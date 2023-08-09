Player of the Year Finalists

Ian Fernandez, Vintage junior

Last year’s All-County Newcomer of the Year made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team for a second year in a row after leading the Crushers with a .302 batting average and 19 hits. He also made no errors in 140 chances at catcher while throwing out 11 base stealers.

“Ian has a great work ethic,” head coach Billy Smith said. “He wants to be great and defensively he was one of the top defensive catchers in the league. Opponents’ running games were shut down and minimal at best. Also, his blocking presence allowed the pitchers to put the balls in the dirt with confidence knowing there’s a wall behind the gear. Offensively, Ian had a good statistical year but he knows and wants to be better to help our team more offensively. He helped our team tremendously and carried us through all the injuries and ups n downs of our season. He’s a great kid in the classroom and behind the plate.”

Dalen Tinsley, Justin-Siena senior

The utility player and pitcher, and All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team selection, hit a team-high .403 with team bests of 29 hits and 22 runs scored despite missing time down the stretch with a back injury. He also had seven doubles, two home runs, 16 RBI and eight steals. One of the most feared and complete bats in Napa County history, Tinsley finished a four-year varsity career with a .399 batting clip.

Miles Tenscher, Vintage junior

He was named Vine Valley Athletic League Co-Pitcher of the Year with Casa Grande junior Austin Steeves after leading the second-place Crushers’ pitching staff with 51 innings. He posted a 3-1 record and .96 ERA, 77 strikeouts, 23 walks, nine hit batters and seven earned runs. The submariner also led Vintage with four saves and was one of four Crushers with a complete game apiece.

“Miles worked hard at his craft,” head coach Billy Smith said. “Our plan for him was to finish games as a closer, but he wasn’t getting into the games due to our slump. So we started him and his pitching helped us go on a 6-0 run in league and put us into the playoffs. He helped our team tremendously and carried us through all the injuries and ups n downs of our season. Miles worked hard all year and he’s a great teammate. He’s a great kid in the classroom and out on the diamond.”

Brandon Torres, American Canyon senior

All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team selection led the second-place Wolves with 25 runs scored, four triples and two home runs and was second best with 18 RBI while hitting .286. For the fourth straight varsity season, he started in baseball while also leading the boys golf team. He was the baseball team’s Most Valuable Player as a senior.

“Because Brandon is a top golfer for our school, we weren't sure he was going to be able to play baseball this past spring as well,. We were very happy that he was able to work it out and compete at a high level in both sports,” head coach Matt Brown said. “He was a major tone-setter from the leadoff spot in the line-up and threw some very important innings for us this season. His versatility allowed us to use him at five different positions over the course of the year, which added much needed quality depth to our team.”

Tegan Wendt, American Canyon senior

All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team hurler led the Wolves with nine decisions, going 5-4, with four complete games. He tallied 39 strikeouts in a team-high 52 innings, with eight walks and five hit batters. He was the Wolves’ Most Valuable Pitcher as a senior.

“After having to cut his junior year short, we weren’t entirely sure what we were going to get with Tegan,” head coach Matt Brown said. “But ultimately he became our best strike-thrower and had a string of four complete-game wins in a row this season. Our team defense became extremely confident when Tegan was pitching, and he in turn used his defense well in order to be efficient and go deep in games. He earned the start in our program’s first postseason game in five years and didn't disappoint, shutting out league champion Casa Grande in the VVAL Tournament.”

Offensive Player of the Year

Dylan Brown, American Canyon sophomore

All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team selection led the Wolves with a .388 batting clip, 33 hits and 5 doubles, driving in 15 runs and scoring 16.

“Dylan earned the Most Improved Player award for Wolves Baseball this season,” said head coach Matt Brown, his dad. “He went from being the starting JV shortstop his freshman year, to holding down shortstop and sometimes third base on the varsity team his sophomore year. Dylan quickly found himself in the top of the line-up and gave us competitive at-bats every time he came to the plate. He led the team in many offensive categories and provided a lot more offense than we ever expected from him. We look forward to having him over the next two years.”

