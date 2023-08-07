Player of the Year Finalists

Noah Budu, American Canyon junior

Budu, who received All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention, had 20 points and 9 rebounds and hit a clutch free throw in the final seconds of a 54-49 win at Napa High in January.

“Strength, intensity, tenacity — all the stuff he brings every game,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said after the game. “He leads our team in rebounding. He leads our team in blocks, he leads our team in steals. He went on a stretch where he made six straight free throws and that was an area of concern for him earlier in the year. I was really proud that he was able to correct that.”

Said Napa High head coach Carson Carattini of Budu, who was on his AAU team, “Excellent on-ball defender and rebounder who plays with instinct and physicality, and a quiet tenacity that sets the tone for his team. Outside of his tremendous talent, he has exceptional character and is a pleasure to be around.”

Ben Jackson, Vintage senior

Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said Jackson was “the epitome of the well-rounded, well-liked student athlete and a great captain the last two years.” Jackson was named the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Defensive Player of the Year despite missing four league games due to illness, but led the league with 20 points per game.

“Very high basketball IQ and extremely coachable. Ben embraced our mantra of maximum effort with a positive attitude,” Gongora added. “He has unique skills for his size in that not too many area high school players are 6-foot-3 with guard skills. Teams game-planned for Ben and he was still able to get buckets. He can hit the three or just as easily drive by defenders and finish at the rim with contact which not many players can do.

“Ben worked very hard in the weight room last offseason, adding muscle that he used to his advantage. We utilized Ben in iso situations as well as posting him up when a smaller player was on him. He is respected by all, a high-character guy. I started coaching in 1993 and Ben is one of my all-time favorites.”

Jackson was on Napa High head coach Carson Carattini’s AAU team, which seemed to help and hurt him. He had one of his best scoring nights, a game-high 25 points, at the Wine Valley Tournament in early December. He had one of his worst nights, 12 points in the first VVAL meeting against the Grizzlies, before scoring 22 in his last Big Game.

“Impressive in our three matchups,” Carattini said. “Showed high IQ and all-around ability on offense. Excellent passer and playmaker.”

Gongora said Jackson will continue his studies at the University of South Carolina and may explore opportunities to be involved with the Gamecocks’ basketball program as a manager.

Vince Jackson, Justin-Siena senior

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team selection was the Braves’ second-leading scorer at 13.4 points per game and their leading rebounder with 8.1 boards a night. The 6-foot-4 guard-forward was a varsity starter all four years at Justin-Siena, averaging 11.4 points during the Braves’ state-runner-up season in 2021-22.

CJ Mitchell, American Canyon senior

The sharpshooter was the only All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team selection for the third-place Wolves. The guard said American Canyon’s energy was key after scoring 16 points in a 54-49 win over an improved Napa High squad that had just broken its three-year league losing streak.

“We try to get out early so that at the end of the game, we don't have to worry about these close games. We had to regroup ourselves, get back together as a team, and play together,” he said after the Jan. 13 game at Messner Gym. “I think I was just waiting for my shots to get open and getting open in the corner. I got good, open looks and I knocked down the shots.”

Emmanuel Jamgbadi, Napa Christian freshman

The tall and athletic forward scored in the 20s multiple times for the Knights, who made the North Coast Section playoffs for the first time in school history and went 3-1 in the postseason. He had to sit out the Division 6 section final at Sacramento Waldorf for touching the backboard twice and earning two technical fouls in a semifinal win over Etna. The Knights then went 1-1 in the Northern California Division VI playoffs.

Offensive Player of the Year

Ma’el Blunt, Justin-Siena senior

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team point guard averaged 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds while directing the Braves’ offense.

Finalists

Asher Cleary, Justin-Siena senior

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team selection netted 7.8 points a 3.2 rebounds per game for the Braves.

Jaden Washington, Justin-Siena junior

The 6-foot-5 sharpshooter averaged 7.0 points and 3.1 rebounds for the Braves.

