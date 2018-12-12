Before American Canyon High boys basketball players crash the boards in a game, their coaches play another board game of sorts – assembling a puzzle.
It was an easier endeavor for fifth-year head coach Brett Wedding and assistant coach Chris Rapacon last season when they had seven seniors who had been with them at least three years apiece.
From that electric team, which in overtime nearly pulled out the program’s first-ever playoff win, only five players are back. The other nine played JV or freshman ball last winter, missed the season due to injury, or are completely new to the program.
“We lost a lot of players last year and kind of knew it was going to be a fresh group this year,” Wedding said. “We’ve had some injuries to some key guys early, too, so we really haven’t been able to compete as a team yet. We’ve played some really good quarters, some really good halves and really good for three quarters, but we haven’t played a real good complete game yet. That will come with experience, I think.”
Fortunately for the Wolves, Wedding likes to use all of his players in games and reward hard-working reserves with starts. So this year’s returners got plenty of playing time last year, a few from the opening tip, on a team that finished 16-12 overall and a best-ever second place in the Solano County Athletic Conference at 7-3.
But this season, American Canyon’s first in the North Coast Section and newly aligned Vine Valley Athletic League, has still been a rebuilding one. The Wolves fell to 1-6 on the season with a 47-41 home loss to Vacaville on Tuesday night.
On Thursday, they open the high-caliber Mark Madsen Invitational at San Ramon Valley High in Danville against San Leandro at 6:30 p.m. After that three-day tournament, Wedding and Rapacon will piece together another starting lineup for their first VVAL games on Dec. 19 at much-improved Justin-Siena and then again on Dec. 21 against visiting Vintage. After that, it’s one more tournament – Fairfield’s Ronald D. Thompson Memorial Classic, with a first-round game against Pittsburg.
Wedding came up with his analogy when asked if rebuilding is fun for a coach.
“It’s definitely a more difficult puzzle this year,” he said. “You can’t just say every year, ‘OK, here you go,’ (here’s your starting lineup). There’s a lot of off-the-court preparation, like watching a ton of film. Every year it’s a different puzzle. Some teams have more pieces that are smaller, some have bigger pieces that are easier to put together. It’s just a puzzle that hopefully we can put together before league and put a good product on the floor.”
After only seven games, he’s not quite sure what kind of team he has. A coach would hope a young team at least listens well and picks lessons up quickly.
“We’re getting there,” he said. “We’re learning how to practice and working on becoming a team. We don’t have the luxury of having a bunch of big guys or high flyers, so we pride ourselves on working hard.”
Leading the way so far has been junior guard Oliver Aandahl. Unlike the Wolves’ past leaders, he’s their smallest player. But he made a statement during their first contest, scoring a game-high 33 points in a 77-74 Foundation Game exhibition win over Concord. Wedding was impressed with his shooting accuracy, from free throws to 3-pointers, and unselfish play.
“He’s put in a lot of time on his own,” Wedding said of Aandahl, who has led the Wolves’ scorers in most games and was their only All-Tournament selection at San Rafael’s Dawg Classic. “He works really hard in the weight room and with basketball on his own. He’s been a bright spot so far. He’s got good fundamentals and is very competitive. He won’t back down from anyone. It helped him last year to play with good, experienced players around him, and he understands how to practice.
“The team as a whole is still learning how to practice correctly because again it’s a whole new group. But Oliver is a good kid and he shoots it well, so we’ll see where that takes us.
Other starters have been Gabriel Patrick, whom Wedding called a “very skilled sophomore,” and freshman Khai Curry.
The other returners are seniors Xavier Oakley and Markest Johnson, junior Matthew Clinton, whom Wedding said has emerged as a team leader, and sophomore Roman Madayag, who has been out with an injury. Returning two years later is senior Sam Johannessen, who sat out last season following knee surgery for a torn ACL. The 6-foot-6 center did make his 2018-19 debut on Tuesday, however.
Rounding out the team are senior transfer Erik Thomas and five players who were on coach Scott Hayburn’s JV squad last year – juniors Dominic Bernabe, EJ Alviz, Paulo Tiotuyco and Vincent Sims, and sophomore Amarie Coe-Johnson, a JV football standout this fall.
“We have high standards and I think the intensity of practice might be new for some kids. That’s why we have a lot of young kids up, to see who wants it,” Wedding said. “We’ve got a lot of guys still battling for spots. I don’t think we’ve had the same starting lineup yet this year because of issues or other guys beating guys out in practice. We’re just trying to find some consistency with playing a whole game, practicing correctly and having everyone healthy.”
Playing as tough a schedule that last year’s experienced team did hasn’t helped in the win column.
“I don’t’ know if I was a little too ambitious, but every year I try to schedule as tough of games as possible. We’re not going to back down from anyone,” Wedding said. “I believe playing better teams is going to get you better. It will let you see who the true competitors are. Playing teams you can just blow out; you don’t learn much from it.
“If you have a goal as a program to be a playoff team and compete for a league title, you have to play against other league champions and playoff teams, consistently. Not just here and there, but all the time. We’ll take our bumps and bruises for sure, but it’s all to get better, to be battle-tested and ready for league, because we won’t see anything in league we won’t have seen in the preseason.”
Wedding said the Wolves played probably their best game so far in their San Rafael tournament opener, a double-overtime, 60-58 loss to eventual champion Piner.
“It was just competitiveness,” the coach said. “We defended, we hit shots, we played with passion. It wasn’t that we were running extraordinary plays. We hit shots when we needed to hit shots. We defended when we needed to defend, as much as we could.
“We also played Acalanes pretty tough,” he said of a 52-45 loss in the Dawg Classic’s fifth-place game. “They kind of pulled away at the end, but we haven’t really put together a complete game yet.”
American Canyon is scoring an average of 49 points a game and is allowing 51.
“Our strength will be defense, and we’ll have to create offense from our defense. That’s what we spend most of our time on in the preseason because we’re not going to be able to outscore people,” Wedding said.
The Wolves will go into VVAL play with not only the league’s worst record but its lowest MaxPreps.com ranking. Like the football team did after an 0-4 preseason, they hope to surprise league foes and surge into their first-ever NCS playoffs.
“That’s the plan, year in and year out – to schedule up in the preseason, take our lumps, and hopefully it pays off in league – hopefully,” Wedding said,
Even though the NCS takes nonleague games into account when determining playoff teams, unlike the Sac-Joaquin Section, Wedding has no regrets about scheduling a tough preseason.
“I guess I could go out and schedule more wins, but that would kind of be against the philosophy I’ve always had here. I still schedule tough to be ready for league, and I don’t see that changing just to get a playoff spot,” he said. “The idea is to compete for the league championship, and I think the only way to do that is to schedule tough.
“We’ve got to understand the quality of our play, win or lose. This inexperienced group is still trying to get used to what it takes to win. It’s the little things, not necessarily what the fans see. It’s rebounding on free throws, making free throws, taking charges, and hitting shots when it matters.”