Admission is free and the public is invited to a basketball game between Prolific Prep Academy and Golden State Prep, a fifth-year post graduate team, on Sunday at Napa Valley College.
The Napa teams are scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. in a game being held in conjunction with Alaina’s Voice Foundation, Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Sheriff John Robertson of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
Alaina’s Voice Foundation was founded late last year in memory of 2018 Vintage High School graduate Alaina Housley, a Pepperdine University freshman who was one of 12 people who died in a mass shooting on Nov. 7 in Thousand Oaks.
Free T-shirts that read “Enough” across the front and “Alaina’s Voice” on the back will be handed out to all spectators. “End gun violence” is the message of the game and the event.
“Congressman Thompson and I decided that it would be great to get the kids together and offer them an opportunity for free to come and watch some fantastic basketball, in the name of ending gun violence,” said Robertson.
“We want kids to come out there. We hope it’s a lot of fun. It’s kids getting together to be with other kids and watching basketball.”
Said Arik Housley, Alaina’s father and the owner of Napa Valley 1839 FC of the National Premier Soccer League’s Golden Gate Conference, “When we started discussing this, it was … how do we get the youth together and have a good time. Let’s talk to each other. Let’s be aware of what’s going on. Let others know if something seems unusual, in hopes that we can hope to look out for one another.”
Philippe Doherty, Prolific Prep’s co-director, said the idea for a game stemmed from a conversation with Robertson.
“We said … let’s remember Alaina, through a message. Let’s see if we can connect some of these different groups in Napa,” said Doherty.
Prolific Prep (27-6) won both of its games last weekend at Napa Valley College, beating British Columbia Christian Prep on Friday, 82-63, and Seattle Elite Prep on Saturday, 91-84. The Crew begins the Grind Session Championships on March 8 at Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Golden State Prep is affiliated with Prolific Prep. The players work with Prolific Prep staff. Golden State Prep “provides the ideal environment for student athletes who want an additional ‘gap’ year to develop their basketball skills, mentality, and body in order to be best prepared for college basketball,” according to prolificprep.org/gsp.
“GSP provides athletes a one-year ‘gap’ designed to enhance their basketball and educational platforms. The student-athlete’s NCAA ‘clock’ does not start during this ‘gap’ year. This means the player will not lose a year of NCAA eligibility,” according to the website.
Players on both teams will wear the T-shirts during warm-ups before the game.
Alaina Housley, 18, was majoring in English literature. She played 14 years of soccer with Napa United. She played tennis and soccer for Vintage High. She played CYO basketball for St. Apollinaris. She was involved with leadership and student government at Vintage, where she had a 4.5 GPA.
She had been accepted to go overseas, to Florence, Italy for her sophomore year of college, and was involved with the mock trial team.
“She was looking to do a music minor,” said Arik Housley. “She played piano. She taught herself guitar and was a singer.”