AMERICAN CANYON — After the American Canyon High boys soccer program won its first league title in the fall of 2014 and graduated 15 seniors, a 2015 team with just six seniors finished fourth in the Solano County Athletic Conference and missed the playoffs.
Two seasons later, the winter of 2016-17, the Wolves tied Bethel for their second SCAC title. American Canyon came back the next year with just seven seniors and finished third in the conference.
The Wolves were historically due for another title last winter, but a move to the new Vine Valley Athletic League made it tough to win a third title in five seasons. With perennial Northern California powers Vintage and Napa pushing each other to top-two finishes, American Canyon and its 12 seniors had to settle for third place.
Three of those seniors, Billy Biondini, Adrian Sierra and Enrique Torrez, went on to help the Napa Valley College men win their third straight Bay Valley Conference championship this fall.
The Wolves were due for another down year in 2019-20 and, unfortunately for new head coach Antonio Orozco, it’s been just that.
A lack of enough healthy players forced American Canyon to forfeit Saturday’s preseason finale against undefeated Maria Carrillo. Now the winless Wolves (0-4-5) have a much-needed 28-day break from games before their VVAL opener against visiting Casa Grande on Jan. 9.
“Not as many people tried out as I thought, 17 I think, and we didn’t make any cuts,” Orozco said after a 2-0 home loss to Armijo last Thursday that was scoreless at halftime. “We’re fighting with some injuries. At the end tonight, we didn’t even have any subs. Our JV was playing with nine at the end because the keeper got injured.”
American Canyon was originally scheduled to host Justin-Siena on Jan. 2 in its league opener, but asked – and came to an agreement with – the Braves to reschedule that one for Jan. 18 due to the Wolves’ low numbers.
“We don’t have any scheduled games over the holidays, so hopefully we’ll get some good practices in,” Orozco said. “We have a lot of film, so we can start looking at mistakes and learning from that and playing better so that when we get to league we start stronger.”
Only nine of this season’s Wolves were on the varsity or junior varsity last season. A few were called up from the JV for 12th seed American Canyon’s NCS Division II playoff game, a 2-1 loss in double-overtime at No. 5 seed Redwood.
Only four of the nine scorers last season were underclassmen, and only three of them came back – seniors Adrian Ayala and Damian Hernandez and junior Alexander Canas. Also back on the varsity are junior Sergio Navarro and sophomore Graeson Gamorras. Coming up from last season’s JV squad are senior Brandon Canchola, juniors Cristian Flores and Ahmes Magsano, and sophomores Conner Lima and Max Harwood.
“We have good players, so we haven’t lost many. We’ve just tied a lot,” Orozco said.
Rounding out the team are Kevin Leon-Benitez, Joseph Biondini, Emmanuel Garcia, Alex Llamas, Adam Maldonado, Eric Muniz and Andrew Salguero.
Ayala, Hernandez and Canchola are in their fourth seasons with the program, and Canas, Flores, Harwood and Magsano are in their third.
Orozco, a Napa High graduate, guided his alma mater to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs in 2007 before his job as a real estate agent made him too busy to be a head coach. He has been a Spanish teacher at American Canyon since the school opened in 2010, and has assisted with the girls program.
His assistant coach is Shawn Aguigui, a 2014 American Canyon alumnus who played for Napa Valley College in 2015 and 2016.
The Wolves finished 9-9-4 overall last winter, and third behind Napa and Vintage in the VVAL at 5-5-2.
“I always like to go against our rivals, Napa and Vintage,” Orozco said before tryouts in August. “I know it’s going to be a difficult challenge. Both of those clubs went to the playoffs last year in Division I and we’re Division II. But it’s always extra special to go against Napa or Vintage because the kids have all played soccer against each other before.”
You have free articles remaining.
Ayala leads the Wolves with 5 goals, while Navarro has 3 goals and 2 assists.
“Sergio’s been playing well on the wing,” Orozco said of Navarro. “He’s normally a defender, but we’re lacking wings so I’m testing different people to see who can play well there and I think he’s been our best option.”
Orozco hopes the Wolves’ brutal nonleague schedule – against teams with a current combined record of 31-14-12 – toughened them up for the VVAL.
“I think once we start league we should do a little bit better because I don’t think the teams we will be playing will be as hard as the ones we scheduled for preseason,” he said. “You can schedule easy games and win them all, but I don’t know that’ll help you improve as a team. You need to play some competitive teams, like Napa High. They are always scheduling super tough games and I think the kids learn better that way.”
This is Orozco’s first season coaching in the NCS and he doesn’t like that – unlike the SJS – it doesn’t determine before the season how many teams from each league will go to the playoffs.
“It’s sad that our new league doesn’t allow three teams to automatically go to the playoffs,” he said, “because the preseason counts now and you’re not allowed to make as many mistakes. Before, you could try different people in different positions (in a preseason game) and it was OK if you lost because you could still be top-three in league and go to playoffs. I think that’s kind of unfair for some schools.”
“I think we have a good team to be competitive during league. We haven’t lost many, and in most of the losses we’ve been up there with them. Even against Pittsburg (in a 3-1 loss), it was 0-0 at half and tied 1-1. We don’t have a bench, either, That’s why I’m hoping everyone gets better by the time we get back from break.”
He also hopes to have a couple more varsity returners come out – including junior Jonah Segura, whom he said has been playing with the San Jose Earthquakes Academy.
“He’s an amazing midfielder but I can put him on defense, too,” the coach said.
Orozco said he has continued a program tradition of having two seniors and two underclassmen as captains. They are forward Ayala, defender Hernandez, center midfielder Canas and defender Gamorras.
“Graeson is great. You always see him running up and down the field, putting pressure on teams,” Orozco said. “We were using Damian as a mid, but we had to push him back because of injuries.”
With last year’s goalkeeper not returning for his senior year, Orozco has turned to Lima. The coach has not been disappointed, noting that the 10th-grader saved two penalty kicks – one of them a re-kick of the other – against Armijo.
The most frustrating result must have been a 3-3 tie against Wood, which erased the Wolves’ 3-0 halftime lead.
“Most of the time what’s been happening is by the time we hit the second half we tire out, and that day we had almost a full squad,” Orozco said. “But in the game after, we played Vacaville and when we started losing we came back (in a 2-2 tie). That’s the game where we played better in the second half than the first half.”
Joseph Biondini, whose older brother led last year’s American Canyon team and this year’s NVC men’s squad in scoring, has already scored and helped the team with his hustle and versatility.
“Wherever we need him, he’s there. He plays defense, wing, up top. He’s not as good when it comes to defending. He’s fast and strong and physical, so I’m afraid of (opponents earning) PKs when he’s back there.”
If the Wolves’ fortunes don’t turn around this season, at least they will have had a varsity campaign under their belts and will probably have all but two starters back for another title chase next winter.
Andy Wilcox's memorable stories from 2019
These are the stories of 2019 I enjoyed writing most, because they had good anecdotes or were about making history.
This story is about the area's best soccer player of the last two years, who dedicated every goal to his late mother.
I've covered this ride for 30 years and it was cool to see Dr. Fisher finally win the award she'd been pursing for 15 years.
Nothing was cooler than seeing the Napa High boys win their first league title since their star's dad won one 28 years before.
John Diana showed in his third Western States 100 that anything is possible with enough preparation.
For Vintage football star Ryan Steen recalled his last Big Game and college career like it was yesterday.