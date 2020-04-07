American Canyon High Track and Field: It’s a short season for first-year coach Williams

In Stefani Williams’ first year as a head coach of any sport, her American Canyon High track and field athletes showed postseason potential.
Unfortunately for the Wolves, the CIF last Friday canceled all state and North Coast Section spring championship events for all sports because of the worsening coronavirus pandemic. School districts in the Napa Valley then turned a three-week shutdown into canceled regular seasons.
“The shutdown came at a very crucial time,” Williams said. “Because I came onboard so late the team had a very short conditioning window, and trying to get enough help to manage 152 students and assess their skill level for has been a daunting issue.”
But Williams – who works at the school as a library technician, a position she has had on and off for the last 10 years – was able to assemble a staff comprised of Cliff Stroughter, Cyrah Hawkins, Morgandy Riddle and Brad Rowell, her predecessor as head coach.
“As far as coaching, I have never held a position,” she said. “I’ve just participated in conditioning with girls basketball. The good thing is that I am on campus and I have a very close relationship with the students.
Williams grew up in Fresno and attended Fresno High and Bullard High, competing in basketball, tennis and track before graduating in 1982. After qualifying for and competing in the Junior Olympics for her track club as an eighth-grader, she reached the track state meet with her 4x400 relay team as a freshman.
Her current underclassmen will have to wait until next year to vie for state meet berths.
“There is a lot of untapped talent on both the girls and boys teams that we were just starting to place in the right events for their talents,” Williams said.
Croix Stewart will be one of the state hopefuls next year. The sophomore had a strong freshman season before an injury kept him regular season as a freshman before, after he placed first in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters at Santa Rosa High’s Big Cat Invitational on March 7.
Stewart’s 2019 season ended one meet short of state – the North Coast Section Meet of Champions at Diablo Valley College, where he sustained a season-ending hamstring injury while running the fourth-fastest time in his preliminary heat and couldn’t run in the final. He was also unable to continue in the 200.
“I didn’t have a chance to see Croix when I got news of the halting of spring sports, but I would imagine it is a disappointment for him because he is a quiet competitor,” Williams said. “As with any potential (NCAA) Division I athlete, he has the drive and skill to push his boundaries and this stoppage will not slow him down.”
She wanted to thank her coaches, Athletic Director Jill Stewart and others for their help and support.
“It takes a village,” she said.
VVAL tri-meet
In the Wolves’ only VVAL meet on March 11 in Petaluma, the American Canyon varsity boys beat host Casa Grande, 79-52, and Justin-Siena, 91-40.
Competing in the pole vault and their marks were Calvin Alejandrino (12 feet, 6 inches), Kester Alejandrino (10-6) and Trenton Angold (10-6).
Leading the Wolves in the discus were Harold Malone (124 feet, 3 ½ inches), Jeffery Brown (105-3), Johan Suresh (90 feet, 6½ inches) and Kwin Lee (88-3). Brown led the team in the shot put (47-0), followed by Malone (45-1), Michael Ortega (42-4), Lee (32 feet, 9 1.2 inches) and Suresh (30 feet, 6½ inches).
Competing in the high jump were Raekwon Bell (5-6), Daneiel Yalew (5-4) and Alfons McCoy (5-2), while the triple jumpers were leader Yalew (37-2), Seth Tapaoan (37-0), Gabriel Patrick (35 feet, 4¼ inches), Diego Jimenez (33 feet, 8¾ inches), David Rivera (33-1), Bobby Suico (32 feet, 4¼ inches) and Franklin Ng (31 feet, 6½ inches).
Jude Cummings led American Canyon in the long jump (17 feet, 5½ inches), followed by Tapaoan (16 feet, 10½ inches), Suico (16 feet, 6¼ inches), Rivera (15 feet, 11¼ inches) and Ng (14 feet, ¼ inch).
