American Canyon Softball: Abalos signs with her dream school, Dominican University of California

AMERICAN CANYON — Alexis Abalos always knew she had a solid chance of ending up at Dominican University of California.

The academically gifted American Canyon High senior had been eyeing the quality nursing program at the San Rafael school for most of her childhood.

Little did Abalos know that a suggested switch in her batting stance when she was 14 would help pave the way for the speedy second baseman to join the Penguins’ NCAA Division II program four years later.

Abalos was one of three Wolves softball standouts to sign with four-year schools last Thursday at a ceremony in the American Canyon High theater. Also signing were Yanesa Rosas, to La Sierra University in Riverside, and Raegan Roland-Jackson, to Cal State Northridge.

“I think it’s very surreal,” Abalos said. “Dominican has always been one of my dream colleges, not just because it’s close to home, but because it does have a really good nursing program and that’s something I’ve been wanting in a college. To also be able to play softball at a higher level is very exciting.

“My mom is a registered nurse so the thought of being in the medical field was always in the back of my mind, and it all became more prominent towards my freshman year in high school. I've always wanted to pursue a career as a nurse, so I’ve always looked for colleges that had a good nursing program before anything.”

Abalos was one of the key cogs for American Canyon last season, in a historic season that saw the Wolves finish first in their league for the first time in school history. American Canyon finished the pandemic-shortened season 13-2 overall and 11-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

This spring, Abalos will be a fourth-year varsity member for the Wolves after taking control of the second base position during her first year.

The senior had a team high 61 plate appearances during her 2021 campaign and was fourth on the team with 20 hits and scored 15 runs on the year. The slap hitter also had a team high three triples in 15 games and swiped 10 stolen bases, while sporting a 0.357 batting average at the plate. The infielder is also as impressive in the classroom as on the diamond, as Abalos sports a GPA well over a 4.0.

“I am a slapper,” she said. “I’m on the left side, so I’m very versatile in that way, and I am also very fast on the bases. That was something Coach Jules was looking at from me as a player.

“Only a couple years ago I switched over to being a left-handed hitter. It was all because of my hitting coach, Mike Faulstich. It’s usually fast runners that switch to the left side and I was struggling on hitting the right side. He noticed that and he said ‘Well, why don't you give hitting the left side a try?’ So I did and it worked out pretty well for me.”

One might say it changed the course of her life.

“Before I switched I was really considering just not playing softball, so it was a big step. I became a more versatile player. It exposed me to more college coaches. It was a really helpful and special moment.”

It sure got the attention of Dominican head coach Juliana Santos.

“Coach Jules contacted me and invited me out for a visit and a little workout with the team,” Abalos recalled. “Then she gave me a call and offered me, which was very exciting. The whole moment was very surreal because, in the beginning of my softball career, I didn’t think that it would happen. My travel ball teammates Jules and Kate committed a couple of months before me and I just waited for my opportunity to come out and play.

“Before Dominican offered, I was still debating playing softball in college. When the opportunity presented itself, I jumped right on it and accepted coach Jules' offer.”

Dominican finished this past spring season with a record of 17-19 in 36 games and was 15-9 during Pacific West Conference play. The Penguins finished first in the Northern California Pod and tied for second overall in the conference. Dominican beat out Academy of Art of San Francisco by one game to clinch the top spot in the NC Pod.

Abalos said the potential for playing in college started when she began to go to showcases with her travel ball team.

“We’d go down to SoCal and the downtown Sacramento area and play,” she said. “But it wasn’t until U16 when we would go to those tournaments and then coaches started talking to me, like from Division III schools. It became more of a reality after that.

“I think it’s a blessing to be able to play at a college close to home because I have traveled a lot in my life. I know that feeling of missing family and being away from home, so I didn’t want to go too far. Staying close to home was always the goal, so I’m glad I can stay closer to my family.”

American Canyon head coach Roger Harris said Abalos had a lot of talent as a freshman but continued to improve.

“She stepped right into second base and I remember her being shy. She still doesn't talk a lot. Today is probably the most I have ever seen her talk,” he said. “But just seeing her growth from her freshman year to now, it's been a pleasure to see. She comes to practice every day and works hard. She's a great teammate and gets along with all of her teammates.

“And as you can see, by all the people that are here in this theater, there's a lot of support for these three girls.”