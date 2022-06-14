All-Vine Valley Athletic League Lacrosse: Justin’s Borck, Crist are girls, boys MVPs

The girls and boys Most Valuable Players of the 2022 Vine Valley Athletic League campaign, 2022 Justin-Siena graduates Twyla Borck and Thomas Crist, have a few things in common.

Both made the varsity from their freshman through their senior seasons, both are exceptional students, and both also played four varsity seasons of water polo.

Borck, a team co-captain and starting middiefielder, was a three-sport athlete who also played basketball for the Braves. In water polo, she was the starting goalkeeper for the VVAL runners-up as a freshman. After the Braves won the VVAL title in 2019, the no league champion was crowned during the 2020-21 school year due to the pandemic. But the Braves reclaimed the pennant in fall 2021. Borck earned All-VVAL honors three times while collecting 470 career saves.

She started playing lacrosse with the Napa Force club at age 7. She progressed to playing competitive travel team lacrosse with Tenacity in middle school, and then with the San Francisco Rippers and Sonoma 101 Lacrosse in high school. She led Justin-Siena in assists and draw controls in 2022.

A high honors student and member of Justin-Siena’s Advanced Choir, Borck will begin attending the University of Denver this fall. She’ll major in the STEM fields and play for Denver’s nationally ranked women’s club lacrosse team.

Between club and high school lacrosse, Borck has played for Justin-Siena girls head coach Jon Edie for six years and for Napa High girls head coach Sean Capiaux for three years. Coach Kit Leaning in middle school was also an important part of her development as a player.

She credits lacrosse for some of her closest friendships and values the sport for its constant lesson in tenacity, saying “Lacrosse has taught me that no matter how many times you get knocked down — it will probably get called as a foul on you — you need to get back up and keep running.”

On the growing popularity of the sport in Northern California, she said “It’s really great to see so many new players discover the sport. Napa has some tremendous athletes and it’s exciting to see the next generation of lacrosse players, both male and female, compete on the field.”

Crist had 93 points on 77 goals and 16 assists for the Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team. He was a team captain for two years because of his exceptional mentorship of younger players, exemplary work ethic, and unwavering commitment to his team — even when a broken hand kept him on the sideline for the entirety of his junior season.

“I’m beyond proud of what Tommy was able to accomplish this year,” Justin-Siena boys head coach John Murray said. “Having missed his entire junior year to an injury and his sophomore season cut short to the pandemic, he more than made up for it this year. He was our go-to guy on offense all year and carried the creating and finishing role. His production speaks for itself and he played his best lacrosse in our biggest games. He was also phenomenal in practice every day, working with the young guys and pushing them to become better. Congrats on being named VVAL MVP.”

Crist played attack in his first three years of Braves lacrosse before switching to middlefielder his senior year. He began playing lacrosse in second grade for the Napa Force and was coached by Kevin Duffy for 10 years. He played travel team club lacrosse for ADVNC under coach Dave Gravlin for six years, competing at the highest levels of club tournament lacrosse nationally, and then with Sonoma 101 Lacrosse under Murray his senior year.

“Tommy has been an offensive leader since he first stepped foot on campus,” Murray added. “He made an immediate impact his freshman year and has improved every year. No one has taken bigger hits and gotten up faster than Tommy.”

An honors student who maintained a 4.0-plus GPA and carried a rigorous academic course load throughout high school years, Crist will begin attending Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo this fall with plans to pursue a career in sports medicine.

“I have loved playing lacrosse and the lifelong friendships I’ve made through the sport. I’m putting down my stick for now to pursue other interests, and value all that my teammates and coaches have given me,” he said.

Other Braves making the All-VVAL girls team were seniors Anjali Monteverdi and Jill Fischer and juniors Hillary Klam and Alyssa Ramsey.

Klam was the team's top scorer with 55 goals and also had 24 assists.

“She was a threat to score whenever she touched the ball,” Braves head coach Jon Edie said. “She was often the catalyst for getting our potent offense going. She is fearless in going to the goal and has a great sense of awareness on the field. She also excelled in gaining possession and tallied 25 ground balls. It has been great to see Hilary continue to grow and develop into a top-tier lacrosse player. Her off hand has shown great improvement and she could score both left- and right-handed. She will be an anchor on next year's offense and will continue to be a team leader as well.”

Ramsey has tended the goal for the full 50 minutes of every one of Justin's games over the past three seasons. She had a 65% save rate this season, stopping 151 shots over 19 games. She also recorded a shutout against Sonoma Academy in April.

“She is solid in the net, dependable and unflappable,” Edie said. “Our team has been so fortunate to have Alyssa in goal, and she was vital to our team's success this season. As a coach, it has been such a luxury to know that Alyssa is always there and always ready to play awesome in goal. Her shot blocking is excellent, and her communication and clearing continues to improve.”

Monteverdi leaves the program after four years of varsity lacrosse, tallying 40 goals and 23 assists this season.

“This year saw her play her most complete lacrosse to date,” Edie said. “She excelled in all facets of the game. While primarily an offensive player, her play between the restraining lines was most impressive. She led the team in ground balls (49) and her ability to move the ball upfield and find an open teammate led to many of our scoring opportunities. She was selfless in her passing, and her speed and athletic ability were instrumental in our transition game. Anjali was a very versatile player as well, playing attack or middie, and taking the draw when needed.”

Co-captain Fischer also finished her fourth varsity season.