Stewart won the 400 meters (51.4 seconds), followed by McCoy (54.0), Bell (54.7), John Quilon (56.9), Jose Naranjo (57.5), Lee (57.7), Angold (58.9), Devin Davis (60.4), Nathan Saelee (65.1), Derrick Conner (65.1) and Ramirez (67.3).
Running the 1,600 meters were Joshua Loo (5:06.8), Yahir Madrigal (5:07.5), Matthew Fernandez (5:07.8), Sebastian Hernandez-Lopez (5:14.1) and Andres Cardenas (5:14.2). In the 800 meters were Bell (2:12.4), McCoy (2:15.2) and Loo (2:16.6).
Cummings and Quilon each ran the 100 meters in 11.6 seconds, followed by seven other Wolves – Davis (11.8), Anderson (12.1), Camren Lee (12.5), Anthony Huynh (12.8), Ramirez (12.9), Conner (13.4) and Saelee (13.9).
Madrigal led the Wolves in the 3,200 meters (11:18.5), followed by Fernandez (11:51.5) and Hernandez-Lopez (11:51.8).
Yalew paced them in the 300 intermediate hurdles (42.7), trailed by Jacobo Lopez (50.2) and Huynh (50.2).
The 200 meters saw Cummings (23.9) edge teammate Ezekiel Anderson (24.8). Running in the 110 high hurdles were Yalew (15.6) and Lopez (22.3).
The 4x400 relay team clocked a 3:42.5.
The varsity girls fell to Casa Grande, 79-48, and to Justin-Siena, 67-52.
The six Wolves in the discus were Emma Lopez (88-0), Meron Yalew (71-0), Salina Ohman (63-1), Samantha Becvar (56-4), Tiffany Meim (56-3) and Emily Koekemoer (59-10).
Lopez also led the Wolves in the shot put (30 feet, ½ inch), followed by Ohman (24 feet, 10¼ inches), Becvar (24-10), Yalew (24-1), Meim (18 feet, 3¾ inches), Koekemoer (25-0) and Carla Cortez (20-7).
Running the 1,600 meters were team leader Isabella Calderon (6:40.7), Torres (6:45.6), Lydia Benton (7:01.5), Amaya Maulino (7:05.3), Jessica Lopez (7:20.2), Yesenia Cardenas (7:25.4), Ahewa Manna (7:41.7) and Sophia MacDula (8:10.8).
Team honors in the long jump went to Maria Magaoay (12 feet, 10¾ inches), Lila Hawes (12 feet, 3 ¾ inches), Cadance McCamish (11 feet, 5¼ inches), Jubilee Baggao (10 feet, 10½ inches) and Ellamae Garcia (10-3).
Running the 3,200 meters were Benton (15:19.6) and Maulino (15:24.1).
In the 800 meters were Kamaya Smith (2:46.5), Martin (2:51.6), Beye (2:56.4) and Torres (2:59.1) V
Running the 200 meters were Alena Nutt (28.6), Danielle Yamada (29.5), Sophia Beye (29.5), Kyla Martin (29.7) and Karri Christiaan (33.7). The 100-meter group were Yamada (13.8), Nutt (13.8), Martin (14.1), Nya Hemphill (14.5) and Christiaan (16.0).
The 400 meters saw Nutt (1:06.0) lead the team ahead of Smith (1:09.7), Kameron Nicholas (1:21.5), Beye (1:10.4), Yamada (1:12.0), Martin (1:12.9), Christiaan (1:16.1) and Hemphill (1:15.4).
Jade Alexander ran the 100 hurdles (18.4). The 4x100 relay team clocked a 54.9.
The JV girls beat both opponents, Casa Grande 60-11 and Justin-Siena 43-35.
Jahleya Hudson ran the 300 hurdles (55.2) and 100 hurdles (20.7), Emily Bit did the high jump (3-10), and Jasmine Goon ran the 100 meters (14.1).
