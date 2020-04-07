American Canyon High Track and Field: It’s a short season for first-year coach Williams

Her current underclassmen will have to wait until next year to vie for state meet berths.

“There is a lot of untapped talent on both the girls and boys teams that we were just starting to place in the right events for their talents,” Williams said.

Croix Stewart will be one of the state hopefuls next year. The sophomore had a strong freshman season before an injury kept him regular season as a freshman before, after he placed first in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters at Santa Rosa High’s Big Cat Invitational on March 7.

Stewart’s 2019 season ended one meet short of state – the North Coast Section Meet of Champions at Diablo Valley College, where he sustained a season-ending hamstring injury while running the fourth-fastest time in his preliminary heat and couldn’t run in the final. He was also unable to continue in the 200.

“I didn’t have a chance to see Croix when I got news of the halting of spring sports, but I would imagine it is a disappointment for him because he is a quiet competitor,” Williams said. “As with any potential (NCAA) Division I athlete, he has the drive and skill to push his boundaries and this stoppage will not slow him down.”