American Canyon Girls Soccer Outlook: Talented Wolves seek first league victory

Amadeo Maldonado saw his share of soccer wins, even a trip to the North Coast Section boys title game, as a Justin-Siena boys and girls soccer assistant coach from 2009 to 2013.

Since joining the American Canyon High girls staff as an assistant four years ago, after the Wolves had a program-best second-place league finish in the old Solano County Athletic League the year before, he’s been part of a rebuilding process.

“I mostly helped with the goalies and then this year I finally got hired as the head coach,” he said. “We’re playing very hard. Last year we had 6 goals; this year we have 13, so we’re attacking.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

American Canyon has finished fourth, fifth and seventh in the first three years of the Vine Valley Athletic League, and the Wolves (1-11, 0-8 VVAL) will be looking for their first league win this season when they host Napa High (4-9, 2-5 VVAL) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Their 3-2 loss at Napa on Jan. 12 was their only other game all season decided by a single goal.

“Our record is way off. We should have a lot of ties and a lot of wins, but we’re scoring on ourselves,” Maldonado said. “We’re making mistakes near the goal and giving them rebounds so they just push it in.”

The Wolves are currently led in scoring by three juniors, so next year looks promising.

In American Canyon’s only win, a 6-5 home victory over Fairfield on Dec. 9, Alena Nutt and Aminah Hilliard each scored twice on counterattacks and junior Melina Shaline-Solis scored one unassisted goal and another on a Nutt assist.

The Wolves closed their preseason with a 5-1 loss to visiting Benicia, getting their goal from Shaline-Solis, and a 4-2 loss at Vanden that saw senior Lilliana Flathers and Shaline-Solis score. Hilliard had the assists on all three goals.

In last Wednesday’s 3-0 loss at Justin-Siena, Saint Mary’s College-bound senior Tessa Salvestrin followed in an uncleared ball and converted a penalty kick for the Braves’ last two goals. But the Wolves kept the ball in the Braves’ half of the field in the last 15-20 minutes. They nearly scored their fifth goal of league play on a last-second penalty kick, but it was blocked.

“We had a little push there. It could have been 3-1,” Maldonado said. “We gave them two goals, so it should have been a much closer game than that. But it was good. I tweak things based on how the other team makes substitutions. For example, if Justin takes No. 7 (Salvestrin) out, it gives me a little more push on the offense. As long as she’s there, I have Alena cover her one-on-one and never let her leave her sight, like a box-and-one basketball defense. Speed matches speed and everything.

“Alena is excellent. She just goes up and down the field, everywhere. We just need a little more ball control. I put her in the midfield or at striker sometimes, but really she’s my defender. So tonight I played with my striker as a center defender, and my center defender was in the midfield and at striker. I move things around based on their skill.”

Maldonado said seniors Pyper Dado and McKenzie Rennie and sophomore Emma Gamoras played well on defense, Gamoras in only her third game all season after bring out on concussion protocol. He said senior goalkeeper Madison Fine, who also plays water polo for the school, is solid in her fourth year with the soccer program even though she has never played club soccer.

One player who does play club, in Napa, is Shaline-Solis.

“She wasn’t here tonight because there were a couple of issues with club soccer. They’re not allowed to play at each other’s home field,” Maldonado said after the game at Justin-Siena. “She’s a very feisty kid.”

Rounding out the Wolves are seniors Aliana Mangabay, Jessica Lopez, Kyla Martin, Ahewa Manna, Catherine Vega and Katie Muro, juniors Arleth Lili Meza, Alondra Gonzalez, Melissa Servin and Itzel Castro, sophomores Emma Piazza, Lana Watchorn, Ryann Madison, Sariah Batten and Xitlali Luna Garcia, and freshmen Leila Palacios, Jackie Nunez, Abella Shaline-Solis and Alani Rodriguez.

The Wolves have plenty of talent — Piazza is the school’s top girls cross country runner and Martin has been a big scorer in the past — but it’s been hard to get them all in one place.

“We just haven’t had a full team,” Maldonado said after the game at Justin-Siena. “Yesterday we had our first practice with a full team and this (the Justin-Siena game) was the first time I’ve had 13 players playing. Most of the time it’s 11 — or 12, but one gets injured, so I end up playing with 11.”

Maldonado lives in Vallejo and works in San Francisco, but still has Napa connections. His son, Christian, graduated from Justin-Siena in 2016 after playing soccer for the Braves, went on to graduate from Portland University and now works as a social media specialist for Nike. The coach’s daughter is currently a junior at Justin-Siena and has been involved in dance for 14 of her 17 years, training at The Dance House Napa Valley in Napa.

The Wolves visit Petaluma on Friday and Sonoma Valley on Feb. 9 before hosting Vintage in their Feb. 11 Senior Night game.