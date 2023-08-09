Everet Johnson didn’t know how hard he’d worked in the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs until it was all over.

He’d pitched 17 of the Braves’ 27 postseason innings, leading them into their first section championship game since 2015.

“I really didn’t expect anything going into playoffs, honestly,” Johnson said of the Braves beating Berean Christian 10-5, Kelseyville 5-1, and Piedmont 11-10 to reach the final, where they lost a 5-4 heartbreaker to Arcata five hours from home in Humboldt County.

“I didn’t realize I pitched a lot in the playoffs this past season. It was fun and I wanted to do whatever the team needed from me,” Johnson said. “The great thing is I had a great defense behind me and I could relax and do my job, as I knew my teammates would do theirs. It gave me great confidence and I could attack the batter and zone.”

With his Braves’ strong postseason run making up for a fifth-place Vine Valley Athletic League finish, Johnson has been named the Napa Valley Register’s 2022-23 Napa County Baseball Player of the Year.

Johnson finished with a 6-2 overall record on the mound, striking out 92 and walking 19 while giving up 23 earned runs in 75 2/3 innings.

The junior also shined at the plate, hitting .388 with 21 RBI, 20 walks, 26 hits, seven stolen bases, 21 runs scored, a .543 on-base percentage, .701 slugging clip, and four of Justin-Siena’s 12 home runs.

“My favorite memory from this last season would be the ending of the semifinal playoff game against Piedmont,” he said of the Braves holding the Highlanders to three runs in the seventh. “I loved the energy the whole team had. The whole team was bought in. After we won, it was amazing as the entire team was filled with joy but not fully happy as we still had to finish the job in the next game.”

Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson noted that the Braves had the most postseason success of any Napa Valley team for the second year in a row, after falling in the NCS semifinals last year and in the title game to Arcata this season to finish 15-10 overall. Tayson noted his team placed fifth out of seven teams in the VVAL at 6-6 but was just one game behind each of the three runners-up.

“It was an exciting year, with 11 of our 25 games being decided by two or fewer runs,” Tayson noted. “For the most part, our offensive numbers, from all of our guys, are at or near the top of the county and VVAL leaderboard in what was a very pitching and defense year overall. The VVAL continues to be whirlwind baseball.”

Johnson was unaminously voted by league coaches as the VVAL’s Offensive Player of the Year and MVP runner-up, Tayson said, after having a monster season in every regard.

“Offensively, he anchored a lineup that was among the most powerful in Braves history,” the coach said. “On the mound, he was a true ace in the sense that he drew every tough assignment we had all year long, most notably appearing in every postseason game.”

For his Justin-Siena career, Johnson he is batting .382 with 66 hits, 24 doubles, six homers and 58 RBI in 56 games.

The Sonoma resident is verbally committed to continue his career with the NCAA Division I program at UC Davis.

“I love the fact it’s close, so my family can come watch games,” he said. “Davis is a really cool town, and the coaches are perfect. They are caring and really want everyone to succeed. It feels like family. It is exactly what I was looking for in a college.”

He carries a 4.0 GPA and his favorite subjects are history and science.

“I love how challenging both of them are,” he said.

Johnson started playing baseball when he was 5, playing Sonoma Little League and Cal Ripken ball. He has also played travel ball with Redwood Baseball, Sonoma Stack, Lamorinda, Trosky and, currently, NorCal U Black 2024.

“I played sports other than baseball prior to high school,” the 6-foot-3 Johnson said. “I enjoyed basketball and played CYO and for St. Francis Solano Middle School. However, I knew baseball was my No. 1 sport and wanted to focus on it and see how far my love of the game will take me.

“It is a game of failure and so I practice a lot. Aside from organized team practices, it requires additional time working on my own — whether it is glove work, private hitting instruction, weights, or studying film on approach and glove work. Baseball demands much more than the minimum. The work offseason is what matters and creates success.”

Johnson works out at a gym in Sonoma, and does not have a private pitching coach.

“I put a lot of extra work in outside of team practices. There is always something to work on,” he said. “Pitching has always been a secondary position for me and really don’t focus on it as much as my glove and hitting, but I enjoy helping the team out whenever I can.”

His parents attended Sonoma Valley High School, where Stephanie played softball and did cheerleading and Dave played basketball and football for the Dragons.

His brother, Zach, 21, attended Justin-Siena and played travel basketball and is now attending the University of Nevada in Reno.

“The area in my game I am most proud of through hard work probably would be my hitting,” he said. “What I am looking to improve before season would be strength and agility.”