In the 800 meters were Sadia Diouf (2:57.3), Pyper Dado (3:18.6), Samreet Khaira (3:21.4), Manna (3:33.9) and Sofia MacDula (3:40.2). Long jumping were Khaira (11 feet, 4½ inches) and Bit (9-5).
Running the 200 meters were Goon (30.4), Hudson (29.8), Kennedy Brown (29.9) and Diouf (30.3), and doing the 400 were Diouf (1:08.3), Goon (1:08.5) and Brown (1:09.5).
The Wolves’ 4x100 relay team ran a 54.5.
The JV boys were swept, falling 63-40 to Casa Grande and 78-39 to Justin-Siena.
The Wolves dominated the pole vault, getting 9-foot marks from Jericho Maglalang and Chris Vo, while Merryck Fababier and Dexter Kelly each cleared 8 feet, 6 inches, and Jayden Thao leaped 8 feet.
In the discus were Orin Stockford-Reid (74-0) and Jonathan Chau (62-4). Also in the shot put were Stockford-Reid (33-5) and Chau (25-2).
The triple jumpers was Brandon Canchola (31 feet, 2½ inches), and the long jumpers were Ethan Luong (16 1½ inches), Alex Bides (15 feet, 5¾ inches), David Pult (14 feet, 10½ inches) and Canchola (14-2).
In the 3,200 meters were Jair Ramos (12:06.4), Fuerte (12:20.2) and Bassan Manna (13:07.1).
Ten Wolves were in the 200 meters – Ethan Luong (25.8), Huynh (26.1), Kaleb Anderson (26.3), Taurean Walker (26.3), Sean Yumang (26.3), Elijah de Vera (27.0), Kapono Liu (27.1), Mejia (28.4), Ryan Capangpangan (29.3) and Mitchell (30.1).
Bobby Suico did both hurdles – the 110s (21.6 JV) and 300s (52.1) – and Manna ran the 800 meters (2:38.0). Running the 1,600 meters were Ramos (5:16.2), Ian Galera (5:19.4), __ Fuerte (5:32.6).
Ten Wolves were also in the 100 meters – Kaleb Anderson (12.5), Yumang (12.5), Liu (13.1), Mitchell (13.5), Capangpangan (13.9), __ Mejia (13.8), de Vera (12.9), Luong (12.5), Walker (12.9) and A. Bernal (14.3).
Running the 400 meters were Bernal (1:09.9), Luong (1:04.4), Kaleb Anderson (1:00.4), Liu (1:00.6), Shawn Angeles (1:10.2), Walker (58.4), Mitchell (1:09.7), de Vera (1:02.9), Yumang (1:02.1), Mejia (1:04.5) and Capangpangan (1:09.7).
The 4x100 relay team ran a 48.3.
March 7 meets
American Canyon’s runners and jumpers competed in Santa Rosa’s Big Cat Invitational and the throwers competed at the Vallejo Relays.
For the varsity boys at Santa Rosa, the Stewart took first place (11.05) while de Vera was ninth (11.89), Ezekiel Anderson 26th (12.34) and Derrick Conner 52nd (13.07).
In the 200, Stewart won (22.53), Cummings was sixth (23.84), Amarie Coe-Johnson 10th (24.30) and Ezekiel Anderson 26th (25.27).
Stewart also claimed the 400 meters (51.48), while McCoy was sixth (55.20), Coe-Johnson 2th (56.17) and Ezekiel Anderson 19th (58.06).
The 4x400 relay team won in 3:38.59.
In the 800 meters, de Vera placed 19th (2:11.52) and McCoy 27th (2:15). In the 1,600 meters, Madrigal was 45th (5:07.10), de Vera 48th (5:09.18) and Hernandez-Lopez 60th (5:27.02).
Yalew was fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.36) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (44.20).
In the high jump, McCoy was second (6 feet) and de Vera was ninth (5-6).
The long jump saw Tapaoan place 15th (17-9), Rivera 18th (17-6½), Suico 27th (16-3¼) and Giancarlo MacDula 31st (15-11), Yalew took fifth (38 feet, 7½ inches) and MacDula 12th (34 feet, 8¾ inches).
