American Canyon Boys Soccer Outlook: Wolves showing marked improvement already

It’s been a roller-coaster season for the American Canyon High boys soccer team.

From a stunning 5-1 loss at Armijo to back-to-back wins over Vallejo, a 1-0 win at St. Helena in the programs’ first-ever rendezvous, and an impressive 1-1 tie against a strong Liberty team.

With two more nonleague road games after the break, against Mt. Eden in Hayward on Jan. 3 and Montgomery in Santa Rosa on Jan. 6, second-year Wolves head coach Shawn Aguigui think his 3-4-3 squad will have been tested pretty well by the time it opens Vine Valley Athletic League play by hosting Casa Grande on Jan. 9.

“I think that our preseason schedule has given us a taste of what we will be facing in the VVAL,” he said. “I know that we have some tough competitors in our league, but I know we will be capable of holding our ground. I am confident in the group of players I have this year and I know they will put up a fight against every team we play.

“I think the toughest team we will play in preseason will be our away match against Montgomery. They beat Sonoma Valley 1-0 and Vintage 2-1 in their preseason matchups and both of those teams were teams we were not able to handle last year.”

American Canyon has been led in scoring by far by Junior Trejo, a junior striker who has eight goals in just the 10 games.

“Junior has been an outstanding player this year,” said Aguigui, a 2014 alumnus of the Wolves’ soccer program. “I saw his potential last year, but I think he was just lacking his confidence. He did his job in the offseason and came into the season with much more confidence. He has been lethal in front of goal and plays his role as the striker exactly how we need him to play. Plus, he is only a junior so I am very excited to see what he is capable of finishing this year. My hope for him this season is to score more goals than I did when I went to American Canyon High School (20).”

Aguigui said another junior center back Noel Angel, senior winger Emmanuel Garcia, sophomore left-right back Noah Delalcazar and freshman winger Dougie Rennie have also stood out.

“Noel has been a pivotal role in our back four not missing a minute in any of our games,” the coach said. “He is a captain in our back four who has led our defensive line. He is an excellent player and I am glad to have him with us this season. Emmanuel has put up stats for us this year as well securing four goals and two assists. He has been a threat on the right wing so far and I know he will be an exciting player to watch during the league. Since this is his last year with us, I know he is ready to go all out for his team.

“Noah is our linebacker and has been amazing since his freshman year. Although his defensive skill is superb, his ability to get forward for us is one of his best traits. Plus, he scored a beauty from 25-plus yards out when we played Vallejo. He has been an impressive player for us so far. Dougie has been one of our starting wingers as a freshman. I first met him during our summer conditioning and he sparked my interest instantly. He has been hard working, dedicated, and determined since I have met him and I know he will be a dominant player for the years to come.”

Rounding out the Wolves are senior winger Jonathan Gonzalez, senior center attacking midfielders Edgar Serrano, Jesus Rojo and Roman Osorio, senior defensive mid Hector Bedolla, and senior right back Diego Hernandez.

Also on the team are junior wingers Spencer Watson, Angel Bairan De Luna and Adrian Mora, junior center attacking mids Emmanuel “Primo” Garcia and Gabriel Gonzalez, junior center backs Daniel Lopez and Raj Shergill, junior center defensive mid Julian Rizo, junior left back Joshua Morales, sophomore center attacking mid Bryan Bautista, sophomore goalkeepers Anthony Ludlam and Manuel Solorio, , and freshman center defensive mid Peter Singharath.

After a 2-12-3 season debut as head coach in 2021-22, including 1-9-2 in the tough VVAL, Aguigui’s only all-league honoree graduated. But he saw the younger players bonding and wasn’t worried about his record as a head coach for the first time ever. The 2022-23 Wolves already have more wins than all of last season, so last year looked like a step in the process.

“We are developing that core of players now. Last year was more of a practice run for myself as a coach since it was my first year. I was still getting the hang of things but over our time off, I was able to collect my thoughts on how the season went and prepared a game plan to execute this year,” he said. “The players have just made my job easier since they are adapting to the roles quickly, executing almost everything that I have asked. We will miss out on a few seniors next year, but I think that we are beginning to build that foundation to create a quality team in the years to come.”

The Wolves scored 11 goals all last season as a team, and this season already have 14 in just 10 games.

“I believe it is because of the quality from the players and the directions I have been giving them,” Aguigui said of the offensive improvement. “I provide guidance to the players on how they should get to the goal, but it is up to the players on the pitch how they should make those chances happen. Every player has a specific role on the field and they have all been able to hold their weight, which has allowed us to get these goals. The boys have just been able to take care of business during practice, which has given them these results.”

American Canyon’s is allowing only 1.7 goals per game after giving up more than twice as many, 3.8, last season. The Wolves had two shutout wins all last season and this year already have three.

“Honestly, my defensive line has been phenomenal this year,” Aguigui said. “I think that our defense as a team will be our best trait this season. This has been something we have gone over a lot earlier this year during our preseason training. I would say it was my main concern when we began training because I wanted us to be prepared for the tougher opponents.

"Now that they have gotten a better understanding of our defensive half, I want to take some time on our attacking strategies during their winter break. If we are able to make our attacking just as good as our defense, I think we will have a great shot at competing in our league. We just have to get the numbers at training and continue to implement what we want to see as a unit.”

Aguigui said Alex Fluitt was not able to return as JV head coach due to work conflicts, but that Eduardo Hernandez has stepped up to the helm.

“He is an American Canyon graduate who played varsity all four years,” Aguigui said of Hernandez. “He played one year at Napa Valley College and he is currently playing with the local semi-professional team Junction 29. It is good to have another alumni in the program. We have great intentions for both teams and want them to succeed.”

Aguigui also played for NVC, where he was teammates with Raul Romo. Aguigui said the Vallejo High graduate is also helping coach the Wolves while playing for the semi-professional team Vallejo Omega.

“Raul and I played together for NVC and have been good friends since,” he said. “I am glad to have him here with us at American Canyon.”