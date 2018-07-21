Co-Players of the Year
Katherine Montuya, American Canyon sophomore
Peyton Mott, Napa senior
Finalists
Brianna Bowers, Napa senior
The CSU Sacramento-bound left fielder was named to Cal-Hi Sports’ Medium Schools Second Team Outfield, the publication announced July 2. She had Napa’s second highest batting clip at .511 with 31 RBIs, three doubles, three triples, a .578 on-base percentage and a .611 slugging average. “Brianna was the player we could count on to come through with a hit in big situations,” head coach Ron Walston said. “She is a tough out.”
Vianca Dagnino, Justin-Siena senior
The catcher, who will continue her career with the NCAA Division I program at Oberlin College in Ohio, led the Braves with a .574 batting average, eight doubles, 21 RBIs, 31 hits and 14 walks and added two triples and a home run. She’s currently playing for the Peruvian national team for the second year in a row.
Grace Guzman, Napa sophomore
The returning center fielder and leadoff hitter has already committed to the University of Michigan. She led Napa with 11 doubles, 45 runs scored and 25 stolen bases, in 29 attempts, and also had 20 RBIs, four triples and one home run. She struck out only eight times in 113 plate appearances, and committed zero errors in 41 chances. “Grace is a human highlight reel,” head coach Ron Walston said. “She made numerous diving catches this season, saving many runs. She improves her overall game every year and is a pleasure to coach.”
Katie O’Donnell, Napa senior
The University of Chicago-bound catcher had 92 putouts in as many total chances. She hit .411 with 39 hits, fifth best on the team, and 24 RBIs, six doubles, a triple and two home runs. “Katie had a great season,” head coach Ron Walston said. “She was our defensive leader, calling pitches and calling defenses. Katie is an outstanding ball blocker.”
Offensive Player of the Year
Taylor Brandt, Vintage junior
She made the All-Monticello Empire League First Team. According to MaxPreps, she had a team-high 26 hits in 42 at-bats, for a team-best .619 batting average. She also had 12 RBIs, 12 runs scored, six doubles, two triples and a home run.
Finalists
Melissa Corona, Justin-Siena senior
Sierra Crocker, Vintage junior
Carter Dahline, St. Helena freshman
Clare Garcia, Justin-Siena junior
Morgan Hernandez, Vintage senior
Defensive Player of the Year
Jenna Baker, Napa junior
In her second year as the team’s ace, she was charged with only two errors in 40 chances while posting a 12-6 record and 4.13 ERA in 123 2/3 innings. She struck out 68, yielded 38 walks and hit only five batters. At the plate, she had the team’s fifth-best batting average at .462 and had 18 hits and 13 RBIs. “Jenna is a true competitor,” head coach Ron Walston said. “I look for her to have a great senior season.”
Finalists
Kallie Beltrami, St. Helena junior
Greta Fast, American Canyon sophomore
Haylee Giarritta, Napa junior
Citlali Montanez, Calistoga senior
Gilda Rojas, Calistoga senior
Pitcher of the Year
Lisa Bolton, American Canyon junior
The Wolves’ third-year varsity ace compiled just a 10-7 record despite racking up five shutouts and three no-hitters, including one perfect game. She amassed 176 strikeouts and issued only 11 walks and hit six batters in 105 1/3 innings of work. She finished second in the Solano County Athletic Conference in strikeouts behind Vanden senior Dari Orme, who rang up 206. “Lisa was our mainstay in the circle. Lisa was one of our leaders on the field,” head coach Roger Harris said.
Newcomer of the Year
Maddy Chambers, American Canyon freshman
She not only played in 24 varsity games in her first high school season, starting at third base, but led the Wolves with 35 RBIs. She was second for them with 24 hits, eight doubles and five triples, third with 21 runs scored, and fifth with a .338 batting clip, and even hit a grand slam. “Maddy’s natural position is left or center field,” head coach Roger Harris said, “but she played third base to help the team, saying ‘Whatever I can do to help us out.’”
Finalists
Jordan Allen, Vintage freshman
Clare Halsey, Justin-Siena freshman
Mila Valentine, Napa sophomore
Gabriela Vega-Zepeda, St. Helena sophomore
Cierra Yeager, Vintage sophomore
Co-Coaches of the Year
T’Anne Butcher, Calistoga
An assistant coach last year, she took the helm and, with longtime assistant Bud Pochini, guided the Wildcats to their ninth straight playoff berth, a second-place, 10-2 North Central League III record, and a 13-3 overall mark.
Roger Harris, American Canyon
With a young team that had just four seniors, he earned this award for the second time in five seasons after guiding the Wolves to the playoffs with a third-place, 9-6 Solano County Athletic Conference mark and 16-9 overall record.