American Canyon Volleyball Outlook: Wolves' seniors looking to end playoff drought

The American Canyon High volleyball team is preparing for Vine Valley Athletic League play against the same five nonleague opponents it beat last season.

In fact, the Wolves were 7-0 in 2021 after opening league play with wins over Casa Grande and Napa. They were 8-1 after sweating out a 3-2 league win over visiting Petaluma. But the next time they faced Petaluma, on the road, they fell 3-2. After getting swept by Justin-Siena and Vintage, their season was over.

A sweep of Petaluma might have helped fourth-place American Canyon (15-11, 5-7 VVAL) finish with a .500 league record and make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“It’s hard to say if we would have made it based on that one match. Unfortunately, they look at a lot of things that are not intuitive when making playoff brackets,” said ninth-year Wolves head coach Katy O’Brien. “We hope to not leave it up to guesswork moving forward.

“I am very optimistic about league play this season. Nothing is guaranteed though, and the girls know that we will have to work hard to earn everything. Nothing will be handed to us.”

American Canyon, which opened its season Tuesday night by hosting St. Helena, is led by two seniors in their fourth varsity seasons — Arianna Pacheco, who led the Wolves in kills and digs last year, and Giselle Torres, who was second in both kills and assists.

“Ari and Giselle are both competitive athletes and have the skill and leadership to lead our team,” O’Brien said. “Last year, they were able to implement what they've learned over the three years in our program as well as what they've picked up from their teammates and opponents. They are very smart players.”

So is Nalani Bustos, who is also back after leading American Canyon in assists and aces as a freshman last season.

“Nalani was able to serve aggressively and often gave our team a head start in the match or brought us back from a deficit,” O’Brien said. “She also worked closely with Giselle to learn our offense and executed it well.”

Rounding out the team are seniors Tessa Castro, Kennedy Brown and Samantha Cruz, juniors Isabella Avila, Giana Guintu, Danielle Abuan, Cassie Kenning and Maleia Magaoay, and sophomores Jaelyn Denina, Sophia Bernabe and Ava Berry.

“They've all worked so hard to make the team this year,” O’Brien said. “American Canyon High School volleyball strongly believes that nothing can get accomplished if we just focus on one or two of our players. All of them have an important role to play.”

Perhaps the Wolves are experienced, athletic and headstrong enough to do what the last American Canyon playoff team did in 2017 — earn the program’s first postseason victory.

“Practices this year have had a more competitive feel,” the coach said. “The girls have learned to compete and push each other to be better regardless of what we are working on. With a shared focus, we are able to hold each other accountable in a way that was not readily attainable in the past.

“Playoffs is one of our end goals as a team for sure.”