For the varsity girls in Santa Rosa, Jade Alexander was third in the 100 hurdles (18.68) and fifth in the long jump (14 feet), with Maria Magaoay 24th (11-1). American Canyon had two 4x100 relay teams, one that was third (53.50) and another that placed seventh (55.81).
In the 400 meters, Martin was fifth (1:05.41), Hudson 16th (1:11.17) and Smith 20th (1:13.04).
Nutt led the Wolves in the 200 meters with an eighth-place time (28.07), while Yamada was 14th (28.99), Kennedy Brown 21st (30.51), Hemphill 22nd (30.67) and Jania Johnson 25th (31.03).
The 100 meters saw Kyla Martin place 15th (13.82), Nutt 20th (14.12), Jamiah Martin 23rd (14.31), Johnson 29th (14.56a), Hemphill 30th (14.57), Hudson 32nd (14.67) and Brown 34th (14.80).
Isabella Calderon and Lydia Benton placed 16th (14:58.24) and 17th (15:36.38) in the 3,200 meters, and Ahewa Manna was 22nd in the 800 meters (3:34.39). In the 1,600 meters, Isabella Calderon took 34th (6:49.46), Benton 38th (7:00.52), Cardenas 39th (7:12.03) and Ahewa Manna 40th (7:30.45).
For the JV boys at Santa Rosa, John Quilon swept both sprints. He won the 100 meters (12.03). Kaleb Anderson was eighth (12.74), Angeles 14th (12.91), Walker (20th ), de Vera 31st (13.37) and Capangpangan 60th (14.06).
Quilon won the 200 meters in 24.22, while Kaleb Anderson was 10th (25.92), Walker 20th ( 26.42) and Yumang 23rd (26.61).
Also winning was Kester Alejandrino in the pole vault at 10 feet. Isaac Correa was fifth at 7-6.
Bassan Manna placed 12th in the 3,200 meters (12:45.86a) and 40th in the 1,600 meters (5:51.65) behind Cardenas (35th , 5:45.26).
De Vera added a fourth in the long jump (16 feet, 2¼ inches).
For the JV girls at Santa Rosa, McCamish won the high jump (4-6) with Bit placing sixth (3-8). Beye was third in the 200 meters (29.67) with Christiaan 15th (32.77).
In the 100 meters, Goon was seventh (14.83), Diouf eighth (14.85) and Christiaan 25th (15.67).
The long jump saw McCamish place 13th (11-5), Garcia 26th (10-4) and Bit 36th (8-11).
Dado was 16th in the 800 (3:18.56) and Sofia MacDula was 25th in the 1,600 meters (8:29.47).
At the Vallejo Relays, placing 1-2 in the shot oput were Jeffery Brown (45 feet, 3 ½ inches) and Malone (43-11). Ortega took fifth (38 feet, 1½ inches), Johan Suresh was 10th (29 feet, 4 ½ inches) and Dustin Chau took 11th (28-4).
Placing 1-3-4 in the discus were Malone (117-3), Ortega (111-3) and Brown (100-4), while Suresh was eighth ( 85-4) and Chau 11th (57-0).
For the varsity girls, Emma Lopez was second in the discus (89-0), Yani Kenion was fourth (83-4) and Meron Yalew took seventh (69-11).
In the shot put, Lopez was third (29-10), Kenion fourth (28-11) and Ohman sixth (25-11). Becvar was 11th (24-6), Emily Koekemoer 12th (22-9), Yalew 13th (22-7), Carla Cortez 16th (19-8) and Tiffany Meim 18th (18-7).
For the frosh-soph boys, Stockford-Reid won the discus (89-3) and Chau was sixth (57-1), and Stockford-Reid was second in the shot put (33 feet, 7½ inches) with Chau third (30 feet, 6¼ inches).