Finalists

Peyten Czekalewski, Vintage junior

All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Teamer hit .273 with 15 hits, second base on the team in both categories.

Mason Harris, American Canyon sophomore

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team pick hit .338 with 26 hits and a team-high 20 RBI. He also had two of the Wolves’ four home runs.

Graham Chapouris, Napa High senior

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team selection led the Grizzlies with 11 RBI and three doubles while hitting .302 with 19 hits.

Micah Marquez, St. Helena junior

The All-North Central League I First Team selection helped the Saints finish third in the North Central League I with a 9-5 record and go 11-12 overall with a first-round playoff loss at Fortuna.

Cameron Taylor, Napa senior

All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team pick led the Grizzlies with a .373 batting clip, 22 hits and two home runs while scoring 12 runs.

Defensive Player of the Year

Trevor L’Esperance, Justin-Siena senior

The Braves’ second baseman for every inning of the season, he opened with a 23-game errorless streak and finished with one error in 59 chances. “He provided excellent stability on a team that largely started only two seniors,” head coach Jeremy Tayson said. “Hard to find anyone else with a resume like that.” He also tied two others for the second-most hits on the team, 26, while hitting five doubles and a triple and driving in 10 runs.

Finalists

Lucas Avina, Vintage senior

All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team. Eight hits, eight runs, three RBI, two triples.

Jason Gray, Justin-Siena junior

Filling the shoes of 2022 alumnus Timmy Walsh, one of the best center fielders in school history, was no easy task, but Gray stepped right in and allowed the Braves to have their second straight year without an error at the position. Gray hauled in 23 fly balls.

Thomas Herdell, St. Helena senior

He received All-North Central League I Honorable Mention after helping the Saints finish third in the North Central League I with a 9-5 record and go 11-12 overall with a first-round playoff loss at Fortuna.

Oscar Leon, Calistoga senior

He received All-North Central League II Honorable Mention after the Wildcats finished 1-9 in league and 1-11 overall.

Justice Penterman, Jr., St. Helena junior

The All-North Central League I Second Team selection helped the Saints finish third in the North Central League I with a 9-5 record and go 11-12 overall with a first-round playoff loss at Fortuna.

Pitcher of the Year

Cesar Evina, Justin-Siena senior

The pitcher and outfielder filled the role of a classic bullpen swing man with excellence. He tallied a. 2.33 ERA in 10 outings and had an ERA of 0.00 in Vine Valley Athletic League games.

Newcomer of the Year

Luke Giusto, Justin-Siena junior

On the mound, he was 5-2 with a 2.08 ERA and a save in 30 2/3 innings pitched. At the plate, he batted .342 with 15 runs scored, 26 hits and 18 RBI. The All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Teamer “batted in the middle of our lineup all year with a stout competitive presence,” head coach Jeremy Tayson said.

Finalists

Mason Bartlett, Napa sophomore

He led the Grizzlies with 14 runs scored and finished with their second-highest batting average, .339, and had the second-most hits for them with 20.

Sam Denkin, Justin-Siena junior

He made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team as a utility player and catcher, but head coach Jeremy Tayson said Denkin can legitimately play all nine positions on the diamond. “He was the most consistent pesky presence in our lineup all year long,” the coach said. Denkin reached base 35 times, collecting 22 hits and 12 walks and getting hit by a pitch, and scored a run in each of the Braves’ last eight games. He also drove in 16 runs, had 3 doubles and a home run, and made several highlight plays in left field.

Jaedon Mendoza, American Canyon junior

All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Teamer had 19 hits, drove in 11 and scored 14.

Henry Meyers, Justin-Siena sophomore

“Hank” burst on the scene down the stretch for the team and had 3 home runs and 2 doubles among his 12 hits while driving in 11 runs in 38 at-bats. Not bad for the No. 7 hitter in the Braves’ batting order.

Noah Piersig, Vintage junior

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Teamer had five hits, five runs and four RBI.

