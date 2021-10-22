All-Napa County Girls Basketball Superlatives

Finalists

Maizy Armstrong-Brown, Napa senior

In her third varsity season as a starter, the point guard was second on the team in scoring with 7.2 points per game, fourth with 4.3 rebounds, and second in blocks with a total of 10. She led the Grizzlies with 3.3 steals and 2.4 assists and ranked second and fifth in the league in those categories, respectively. She made the All-Youth Sports Network Second Team for North Bay players.

“Maizy had a very solid all-around year for us,” Napa head coach Taylor Willis said. “She also played the high-pressuring top position of our zone defense, which required her to always be quick on her feet while guarding the opposing team's point guard.”

Amaree Bennett, American Canyon senior

She got her outside shot going in her second varsity season with the Wolves, nearly doubling her junior-year scoring average and getting named to the All-Youth Sports Network Second Team for North Bay players. American Canyon’s fourth-leading scorer netted 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 assist.

Charmaine Griffin, Justin-Siena junior