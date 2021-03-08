American Canyon Football Preview: Retooled Wolves eye first perfect season

Several key players of the last two or even three seasons of American Canyon High football graduated last year from a team that finished 8-3, making the playoffs with a second-place record of 4-2 in the Vine Valley Athletic League.
But the Wolves are once again aiming for great heights with their top-flight program. Expectations are high, with a mostly wide-open VVAL in front of them and seniors looking to accomplish a first in the program's history.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“Our goal is to go undefeated (overall) and win league. That’s the standard we plan to accomplish this season,” said senior running back-linebacker Ezekiel Anderson, whose team opens at Sonoma Valley on Friday night.
“We want to make something of this year and be remembered by going undefeated for the first time in school history and putting a banner in the gymnasium. It’s the easiest road it’s ever been for any team to reach those goals since there’s only five or six games this season for all teams compared to 10 or more in past seasons.”
The Wolves came closest to finishing undefeated when they went 11-2 in 2012 and 2016, and were unbeaten in the Solano County Athletic League in 2013 and 2017.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020-21 schedules were stripped of their four preseason games and whatever they had the last week of league play — a league finale or league bye. Because Vintage had a bye in the last week and the other five teams had games canceled, the Crushers will be the only VVAL team to play six games. All others will play five. Vintage is 12-0 in two years of VVAL play.
The 2019 American Canyon squad continued the tradition of quality weapons within Wolf Den Stadium, with then-seniors Kaave Gaviola, Vance Eschenburg, Justin Del Rosario, Devin Davis, Derrick Conner and Kekoa Wilson leading the way. But the Wolves have a knack of always retooling. Spring 2021 should be no different for the black and gold. With the season cut in half and starting 6½ months late, with no fans or playoffs, talent could be about the only thing that hasn’t changed at American Canyon.
“The kids are excited,” Wolves head coach John Montante said. “The JVs are a little bit behind, but the varsity looks pretty decent. Everyone is working hard and getting better every day. It’s great being out there as a program, in this capacity, again. It was missed. Our goals are to develop players, play quality football, have fun, and give our seniors the best send-off we can.”
American Canyon returns last year's leading rusher in Anderson, who averaged 9.3 yards per carry during his junior campaign for a total of 688 rushing yards on the season. He has signed to play with Benedictine College in Kansas, a member school of the Heart of America Athletic Conference of the NAIA.
“Having a senior season is a dream come true, and to have one last chance to show out with my senior brothers and all the underclassmen for a span of five games is going to be a blessing,” Anderson said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything with all the adversity we’ve been through as a team.”
Anderson is joined in the backfield by senior Alijah King, who played linebacker last season and was seventh on the team in tackles.
The two leading candidates for the quarterback position are senior Vinnie Espejo and sophomore Kaleb Anderson.
Espejo was used all over the field last season but was mainly a running back, picking up 92 yards on 21 carries for the year, and back-up quarterback. He showed great skill and composure in leading the Wolves to a 14-7 win at Napa High after Eschenberg was sidelined by injury early in the second half. Kaleb Anderson is the younger brother of Ezekiel, and middle son of assistant coach Ian Anderson, and has shown flashes of potential.
“We like our quarterbacks. We’re developing program depth there,” Montante said. “Vinnie has done a great job this offseason and Kaleb has grown tremendously.”
Looking to protect the quarterbacks will be some familiar faces and a few new additions on the offensive line. Orin Stockford-Reid, Joe Lopez, James Aken and Ryan Landeverde hope to use their brawn and brains to power a strong unit.
“Orin, James and Ryan are good linemen who work extremely hard and are great in the classroom,” Montante said.
Ezekiel Anderson said juniors Lopez and Stockford-Reid "will be key pieces and will have to step up to the plate for us to have success this year. Their contributions and physicality at the line of scrimmage on the offensive line and defensive line will be crucial to our success in the trenches.”
After finishing fourth in receiving yards behind Del Rosario, Gaviola and Wilson last season, Jordan Fisher looks to be a primary target for the Wolves. The senior picked up 133 yards on 11 catches during his junior campaign. Fisher will join Camren Lee as two-way players expected to make an impact catching the ball, alongside 2019 JV standout Kapono Liu.
Ezekiel Anderson said Fisher will be a “key piece out in space at safety and wide receiver who will need to lead by example in the passing game and lock down defenders to give us a chance to win." He said Lee "is your do-it-all player on defense and offense. He can break your back on the ground, catch the ball on offense, and on defense he’ll play corner and safety with his violent instincts while playing with his smarts.
“I feel everyone on the roster has a high football IQ and that we have the ability to reload in terms of talent at all positions from last year.”
With this season being delayed and shortened, and COVID-19 testing being done regularly, each game has increased value compared to past seasons because it could be the seniors' last. The Class of 2021 didn’t know if it would be able to witness Friday Night Lights again.
“As time went by, especially going into winter with cases rising, there was definitely doubt on everyone’s mind that a season would be possible,” Ezekiel Anderson said. “Seeing the COVID-19 cases in California decreasing significantly in February and hearing that football is allowed to be played in the purple and red tier, I started to believe more and more after the holidays.
“That first Friday night game will be a flood of emotions going on for everyone in the stadium, with the lights shining down on us and the other team across the field.”
WATCH NOW: EXPERTS SAY A LOW-CARB DIET CAN CAUSE THESE DANGEROUS SIDE EFFECTS