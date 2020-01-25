The Vintage High volleyball team couldn’t have won its first league title in five seasons without Maddie Klungel’s play on the court, and her leadership could help the Crushers shoot for a repeat next season.
“I like to lead and make sure everyone feels comfortable and knows what’s happening,” the second-year captain said. “I’m encouraging the younger players and telling them ‘You’re on this team for a reason – you can do it’ and really helping them grow. Having them ready and listening to me so they knew what to do in situations, step up and play amazing helped all of us, and it showed because we got a pennant.
“We all had such good chemistry and were like a family. I tried to be a role model for all the girls, to be someone they looked up to so they would know how to lead a team.”
Klungel won’t be around to see how this year’s junior captains, Julia Bodor and Sarah Gauger, lead the program in the fall. She will be an underclassmen herself, after signing a national letter of intent in November to play NCAA Division I volleyball for CSU Northridge.
In her fourth season as a starter, Klungel played setter and right-side hitter and blocker and led the Crushers to a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League title with Sonoma Valley. She led Vintage (18-2, 10-2 VVAL) in most statistical categories, including 13 kills, 20 assists, 6 blocks, 8 digs and 3 aces per league match.
For her dominance this season, she has been selected as the Napa Valley Register’s 2019 All-Napa County Volleyball Player of the Year.
“She had the athletic ability to run our team as a setter since she was a freshman,” said ninth-year Crushers head coach Kelly Porter. “She developed later on as more of a blocker and a hitter as she got more familiar with the speed of the game.”
Porter won three straight Monticello Empire League titles from 2012 to 2014 with teams led by two-time All-County Player of the Year Adlee Van Winden, her sister, Torrey Van Winden, and Porter’s niece, Natalie Lundeen.
“I haven’t really had a blocker come through like Maddie since the Van Windens and my niece. Maddie is one of the better players to come through our program in the last 10 years. She has tremendous jumping ability and she’s a competitor and she was our captain this year. A lot of her teammates looked up to her and her abilities.”
Track helped her on court
Klungel’s footwork is something Dave Augustus helped her develop when she competed for his Napa Track Club from kindergarten through her freshman year. Now that he’s been hired to take over the Vintage track and field program this spring, Klungel plans to go out for the sport after skipping last season.
“Track has been part of my whole life,” she said. “When I was in eighth grade, I went to the Junior Olympics in Sacramento for the triple jump and that was a really cool experience. Then freshman year I went to nationals in New York for the triple jump and hurdles. I did track for Vintage my freshman year and some of my sophomore year. Dave is going to be a really good coach. I’m just going to have fun with it and see how it goes.”
Klungel started playing volleyball in the fourth grade.
“I had a chance to coach her when she was on our 14-year-old Evolve club team before she made the move over to Absolute,” Porter said of the Marin County club. “We were sad to lose her, but she got some good exposure being on that team, in much more stellar tournaments than we were doing.”
Klungel was glad to be reunited in high school with Porter, who ran the Evolve club with Kelly Van Winden.
“I would not be where I am without Kelly Porter and Kelly Van Winden,” she said. “They taught me the game and now I’m going to play in college. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I’m so thankful for them. It feels so good that they are in my life.”
It’s been said the setter in volleyball is like the quarterback in football, distributing the ball to a teammate who has a better chance of scoring with it. But Klungel, with her exceptional ability to go for the kill herself or to dump the set into a hole in the other team’s defense, is like a quarterback who forces defenders to guess whether they’re going to throw or run with it at the last second.
“The setter puts the set in the best location for the hitters to get a kill and they’re very strategic,” Klungel said. “You have to see who’s on the other side of the net. You have to be very aware and know what’s going on every second; you can’t get sidetracked. You have to know if their outside hitter is short or tall, who is their strongest hitter, where the weak spots and open spots are on the court, and you have to put it together and do your best.”
Different on and off court
Klungel has been a treat to watch with her combination of an ever-present game face during matches and kind demeanor off the court.
“She’s a gamer and she was also the homecoming queen, so she gets a lot of likes from the student body,” Porter said. “Going to private school (through eighth grade) didn’t really change anything for her as far as making good friends at Vintage, either.”
Her tall father, Nick, played Division II basketball for the University of Puget Sound and her mother, Jamie, excelled in dance and ballet.
“My dad has been such a big role model in my life,” she said. “He was my coach in basketball when I played in middle school (at St. Apollinaris) and he’s literally been to every sporting event I’ve had. I think I have some of his traits in that way, the game face and all that.
“I would go up to (teammates) after games and tell them to not get down on themselves and think what they could have done better, and if they had a bad practice, to think about the next practice. But to put on a smile after a game even if you lost and thank all your fans for coming, I think that’s so important.
“I feel like I wouldn’t be who I am without volleyball in my life – it’s a huge part of me – and I will miss my teammates. I literally love them so much. They’re like my family.”
Klungel said she’ll also miss the Napa community, even though the expectations to win a league title were extremely high after the Crushers had fallen just short the season before.
“Our goal this season was to win a pennant and Kelly expected us to win,” Klungel said of Porter. “She knew we needed to win and that we could do it, and we all stepped up and did it. Reaching that goal was such a good feeling.”
With Klungel on her team, Porter couldn’t have had any doubts.
“She was very driven with what she wanted to do,” the coach said. “She knew she wanted to play on at the collegiate level and I’m really proud of the fact that she was able to do that.”
