American Canyon High Softball: Wolves’ reboot to resume next year

But with junior Maddy Chambers back for her third varsity season and two of last year's top batters back in sophomores Yanesa Rosas and Raegan Roldan-Jackson, the Wolves had promise this year.

“We would be in our second week of league, and could only wonder if we would be in the thick of a title run like last year,” ninth-year American Canyon head coach Roger Harris said Monday. “There are two players on the team that it affects the most, Greta and Katherine. We were holding out hope that they could take the field one more time to be recognized for their efforts the last four years in this program.”

Harris hasn’t had a daughter in the program since 2013, but still enjoys helping young people learn how to set high goals and reach them.

“The springtime is what we look forward to as coaches, knowing winter is over and conditioning and weights are done and we can get on the field and compete as a team one unit,” he said. “It’s been very hard not going to the school every day for practice and games and being with the team. We understand why we can’t meet – health and safety is first and foremost – but that routine for four, five months is what is missing.”