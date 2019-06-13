Player of the Year Finalists
Taylor Brandt, Vintage senior
She hit .552 with a .630 on-base percentage, 22 RBIs, two home runs, 12 walks, and team highs of 10 doubles, 24 runs scored and 37 hits. “She was also a shut-down left fielder with numerous fly balls caught and three throw-outs at home plate from deep left field,” head coach Robert Poppe said. “More importantly, she is a team leader, both vocally and by her performance on the field. I had three freshmen on the team this year, and Taylor took them under her wing and supported them, and helped build their confidence with her constant positive chatter and leadership skills.”
Carter Dahline, St. Helena sophomore
She earned All-County Player of the Year finalist honors for the second year in a row after leading the Saints with a .488 batting clip, 21 hits and six doubles and belting their only home run. She also pitched 76 of their 83 innings, striking out 77 and making just two errors in 118 total chances.
Lindsey Lehman, Napa senior
Despite missing five early games with a badly sprained ankle, she finished with the Grizzlies’ second-best batting average at .528, along with three doubles, two home runs, a .614 on-base percentage and a .777 slugging clip. “Lindsey had a great season while battling through an injury sustained in the first game of the season, and shoulder injuries that she has fought through her entire career at Napa High. Her love of the game and drive to get back on the field make her deserving of this honor,” said head coach Ron Walston, who nominated Lehman for Player of the Year. Lehman said she will join the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps program while attending San Diego State.
Katherine Montuya, American Canyon junior
Last year’s Co-Player of the Year helped the Wolves finish in a second-place tie in the Vine Valley Athletic League with Vintage and Petaluma. In her third season as their starting catcher, she led them with a .529 batting average, 24 RBIs, seven doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 27 hits, 12 walks, and 24 runs scored.
Kimmie Walston, Napa senior
Voted the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Pitcher of the Year by coaches, she was 6-0 in league games and finished 10-2 record overall with a playoff win, a 4.46 ERA and a .936 fielding percentage. “She fought through an arm injury early in the season and came back strong and led our pitching staff. She also had a great season at the plate,” head coach Ron Walston of his daughter, who batted .392 with 27 RBIs, four doubles, a triple and a home run.”
Pitcher of the Year
Lisa Bolton, American Canyon senior
Earning this honor for the second year in a row, the Wolves’ fourth-year ace pitched 116 1/3 of their 146 innings and was 11-6 with 146 strikeouts, 39 walks, a 2.17 ERA, and just one error in 193 total chances. She was also had the team’s second-best batting average at .400, with 10 RBIs and 22 hits, including four doubles and a home run.
Offensive Player of the Year
Morgan Groves, Vintage junior
She led the second-place Crushers with eight home runs, 32 RBIs and an .840 slugging percentage, hitting .406 with four doubles and a home run. “She made the big hits when we needed them the most – great kid,” head coach Robert Poppe said.
Finalists
Jenna Baker, Napa senior
Clare Garcia, Justin-Siena senior
Grace Guzman, Napa junior
Victoria Politz, Justin-Siena senior
Gabriela Vega-Zepeda, St. Helena junior
Defensive Player of the Year
Haylee Giarritta, Napa senior
While turning in her best year at the plate in her fourth season as a varsity starter, batting .462 with 31 RBIs, nine doubles, a triple and two home runs, the Vine Valley Athletic League champions’ shortstop had an .877 fielding percentage and turned three double plays. “Haylee has a great knowledge of the game and has become a great all-around player,” head coach Ron Walston said.
Finalists
Jordan Allen, Vintage sophomore
Kallie Beltrami, St. Helena senior
Greta Fast, American Canyon senior
Melissa Lozano, Justin-Siena senior
Makenna Walls, Napa senior
Newcomer of the Year
Shelby Morse, Vintage freshman
She started in the circle in most of the Crushers’ games and was 6-2 with 78 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings with a 2.39 ERA. She also hit .364 with nine RBIs and 24 hits, including two doubles and a triple. She also played great at first base, and committed only two errors in 53 total chances.
Finalists
Jordan Blackmon, Napa sophomore
Raimy Gamsby, Vintage freshman
Alexandra Hill, St. Helena freshman
Eleanor Meyers, Justin-Siena freshman
Reagan Roldan-Jackson, American Canyon freshman
Coach of the Year
Ron Walston, Napa
After coaching the Grizzlies to a second-place Monticello Empire League finish in 2018, he guided them to an outright Vine Valley Athletic League title in 2019 despite not being able to hold outdoor practices for the first month due to rainy weather. Napa also picked up its first North Coast Section playoff win.