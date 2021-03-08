American Canyon Football Preview: Retooled Wolves eye first perfect season

Several key players of the last two or even three seasons of American Canyon High football graduated last year from a team that finished 8-3, making the playoffs with a second-place record of 4-2 in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

But the Wolves are once again aiming for great heights with their top-flight program. Expectations are high, with a mostly wide-open VVAL in front of them and seniors looking to accomplish a first in the program's history.

“Our goal is to go undefeated (overall) and win league. That’s the standard we plan to accomplish this season,” said senior running back-linebacker Ezekiel Anderson, whose team opens at Sonoma Valley on Friday night.

“We want to make something of this year and be remembered by going undefeated for the first time in school history and putting a banner in the gymnasium. It’s the easiest road it’s ever been for any team to reach those goals since there’s only five or six games this season for all teams compared to 10 or more in past seasons.”

The Wolves came closest to finishing undefeated when they went 11-2 in 2012 and 2016, and were unbeaten in the Solano County Athletic League in 2013 and 2017.