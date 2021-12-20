American Canyon Boys Soccer Outlook: Wolves seek first win for first alumnus head coach

Shawn Keoni Aguigui wasn’t on the first American Canyon High boys soccer team to win a league title in the fall of 2014.

He had just graduated, after leading the 2013 team to a third-place finish with a whopping 20 goals and 49 points in 24 games.

Aguigui is, however, the first player from the school to come back and be a head coach in any sport.

He played two seasons for Napa Valley College while earning an Associate of Arts degree and transferred to Chico State. He graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and a minor in coaching.

“I was able to play with the Chico State men's team for a few spring semesters,” he recalled last week. “I was also privileged with the opportunity to play for my national team, Guam, a few months ago in Dubai for a world cup qualifying match against Syria.”

Aguigui was the Wolves’ assistant coach under then-head coach Antonio Orozco the last two years. He has also helped coach the semi-pro Vallejo Omega and has a personal training business called Futbol Familia.

“We have a great set of players at American Canyon,” he said. “It has been a difficult task the last six weeks because I have had to coach both JV and varsity on my own while we waited for our JV coach to get hired, but he is finally with us.”

The Wolves (0-3-1) haven’t scored since opening the season with a 2-2 tie against host Vallejo at Corbus Field on Nov. 18. They got a goal and assist from junior Emmanuel Garcia, another goal from Edgar Serrano, and another assist from sophomore Emmanuel “Primo” Garcia.

The Wolves’ “Man of the Match” was junior defender Johnathan Gonzalez.

“He was excellent in the defensive half of the field,” Aguigui said. “He played his role with pride and put himself on the line for his team the whole game.”

In a 4-0 loss at Vacaville on Nov. 30, the Man of the Match was freshman Noah Delacazar.

“Noah was able to prevent any player from coming down his side almost the whole game,” said Aguigui. “It was an impressive performance by him, especially with the fact that he is only a freshman player.”

In a 3-0 loss to visiting Maria Carrillo on Dec. 2, the Men of the Match were junior midfielder Edgar Serrano, junior defender Hector Bedolla and junior captain Roman Osorio.

Although we didn't take the W, these three players have stood out in almost every game we have had,” Aguigui said. “They work relentlessly on the pitch, doing everything that they can in our defensive side of the half.”

American Canyon’s most recent game was a 2-0 home loss to Bethel on Dec. 10. The Man of that Match was senior goalkeeper Hugo Oxlaj Jr.

“That was Hugo's first game logging 80 minutes in goal,” the coach said. “He did a fine job in between the posts, making some great saves.”

Rounding out the team are seniors Andres Cardenas, Alexander Canchola Reyes, Kevin Mendoza, Bassan Manna, Gabriel Gonzalez, Conner Lima, Jose Naranjo and Daniel Lopez, juniors Jesus Rojo and Moises Soto, sophomores Adrian Mora and Junior Trejo, and freshman Damian Martinez.

“The varsity team has a great group of talented players,” Aguigui said. “I think our biggest strengths are our speed and defensive line. Our biggest obstacle right now is going forward and putting the ball behind the net.”

The Wolves host Wood (3-3-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday to close their preseason. The will open Vine Valley Athletic League play by hosting Justin-Siena at 6 p.m. Dec. 30.

“I am hoping we can find rhythm against Will C. Wood so we can go into the league hungry for more goals,” the coach said. “I think we can put up a fight to win the league this season. We have gotten off to a slow start, but each game I have seen the players gradually develop and input what I ask of them. I believe that everything will soon fall into place for the players and we will be a competitive opponent to play against in the league.”