Charlie Knight, St. Helena senior

All-North Central League I Second Team selection led the second-place Saints in scoring and rebounding most nights.

Jace Lopez, Vintage junior

The Crushers’ Most Improved Player worked his way into the starting lineup with sharp shooting. He drained 38 shots from behind the 3-point arc, including four while scoring 14 in a win over Casa Grande. He had three treys in five other games.

Miles MacPherson, Vintage junior

He received All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention after scoring 13.7 points per game. After sitting out part of the season due to his transfer from Napa High, he made his mark with 28 points against Casa Grande, 25 against Sonoma Valley on Senior Night and 20 against the Dragons in a triple-overtime win, 24 with four 3-pointers against Napa High, and 20 points against Justin-Siena in the VVAL Tournament.

Defensive Player of the Year

Jose Perez, Calistoga senior

The 6-foot-5 center made the All-North Central League II First Team after leading the Wildcats to a third-place finish out of eight teams before they fell by six points at Ferndale in their North Coast Section Division 6 playoff opener.

Finalists

Elias Alvarez, Vintage senior

He earned his team’s Toughest Crusher award for persevering through injuries throughout the season. “His tenacity never wavered. Always played physical defense,” head coach Ben Gongora said.

Nate Espejo, American Canyon senior

He received All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention after helping the Wolves press opponents into submission and finishing third in the VVAL.

Nico Franco, Napa senior

He led the Grizzlies with 2.1 steals per game and was second on the team with 1.4 deflections. “His aggressiveness helped force 17 turnovers per game for our opponents,” head coach Carson Carattini said. “He always matched up against opposing ball handlers and did a good job controlling tempo as a defender.”

Jayden Quintana, Napa junior

He received All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention after leading the Grizzlies with 1.5 deflections per game and adding 1.6 steals. “He matched up with our opponents’ best perimeter players in every game,” head coach Carson Carattini said. “He applied pressure to the ball and consistently made offense difficult for the opponent.”

DJ Ryan, Justin-Siena senior

George Nessman nominated Ryan for All-County Defensive Player of the Year after he helped the Braves hold opponents to 45.7 points per game.

Newcomer of the Year

Saddiq Alarbesh, Napa Christian freshman

He led the Valley with 20.3 points per game for the Knights, scored in the 20s multiple times before going off for a season-high 38 points in the season finale. He drained 12 3-pointers in that 108-89 Northern California Division VI semifinal playoff loss at No. 2 seed Valley Christian of Roseville.

Finalists

Diego Perez, Calistoga freshman

He made the All-North Central League II Second Team after helping the Wildcats finish third out of eight teams before they fell by six points at Ferndale in their North Coast Section Division 6 playoff opener.

Will Flynn, Napa freshman

He started 24 of 26 varsity games and averaged 3.5 blocks per game — 10th best in the North Coast Section while netting two points and four rebounds. He had game highs of 14 rebounds and seven blocks against De Anza in Richmond. “An excellent young prospect that will be one of the league’s best players for years to come,” head coach Carson Carattini said. “His ability to change shots showed he belonged from Game 1 and his final state ranking (as a shot blocker) was impressive, regardless of class.”

Will Ulloa, Calistoga junior

He received All-North Central League II Honorable Mention after helping the Wildcats finish third out of eight teams before they fell by six points at Ferndale in their North Coast Section Division 6 playoff opener.

Christian Williams, Napa junior

He averaged 9.2 points and 1.1 steals and was a 38% shooter from the 3-point line. He had a game-high 22 points in a win over Elite Prep. “He showed great offensive ability all season long,” head coach Carson Carattini said.

Breydan Worth, Napa Christian freshman

He scored in the 20s multiple times for the Knights before going off for a season-high 33 points in a 108-89 Northern California Division VI semifinal playoff loss at No. 2 seed Valley Christian of Roseville.