, and her improved footwork in the paint made her not only a better scorer but also a great offensive rebounder.”

Finalists

Maizy Armstrong-Brown, Napa senior

In her third varsity season as a starter, the point guard was second on the team in scoring with 7.2 points per game, fourth with 4.3 rebounds, and second in blocks with a total of 10. She led the Grizzlies with 3.3 steals and 2.4 assists and ranked second and fifth in the league in those categories, respectively. She made the All-Youth Sports Network Second Team for North Bay players.

“Maizy had a very solid all-around year for us,” Napa head coach Taylor Willis said. “She also played the high-pressuring top position of our zone defense, which required her to always be quick on her feet while guarding the opposing team's point guard.”

Amaree Bennett, American Canyon senior

She got her outside shot going in her second varsity season with the Wolves, nearly doubling her junior-year scoring average and getting named to the All-Youth Sports Network Second Team for North Bay players. American Canyon’s fourth-leading scorer netted 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 assist.

Charmaine Griffin, Justin-Siena junior

She led the Braves with 7.4 points per game and had the second-most assists, improving in other statistical categories as well. She scored 22 points to help lead the Braves to their biggest win of the season, 42-39 over visiting American Canyon in Game 2, had 16 points in a win over Healdsburg three days later, and 11 points in a season-ending win over Sonoma Valley. She led the Braves’ 3-point shooters with 11 makes and shot 57% from the free-throw line. She was named to the All-Youth Sports Network Second Team for players from the North Bay.

Eden Wood, Vintage junior

Although injuries kept her sidelined for seven of the Crushers’ 12 games, the third-year varsity player averaged 6.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Isabella Wright, Justin-Siena junior

She was the Braves’ second-leading scorer, averaging 7.3 points per game and scoring in double figures in five of the 13 games in which she played. She also led the team with 5.8 rebounds. She had 15 points and 8 rebounds in the Braves’ early win over Vintage and was also instrumental in several of their other six victories.

Defensive Player of the Year

Alyssa Curtola, Justin-Siena junior

The Braves’ best on-ball defender led the league in steals by averaging 3.7 per game during league play and netted 3.8 overall, holding numerous guards on other teams to well below their season averages. She also improved her shooting statistics, finishing second on her team in field-goal percentage, and was Justin-Siena’s third-leading overall.

Finalists

Kayla Cleveland, Vintage sophomore

She guarded the opponent’s best scorer almost every night and “handled that assignment with intensity and effort,” Crushers head coach Joe Donohoe said. “Her mentality of playing hard was contagious and her motor is incredible. Due to injuries, she was forced into playing extended minutes in our rotation and handled it very well.” Cleveland also averaged 3.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Olivia Gradington, American Canyon senior

One of the Wolves’ two 5-foot-11 towers, she averaged 5.0 rebounds — including 3.3 on the defensive glass — in helping them finish first in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Sophia Mostow, Napa senior

The school’s No. 1 singles player in fall tennis her first three years, she sustained an ACL injury during her junior year of basketball. She came back to the indoor court and tied as the Grizzlies’ third-leading scorer with 5.9 points per game, getting many of her baskets off steals and fast-breaks. As Napa’s other starting guard, she was second on the team in both assists and steals and finished tied for the team lead in 3-pointers made with 10.

Grace Sedgley, Napa senior

She was the Grizzlies’ best defender, head coach Taylor Willis said, as well as their top rebounder, finishing third in the VVAL with 121 boards and averaging 8.1 per game. “Grace also brought a lot of intangibles to our team, as well, aspects of the game that won't show up in the stat book,” Willis added. “She was our No. 1 hustle player, always on the ground for loose balls or creating jump balls and always playing hard. We also typically had Grace guarding or shadowing the opposing team's best player and she would usually hold them below their season average.”

Julie Solomon, Napa senior

The Grizzlies’ 6-foot-1 center led the VVAL overall in blocks, averaging 2.3 per game and tallying 35 on the year — 13 more than the league runner-up in that category. “Julie was always a presence inside and if she wasn't getting a hand on a shot, she was still at least altering every shot,” Napa head coach Taylor Willis said. “Along with being our best shot blocker, she averaged 5.9 points per game and won 13 out of a possible 15 opening jump balls for us.”

Newcomer of the Year

Livia Hedberg, Vintage junior

This award usually goes to a freshman or sophomore, but Hedberg missed what would have been a sophomore season on the varsity due to injury. But she came back and averaged 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals, and was named to the All-Youth Sports Network Second Team with other North Bay players. “Liv had a breakout season, literally improving every day,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “She is a fierce competitor and an unbelievable athlete. Her end-to-end speed on the court is remarkable.”

Finalists

Nadia Ali-Musa, Napa junior

Coming off the bench for the Grizzlies, she had 6 points against Petaluma and Alhambra and seven rebounds against Justin-Siena.

Katy Gibbs, Vintage junior

She finished her first varsity season with a near-double-double of 10 points and 9 rebounds in a 58-35 Big Game win over visiting Napa High.

Gianna McDaniel, Vintage junior

She opened her varsity career with the Crushers by scoring 11 points in a season-opening 58-54 loss to visiting American Canyon.

Sophia Notaro, Vintage sophomore

The 5-foot-7 three-sport athlete, who also competes in cross country and track and field, had 6 rebounds against three opponents for the Crushers.

Ella Pridmore, Vintage junior

She averaged 5.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.7 steals in her first varsity season for the Crushers.

