Player of the Year Finalists
Kallie Beltrami, St. Helena senior
The All-North Central League I Second Team selection led the Saints during a 13-13 season that saw them go 8-5 in league play and reach the North Coast Section playoffs.
Caytlin Capulong, American Canyon sophomore
The All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team selection had 26 service aces, 90 kills and a whopping 331 digs. “Caytlin was the center piece of our team on both defense and offense,” said head coach Katy O’Brien. “She may not be the biggest outside hitter, but she is very smart and knows how and where to put the ball.”
Kelsey Klungel, Vintage senior
In her third season as a varsity starter, the team captain led the Crushers in kills and service aces and was named to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team. “She played all around, attacking from the front and back row,” head coach Kelly Porter said.
Maddie Klungel, Vintage junior
A team captain and third-year varsity starter like her sister, the setter had the Crushers’ second-most kills, led them in assists and blocks, and made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team. “She ran a 6-2 offense and was one of the best blockers in the area,” said head coach Kelly Porter. “She’s a well-rounded player.”
McCauley Smith, Napa junior
The varsity rookie earned All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team honors after posting a 121-percent hitting average and a team-high 8.8 kills per match. “She was offensively our go-to player all year,” said head coach Kelly Van Winden. “She hit her stride at the end of the year and carried our offensive load as an outside hitter.”
Offensive Player of the Year
Peyton Newell, Justin-Siena senior
The middle blocker made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team after helping the Braves win the league title outright. Her 141 kills and .306 hitting percentage ranked second on her team. She was also second in the VVAL in kills, and ninth among North Coast Section Division 4 hitters. Her 39 blocks ranked her third on her team, fourth in the league, and eight in NCS Division 4.
“Peyton had a fantastic season,” head coach Chelsea Reilley said. “She’s kind of our unsung hero. She is very versatile offensively, as she can run a number of different plays and get kills. Her height gave us an advantage at the net. She was able to block many swings coming her way, and make it easier for our defense to set up around her. She kept opposing teams honest, and made it so that we were not a one-dimensional team.”
Finalists
Breck Hearn, Napa Christian junior
Megan Hanson, Justin-Siena sophomore
Maggie Immen, Trinity Prep sophomore
Litzy Infante, Calistoga junior
Kayla Santos, Pacific Union College Prep junior
Defensive Player of the Year
Olivia Ilsley, Vintage senior
She garnered All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team honors after leading the Crushers in digs and tallying the team’s second-most assists as a Libero. She was a team captain in her second varsity season.
FINALISTS
Marianne Fernandez, Justin-Siena senior
Makenna Walls, Napa senior
Raizel Dimalanta, American Canyon senior
Vanesa Quiepo, Calistoga junior
Anna Rowles, Trinity Prep junior
Newcomer of the Year
Eva Cleary, Justin-Siena junior
The outside hitter made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team. She was the Braves’ third-leading hitter with 137 kills and had a .116 hitting percentage, and was fourth and third in the league in those categories, respectively. She was also 10th among North Coast Section Division 4 hitters in kills. Her 41 service aces ranked her third at Justin-Siena and in the VVAL overall; her 14 blocks put her fourth on the team and eighth in the VVAL; and her 121 digs ranked her third among the Braves and eight in the league.
“Eva joined us this season as a transfer from the Seattle area, and were we glad to have her,” head coach Chelsea Reilley said. “She is a great all-around player who saw the court in every set we played this season. She serves tough, passes well, plays scrappy defense, and takes smart swings, all making her a huge asset to the team.”
FINALISTS
Elisa Gonzalez, Vintage sophomore
Marian Ford, Trinity Prep sophomore
Aldine Lusung, American Canyon junior
GeAnn Santos, American Canyon senior
Andrea Villasenor, Calistoga freshman
Honorable Mention
Ellie Blakeley, St. Helena junior
Jessica Duncan, Trinity Prep freshman
Emily Longerchere, Pacific Union College Prep senior
Brooke Preston, St. Helena senior
Aidan Tomlinson, Napa senior
Coach of the Year
T’Anne Butcher, Calistoga
Butcher nominated her assistant coach, Bud Pochini, as Co-Coach of the Year, for helping her guide the Wildcats to their first-ever section title in the sport. “Bud has been coaching volleyball with me for three years,” she said. “Aside from being a volunteer coach again this year, he is a Knights Valley volunteer firefighter who lost everything he had in the Tubbs Fire while out defending the property of others. This is who he is, giving everything to everyone else and not expecting anything in return. He drives to every game, shows up early to help with game prep and set up, wields specialized equipment for our team, and always, always, always has a smile on his face.”