Organizers of the annual Shannon Lemieux Memorial Aquatics Day had something up their sleeves for the 15th version of the fun relay meet on Saturday at the Vintage High pool.
Most of the events have remained unchanged in history of the event, which is held to remember a multi-talented Justin-Siena swimmer and dancer who passed away in an automobile accident in 2005.
There was the usual Dog Paddle Relay, Floatie Relay, Kick Board Relay, Corkscrew Relay, and the highly anticipated Costume Relay, a sign that most kids wouldn’t have a problem with celebrating Halloween more than once a year.
But the T-shirt Relay was no more. It had been changed to the Long Sleeve Shirt Relay.
“It’s really hard,” American Canyon senior Arianna Ciampi said. “We had a rash guard shirt and it ripped.”
But Napa High senior Nick Cisco’s team seemed to have mastered it.
“I think we figured out a good way to get it on and off, because we were only out of the pool for like five seconds,” he said.
The annual fundraising event invites swimmers, divers and water polo players from Justin-Siena, Napa, American Canyon, St. Helena, Calistoga and Vintage high schools to compete for fun in unusual coed swimming relays. It also kicks off each year with synchronized swimming, water polo and diving demonstrations.
A silent auction and snack shack raises funds for the Shannon Lemieux Memorial Scholarship Fund, which to date has awarded $112,500 in scholarships to deserving graduates from all participating schools.
American Canyon senior Duncan Applegarth won’t forget the Corkscrew Relay.
“It’s dizzying. It’s like your head gets all over the place, but it’s really fun,” he said. “You don’t really swim like at an actual meet. It’s just to have fun to get all the teams together in the league and have a good time. We’re really happy to have it.”
Unlike in past years, the meet wasn’t the only chance for American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Napa and Vintage aquatic athletes to see each other, as they have all been realigned into the new Vine Valley Athletic League this school year.
With Calistoga not having any athletes in attendance, it was St. Helena representing Upvalley and showing its usual enthusiasm. Even Francis Aquilina, who captained the Saints' boys soccer team in the fall, made a point of attending this year.
“I swam the last three years, too, but I just never came to this because I had stuff on the weekends,” he said. “But this year, because it’s my last year, I decided to make time for it and come to it because I’d heard about it for the past two years. I’m glad I came. It takes your mind off of competing because it’s not for times or anything.
"It’s just to have fun and raise money for Shannon scholarships. It’s a good event. It’s good that her legacy is still happening. She taught us to not take life for granted.”
A senior on the Saints’ girls team, Amelia Heitz, was at her fourth Shannon.
“It’s nice to have it in the middle of the season because it’s like a team-bonding meet,” she said, adding that St. Helena targets the Costume Relay each year. “We have a bin of costumes in a storage unit somewhere and they always get them out for this.”
Most coaches ask their athletes to read an essay that Lemieux penned.
“It has a lot of what I believe in, too. She said not to live with regrets, which I liked,” said Heitz.
American Canyon senior Juan Madrigal said his third Shannon was a good chance to mingle with athletes from the other schools.
“It’s fun, especially since I know a lot of them from club swimming,” he said. “I see them at club meets, and then when we come here we all just have fun and compete.”
Madrigal came away with more respect for canine water treaders.
“In the doggie paddle, you’re not used to having your arms underwater the entire time, so if feels even more tiring than when you’re doing the butterfly,” he noted.
Ciampi said her favorite event is the Floatie Relay “because I provide the avocado floatie. After three years of using it, we know how to swim with it. We make sure it’s a little deflated so we can go a little faster.”
Due to wind gusts, the Beach Ball Relay was also tougher than it’s been most years.
“Yeah, it was hard to keep it between the ropes,” Ciampi said.
But she was all smiles talking about it, happy to be honoring someone who passed away when this year’s seniors were toddlers.
“It’s a meet where we can all bond with each other and have fun, and it’s for an important remembrance of this person who was a swimmer just like us, to swim in her honor,” Ciampi added. “It’s important to take care of ourselves but also to have fun and work hard because with good effort comes good feelings and rewards.
“My freshman year I had the funnest time so I tell our freshmen how fun it is. It’s really cool what people come up with for the Costume Relay and how they show their creativity and uniqueness.”
Lemieux words also made an impact on Napa High senior standout Nick Cisco.
“It’s taught us to enjoy every moment,” he said.
Senior teammate Emma Wallenbrock said Lemieux’s essay taught her “Don’t get bogged down with stress and all of the horrible stuff that seems like it’s going to last forever, because eventually it’s all going to come to an end.
“I think this meet helps us remember that swimming isn’t just about competition and beating the other teams and winning points. It’s about bettering yourself and making sure you’re having a fun time and building a community.”
Vintage senior Sophia Bristow was unable to participate in her fourth Shannon this year due to injury.
“It’s really hard to watch all my friends swim and me not be able to, but I got to see all the people rushing behind the scenes,” she said. “It’s a meet that’s inclusive instead of everybody being against each other. We all laugh at each other’s costumes and it’s just a fun time. Most sports aren’t coed, but this is nice because boys and girls get to swim on the same relay teams.”
Vintage senior diver Ally Peterson was asked if junior teammates Phillip Ross and Luke Williams were courageous in donning mermaid costumes.
“That,” she said, “or just sucking up to their girlfriends.”