“Jill was both the anchor of our defense and a great team leader,” Edie said. “The best way to describe Jill's play all year is solid and steady. She led by example and let her play speak for itself. She led the team in caused turnovers, scooped up 35 ground balls, and was often the start of our transition game, moving the ball upfield to our offense. She often played the entire 50 minutes and even played midfield when needed-, scoring a few goals. Her composure, leadership and solid play were instrumental to our overall success. She will be missed.”

The Justin boys also had four other players make the team.

Eli Derr finished with 62 ground balls, 7 goals, 4 assists and 34 caused turnovers.

“Eli is the fastest player on our team. His skills with the ball in between the restraining lines have allowed us to generate offense and get us easy clears,” Justin-Siena assistant coach Kevin Duffy said. “Eli’s balance between effort and attitude has made coaching Justin a thrilling experience.”

Jack Duffy had 147 saves in 14 games at goalkeeper.

“Thank you for four years of being the backbone to our defense,” Murray said of Jack Duffy. “He has continuously worked on his game and has become one of the top goalies in the state.”

Trevor Hummer had 38 ground balls, 2 goals, 3 assists and 28 caused turnovers.

“Trevor has been a key part of our defensive wall,” Coach Duffy said. “His stick is one of the best on the team and his ferocious checking is feared by teammates and opponents alike. Few have worked harder on their game. Trevor has made major improvements every year to become one of the best defenders in the Bay Area.”

Jack Ryan collected 92 ground balls, 4 goals, 2 assists and 31 caused turnovers.

“Jack is a dominator on our defense,” said Coach Duffy. “His effort and attitude are matched by his ability to lead the team and be a mentor and example for our young players. Jack has that rare blend of size and skill that makes coaching the defense easy. He has played almost every position for us in his four years and his willingness to sacrifice has helped us become a winning team.”

Vintage girls

The Crushers’ all-leaguers are seniors Kate Kerr and Amber Perry, sophomore Olivia Samrick and freshman Camryn Childers.

Kerr started playing the sport in 2020, when Vintage fielded its first-ever girls team during a COVID-shortened season. She was a team captain and the heart of the Vintage defense this spring, transitioning her well-developed basketball skills from the court to the pool.

"I loved playing lacrosse this season,” she said. “As a team, we had so much fun. I am so proud to be a part of this team and I am proud of all we accomplished in such little time."

Perry has been playing lacrosse for nine years, including two for Vintage. She was a field player in her early years, specifically a midfielder. After taking a year off from the sport, she returned as a goalie and fell in love with the position. A team captain, she was needed to fill the spot due to injuries while getting to play in the field from time to time.

Samrick has playing lacrosse for seven years, including a year for the Crushers. While she plays attack on her club teams, she played primarily midfield and defense in her sophomore season. She said her favorite thing about lacrosse is all of the friendships she has made throughout the years.

Childers learned lacrosse during two seasons with Napa Force, and learned to love the game in her first season playing for Vintage.

Napa High girls

The Grizzlies had two All-VVAL honorees.

Senior attack Chloe Howard played during all three seasons of Napa High’s young program and was a team captain the last two. She played for the Napa Force before high school and continued to play club lacrosse for 101 LAX during the offseason.

She scored 37 of the Grizzlies’ 59 goals, won 50 of 81 faceoffs, and collected 12 ground balls.

“She was the core to our team as a leader and mentor to the younger players,” Vintage head coach Emily Pastula said. “She also was on top of our leaderboard for stats, creating the records at Napa High for other generations to break. She will be missed and hard to replace her character and skills.”

Keila Mata, who played defense for Napa High for three years, was also a founding member of the young program and a two-year captain.

“Keila came to lacrosse without any lacrosse experience but with great athletic ability,” Grizzlies head coach Sean Capiaux said. “She quickly excelled at learning the principles of lacrosse and became the leading defender her first year of playing. She led and helped train our defense over the next two years.

“Keila was able to score a goal this year and rack up 20 ground balls, takeaways and caused turnovers. She is also part of our large senior class heading off to UNV and hoping to play club lacrosse.”

Vintage boys

The Crushers had three all-leaguers after finishing third in the VVAL behind Justin-Siena and runner-up Casa Grande.

Junior middiefielder Tanner Low amassed 76 ground balls, 31 takeaways and 56 points, on 25 goals and 31 assists.

“Tanner is the workhorse of our midfield,” Vintage assistant coach Daryl Burch said. “Always in our top three in goals and assists, he runs downhill at full speed and finds the cage or an open feed to take advantage of. Defensively he’s a strong contributor by disrupting the opponent’s offense at every turn. We look forward to seeing how he improves and lifts the team up next season.”

The coach’s son, senior goalkeeper Sidney Burch, had 223 saves, 141 goals allowed, a 62% save rate, 39 ground balls and nine takeaways.

“Sidney has been the backbone of the defense as starting goalie at the varsity level since eighth grade,” Crushers head coach Josh DeGarmo said. “As a three-time captain with two appearances in the NCJLA Championships with he Napa Force, including the winner in 2019, Sidney is a leader who drives his defenses with authority and always stands up against the strongest shooters.”

Senior defenseman Brinley Chranowski had 1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points, 35 ground balls and 25 takeaways.

“Brinley is the foundation of our defense,” DeGarmo said. “While not being the biggest of defenders size-wise, his stick skills, aggressiveness, and lacrosse IQ kept our defense competitive in all games. He was also integral in coaching up our newer or younger players to get them game-ready.”

