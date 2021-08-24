American Canyon Football Preview: New stars emerging for young Wolves

“I like to think I can do mostly everything,” he said. “I’m just trying to learn the defenses, trying to break down film better. Last season was definitely a great experience for me to learn the speed of the varsity game. I like the guys we have. It’s been nice to have summer practice again and hang out with them and bond.”

Another junior also returning to the varsity is the versatile Sean Yumang, who could line up at wide receiver, running back, outside linebacker and safety.

“I love defense and making plays,” said Yumang, a three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and competes in track and field. “I knew coming up to varsity would be a different game, faster than JV. I have to level up my game so I’m just working hard every day. This year I feel like we’re a family, working hard, creating bonds with each other. Our goal is to win, but you have to have work hard at practice to get where you want to be.”

Another leader, at offensive tackle, linebacker and defensive end, is senior Orin Stockford-Reid. He also kicked a few extra points last season, but an ankle injury took away that role and also sidelined him for the last two games.