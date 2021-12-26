American Canyon Softball: Jackson rewarded for 'grind and grit,' signs with Div I Cal State Northridge

AMERICAN CANYON — For the student athletes of the class of 2022 it has been an eventful four years in high school, from wildfires from multiple directions, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and just the normal stress of everyday high school life.

One student-athlete who has pushed forward has been American Canyon High softball player Raegan Jackson. The senior — with help from family, including her sister and teammate, sophomore Leila Jackson — overcame a broken wrist to get her game to a NCAA Division I level.

She proved it when she signed a national letter of intent to play for California State University Northridge inside the American Canyon Theater on Dec. 16.

“I never really imagined being able to go to college,” Jackson said at the ceremony. “It was more like my dream was just to play on the field. I think it clicked for me when I was about 14 years old, when my coaches introduced me to the idea of being able to go to college. They said I had the potential if I continued to be consistent and work hard. That is where that grind and that grit started for me. I told myself I have to go put in the work and sacrifice, and it’ll be worth it and it truly is worth it.”

With a 3.3 GPA, she’ll move on to a Cal State Northridge program that finished last in a tough Big West Conference during this year’s COVID-shortened season. The Matadors finished with a record of 6-20 overall and 4-20 in conference play under head coach Charlotte Morgan.

“The recruiting process for me was quite difficult, because I had come back right before COVID-19 from an injury which stopped me from playing. I had broken my wrist and could not play a showcase like that,” Jackson said. “So it was more about me being consistent and just focusing on what I could control, which was how much work I put in and how hard I go during games.

“I think for my recruiting process. It was a hard decision because I was like, I don't want to go too far away from my family. But the thing was that at CSUN, I knew that I would be taking care when it comes to injuries and anything outside of softball. I knew I had a family there already established. Coach Morgan made it clear that I'm going to have to work hard there, but it'll all be worth it in the end. It's just a family dynamic over there, which is what I really wanted.”

Jackson grew up watching her older sister play softball and soccer. While her older sister eventually focused on soccer, the shortstop picked up a love of softball at an early age and has been pushed by her younger sister, the Wolves' starting catcher last season.

“We’ve grown up playing together, so that was a big part of playing softball," Raegan said, "just having that one thing that both of us shared together and to have special moments together on the field. I really don’t know how to explain it, but my sister knows everything I am thinking and how I am feeling. I don’t have to say anything for her to understand.

"She’s always been a key part of softball for me. Leila has always been there. We were always a dynamic duo and we could call each other out if we were having a bad day, but then we could call it a day and go back home and just go to sleep in the same room. We’ve always grown up together.”

The American Canyon infielder helped lead the Wolves to a first-place finish for the first time in school history. The 2021 side had a 13-2 record overall and a 11-1 mark in the Vine Valley Athletic League. The Wolves secured the outright title after splitting the season series with Vintage and after the Crushers fell to Petaluma in their final game.

The title was unofficial because the league decided not to award pennants, or have all-league teams, since most sports had to be played at the same time due to the pandemic and some rosters were depleted. But first place was first place.

“Winning the league last year was a big thing as an ego thing for us,” Jackson said. “We had never beaten Vintage before, even as freshmen. It was just known and put out there that American Canyon always loses to Vintage. But we had a goal this year to work hard and leave it all out on the field, and that’s what we did. We came out and just worked hard as a team and all pulled it together.

"Even though the second game against Vintage didn't result in the way we wanted it to, it just gave us the feeling that we needed to come back this season and go 2-0 against them.”

Jackson had a .400 batting average over 12 games from 43 plate appearances. The then-junior was second on the team with 20 runs scored while knocking in 8 RBIs. The team captain was also a key weapon on the basepaths, collecting a second-best 10 stolen bases.

She will be a four-year varsity member this spring.

“This program has been a significant part of my coming up, as I would call it. It’s helped me just find a rhythm in my game and how I play, especially with the girls that were here before me,” Jackson said. “They set a standard and I wanted to meet that standard, but also keep adding to it. I just wanted to keep my own rhythm and continue to grow as an athlete.”