American Canyon Softball: Rosas locks in at next level with La Sierra University of Riverside

AMERICAN CANYON — In softball, you can have the heaviest of power sluggers, the fastest of slap hitters or even a lock tight defense.

But if you're not sturdy inside the pitching circle, you’re going to have a rough year.

Luckily for American Canyon High, it will have such a pitcher in Yanesa Rosas for a fourth varsity season this spring. The senior helped the Wolves finish first in league play for the first time in their 10-year history, 11-1 in the Vine Valley Athletic League, last spring.

The Wolves never tasted defeat when Rosas started in the circle during the pandemic-shortened season. Rosa will be able to pitch this season with the weight of her softball future off her shoulders, after she signed with NAIA school La Sierra University of Riverside in the American Canyon High theater on Dec. 16.

“Today feels really good,” she said at the ceremony. “I feel accomplished and I’ve been working all this time since I was 8 years old. Playing softball all these years and to come to this point, it's an accomplishment and I am very happy. I always had it in my mind that I was going to play in college. Ever since I was 8, I would tell myself that.”

Sports have a special way of making dreams reality, as was the case for Rosas. By securing entry into La Sierra, the righthanded pitcher will officially be a first-generation college student in her family. The family and friends who came to watch her sign are all pretty important to Rosas.

“I just love playing with my friends, especially. We just grew as a friendship and as a team, and I just love that my parents always had my back no matter what decision I made. They were always there,” she said. “I am just really grateful and blessed to have my family with me and my friends. My parents are so proud of me and I am proud of myself, too, because I worked so hard to get to where I am. For me to take it to the next level is just amazing.”

What allowed Rosas the opportunity to play in college was the strength of her pitching, especially her spin rate. She was a team-best 5-0 in seven appearances and had a 1.89 ERA in 40⅔ innings. She held VVAL opponents to just a 0.233 batting average and struck out 26.

Rosas, who has a 3.56 GPA, will be seeking a degree in education/communications at La Sierra.

“I was at a showcase last year and they (La Sierra coaches) noticed me pitching and came up to me after I played and asked me what kind of majors I was looking for and what I was looking for in a school,” Rosas said. “I looked up their college and I saw what they offered and I really liked the school, and I just kept in touch by email and text. After a few months, they offered me.

“I love their coach and I love the style of play they use. I have really great spin rate, so that’s what they really liked about me.”

Rosas was also pretty decent at the plate last spring. She had a .359 batting average, 14 hits, 7 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 45 plate appearances. With her arm and bat, Rosas helped American Canyon to a 13-2 overall record.

“Softball has been like my therapy, like my second home, and I just love playing,” she said. “I just practice and play. I just take all the stuff that’s in the world and I just play and let it go. I don’t think about anything else except softball when I am out there. It’s like my free space, where I could just not think a lot.”

She looks forward to pitching and getting a hit in the North Coast Section playoffs for the first time this season. She didn’t take the circle at all in the Wolves’ 4-3 loss to Antioch in 10 innings in the first round when she was a freshman. But she had three sacrifices and scored a run. No playoffs have been held since because of COVID-19.

Also putting pen to paper in front of a large crowd in the theater on Dec. 16 were teammates Alexis Abalos (Dominican University) and Raegan Roland-Jackson (Cal State Northridge).

“I feel like American Canyon has a lot of talent and it’s finally getting shown, especially in softball,” Rosas said. “I feel our softball team is probably gonna win the league this year. I feel we’re that good and as a team we have great chemistry and have good players. I love my teammates and everybody already knows each other and what to do, so it’s going to be great this season.”