American Canyon High Boys Volleyball: Wolves win first set of debut against Benicia

American Canyon High School’s first boys volleyball team won the first set of its first match before visiting Benicia came back to school the Wolves, 17-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 on Tuesday night.

Head coach Rick Manibusan, who also leads American Canyon’s wrestling and JV girls volleyball staffs, said his players had fun getting the first-game jitters out of their system.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“Unfortunately, it ended with a loss, but that’s part of the lesson, the growing pains,” the coach said. “I’m very happy with what I saw. It was a good loss, in a way. We were very competitive, we went against a very strong team, and I think the kids picked up a lot of experience — as much in this one match as they would in the course of a season. They learned a lot tonight.”

Attacking from the outside hitting position was Xavian Millanes (11 kills, 28 digs, 7 blocks), Jayden Thao (3 kills, 23 digs, 5 aces) and Christian Ballesteros (2 kills, 1 block).

Front court protection came from Jacob De Los Reyes (3 kills, 6 blocks) and Jan Torres (3 kills, 3 blocks).

Running the offense were Jerome Maneja (4 aces, 10 assists) and Ryan Tran (2 aces, 4 assists). Playing back-row defense were Armand De Dios (3 blocks, 13 digs) and Shawn Bernal (13 digs).

The Wolves were to scrimmage Vacaville Christian and Vanden on the road Wednesday before having more practice matches against St. Patrick-St. Vincent and Vanden on Saturday. Their next matches are at Benicia at 6:30 p.m. Monday and at home against Summit Tamalpais of Richmond at 5 p.m. March 4.

American Canyon is an independent as far as league affiliation, as its Vine Valley Athletic League doesn’t have any other schools offering the sport.

But it’s been a long time coming at the school.

“Interest in boys volleyball has been here for a long, long time,” Manibusan said. “The kids came together and asked to see if we could build a team up. They started a club and just built it brick by brick, and here we are now. They’ve been trying to establish a team in the last two years. We actually had a team last year and had to cancel the season because of COVID. But we had 50 kids try out this year.”

Winning the first set and scoring 16 or more points in the last three sets showed the Wolves have been working hard at their games.

“It was a learning experience for the program and myself,” Manibusan added. “We haven’t had a scrimmage yet, so it was hard to see where we needed to make adjustments and what we needed to work on. But from what I saw tonight, not much needs to be done. The kids played hard, and I saw that we needed a few adjustments that we could do in practice. I think the next time we play another team like this, those things will be addressed.”

The Wolves were just glad to get the season under way.

“This is our first anything — first game, first home game, first time putting on a uniform — so it was pretty nice,” Manibusan said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.