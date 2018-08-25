SACRAMENTO – There’s a reason the Inderkum football team is ranked No. 6 by The Sacramento Bee and it was on full display Friday night as the Tigers routed visiting American Canyon, 69-0.
On Inderkum’s second play from scrimmage, speedy Raymond Brown showed the Wolves (0-2) what kind of a night it was going to be when he dashed 64 yards virtually untouched for the games initial score. But that was only the beginning.
The powerful Tigers (2-0) went on to score seven more first-half touchdowns via dazzling runs, long pass plays, interceptions and fumble recoveries.
First-year American Canyon head coach John Montante was philosophical after the game.
“I have to give it up to them – they’re a good team,” Montante admitted. “Inderkum was a good test for us to see where we are as a team. They were very athletic and very physical. If we’re going to measure ourselves, it might as well be against somebody good.
“We can’t let good teams off the hook like we did. We have to do our jobs all the time at a high intensity, and we didn’t do that tonight.”
An example of American Canyon’s long, long night came in the second quarter when Inderkum scored on its first play after an American Canyon three-and-out, via a 56-yard pass from JJ Ray to Javi Daniels. Wolves quarterback Vince Eschenburg fumbled on the first play after the ensuing kickoff. Savien Pressley scored on the next play from scrimmage from 15 yards out, making it two Tiger touchdowns in less than a minute.
Inderkum looked every bit like last year’s Tri-Valley Conference champion, and then some.
As Montante noted, American Canyon did have some flashes despite the ugly scoreboard.
The Wolves’ best chance came in the second quarter, when an Inderkum personal foul gave American Canyon its initial first down on its own 35. Eschenburg then ripped off two hardnosed 12-yard runs, sandwiched around a short run by Eddie Byrdsong, and the Wolves were in business at the Inderkum 41.
But true to form on this frustrating evening, quarterback Devin Davis gave Eschenburg a breather and his first pass was intercepted by defensive back Aaron Espero and returned 87 yards. Espero scored on the next play to make it 48-0.
One wouldn’t think things could get worse for the Wolves, but they did. With time running out in the second quarter, Joshua Heinkel returned an American Canyon fumble 20 yards to make the halftime score 55-0.
The second half was played with a running clock due to the 35-point mercy rule. Although Inderkum emptied its bench, the Tigers still scored two more touchdowns.
The Wolves looked pretty beat up and dejected as they left the field, but Montante was already looking ahead.
“We have to heal our bodies and have a better week of practice,” he said. “The sun will come up tomorrow and we have an opponent to prepare for. We need to focus on fundamentals and get those right.”
American Canyon’s next game is at home against another perennial powerhouse, Amador Valley of Pleasanton, at 7 p.m. Aug. 31.