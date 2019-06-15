Player of the Year Finalists
Citlali Garcia, St. Helena senior
A true leader both on and off the field. Her steadfast play anchoring a stingy defense as middle back. She led by example by always giving 100 percent. She had the respect and admiration from all her teammates and coach.
Alexus Jackson, American Canyon senior
The center midfielder scored three goals on 10 shots and was named First Team All-Vine Valley Athletic League. She also led the Wolves with three assists and six steals, converted her only penalty kick attempt, and received Honorable Mention on the Prep2Prep.com All-North Coast Section team.
Sam Linteo, Vintage senior
Before signing with Michigan’s Finlandia University, she posted four shutouts and held opponents to 1.3 goals per game for Vintage as the Crushers tripled their win total of the year before. “Big year in goal for us,” head coach Miguel Ayala said. “She showed her skills by being a fearless goalie.”
Tessa Salvestrin, Justin-Siena freshman
She came in with many years of club experience and stunned the Braves’ opponents by scoring 15 of their 19 goals, helping them notch two wins and three ties in Vine Valley Athletic League play. Justin-Siena had scored 12 goals as a program in the previous three seasons combined.
Grace Vlandis, Napa senior
After signing with UC San Diego’s NCAA Division I program, she missed more than half of her final high school season due to injury. “She made an immediate impact on the field with her skill and crucial stops to keep the score down and keep us in the game,” head coach Milton Gallegos said.
Offensive Player of the Year
Marylu Avina, St. Helena junior
The Saints’ leading scorer with 11 goals, she played every minute of every game in leading them to a second-place finish in the North Central League I. “She played with determination, which led her to also lead the team in assists and points,” head coach Tash Bunge said.
Finalists
Cydney Adamson, St. Helena sophomore
Josie Haeuser, Trinity Prep freshman
Christin Locke, American Canyon junior
Saleena Bains, American Canyon junior
Annie Sanchez, Napa sophomore
Defensive Player of the Year
Caroline Melancon, Justin-Siena senior
The fourth-year varsity starter was an All-County Defensive Player of the Year finalist as junior. This year, she received Honorable Mention on the Prep2Prep.com All-North Coast Section team after helping the Braves notched two wins and three ties in Vine Valley Athletic League play.
Finalists
Tamarah Childs, American Canyon senior
Sophia Conversano, Napa junior
Chase DeBow, Vintage junior
Elliott Dunham, St. Helena senior
Sophia Van Duzer, Justin-Siena junior
Goalkeeper of the Year
Kaitlyn Mannor, American Canyon junior
She played in 17 games and amassed 87 saves with a shutout in her first varsity season for the Wolves, who led the county’s Vine Valley Athletic League teams with a fourth-place finish.
Newcomer of the Year
Ava Dominguez, Napa freshman
She was called up as a starter just before Vine Valley Athletic League play began and made an immediate impact for the Grizzlies. “A struggle we had was holding the ball offensively and giving our defense a break. She brought speed, ball skills and hard work to our offense and allowed us to spread the field,” head coach Milton Gallegos said. “Though she only scored a couple of goals, she was a constant threat and helped in spreading the opponent's defense out to get a shot on goal. Her defensive prowess when we'd lose the ball also helped us create a counterattack.”
Finalists
Marian Ford, Trinity Prep freshman
Ella Hickey, Trinity Prep sophomore
Kaylee Moura, St. Helena freshman
Cyrene Paez, American Canyon sophomore
Geneva Vallerga, St. Helena freshman
Coach of the Year
Milton Gallegos, Napa and Trinity Prep
Already juggling physical education teacher, advanced math teacher and athletic director duties at St. John the Baptist Catholic School by day, he teamed with co-coach Adrian Guetter to coached the Napa High girls in the winter and the Trinity Prep girls in the spring. Trinity Prep, fielding a team for the first time in five years, pulled out its only win in its final game. Gallegos said he’ll make it a three-season job next year when he also takes over as head coach of the St. Helena girls in the fall.