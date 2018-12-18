After Benicia dominated Solano County Athletic Conference wrestling all seven seasons American Canyon in the league, with the Wolves finishing a solid second in recent years, the new Vine Valley Athletic League should be a breath of fresh air.
Not that the Wolves will be able to breathe easily, though – not with last year’s Monticello Empire League winner Vintage in the VVAL along with reigning Sonoma County League champion Petaluma, which hosts Vintage right out of the gates Wednesday.
American Canyon doesn’t have an easy VVAL opener Wednesday, either. The Wolves visit last year’s SCL runner-up, Sonoma Valley.
“Switching to the VVAL is an adjustment, but it should be a well-balanced league and we’re excited to compete in it,” Manibusan said. “As for American Canyon being among favorites, we still have a lot of holes to fill. We are young in many of the weight classes and the other teams do have some big guns that are tough to beat.”
It’s all individual in the postseason, though, and the Wolves should find the North Coast Section Championships a little more their size than the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet.
“Petaluma, Vintage, Napa and Casa Grande do have the talent, along with the numbers, to contend,” Manibusan added. “Sonoma Valley and Justin-Siena have some very good individuals that will compete in the NCS. We are going to take each team one dual at a time, wrestle hard and compete. When the dust settles, we are hoping that the hard work pays off.”
The Wolves are led by 11 grapplers, six of whom qualified for the SJS Division II subsection meet last February with top-five finishes at the SCAC meet.
Zachary Ferrer won the SCAC title at 120 pounds last season, and is at 132 this year.
Aaron Villa-Carlos was second in the SCAC and fourth at subs before going 2-2 at Masters last year at 125 pounds, after winning the SCAC title as a sophomore. Now at 138s, he has yet to wrestling this season.
“He is coming off concussion protocol,” Manibusan explained. “He will be wrestling in the lineup soon.”
Jesus Sanchez has been the bright spot so far, taking fourth place at the Vista del Lago Invitational in Folsom and second place at the American Canyon Classic. Not bad for a senior who placed just fourth in the SCAC at 220s last season.
“Jesus has improved and is focused on the season,” Manibusan said of the senior, who was Second Team All-VVAL in football this fall as an offensive lineman.
“He is competing at heavyweight due to his hydration certification. He can compete at 220 or 285. Right now, he is testing out the weight classes and challenging everything that comes his way. He really enjoys competing and works hard in practice. He’s a solid and experienced, all-around wrestler, and a great leader on the team.”
Wrestlers like Sanchez who can return to the same weight class often benefit from that, as Fabian Moreno could at 145s, where he was third in the SCAC last season.
“He’s a solid impact wrestler,” Manibusan said of Moreno.
Joshua Salazar is also returning at the same weight, 152s, where he was fourth in the SCAC last season. Mateo de la Fuente was fourth in league at 113s, but has moved up to 120s.
“Both are experienced, all-around wrestlers,” said Manibusan.
The coach also has high hopes for Marben Centeno (180), Glenn Garduce (195) and Alec Hoover (160), a First Team All-VVAL linebacker in football this fall.
The boys graduated Lucas Gramlick, their second-ever state meet qualifier, who red-shirted his first season of UCLA football this fall.
The girls said goodbye to a two-time state qualifier, Adrienne Dominguez, who just completed her fall season of wrestling at Lindenwood University near St. Louis, Mo.
The girls are led by two others who qualified for last season’s SJS Masters Championship, 111-pounder Yvonne Cruz and 170-pounder Alexis Schuller. Both are “solid impact wrestlers,” Manibusan said.
Two other girls, 121-pounder Shayla Hoang and 106-pounder Amaya Maulino, bring experience, all-around skills and a good work ethic to the team, Manibusan said.