Travis Hightower, who shared the 2021-22 Napa County Boys Basketball Player of the Year award with two seniors, was a shoo-in to have the Napa Valley Register’s award to himself in 2022-23.

The Justin-Siena senior was not only one of the area’s top scorers with 17.0 points per game while grabbing 7.1 rebounds. The 6-foot-7 shooting guard-mall forward also led the Braves to their first league title in 23 seasons, a dominant 12-0 run in the Vine Valley Athletic League, and into their first North Coast Section championship game in 39 years.

Napa High had a similar drought-ending season four years ago, winning its first league title in 28 years by going 12-0 in the VVAL’s first year of existence. Carson Carattini took over the Grizzlies’ helm this year and his young squad lost by 26 and 23 points to Justin-Siena. Hightower dropped 25 points on Napa in the latter contest, having done the same against American Canyon in the Braves’ previous game.

“Best all-around player on the best team,” Carattini said. “He gave us his best effort in both of our match-ups. Impacts the game heavily on both ends. He also has exceptional character and is a pleasure to be around.”

Hightower was named this year’s VVAL Player of the Year after leading the returner-laden Braves back from a fifth-place, 5-7 league record in 2021-22 to this year’s perfect run, which included Justin-Siena’s first wins over Vintage. They also swept Petaluma in the regular season before losing to the Trojans in the VVAL Tournament title game.

“It felt really good to go 12-0 in league with the team this year, but that wasn't really the goal. Our goal was to not lose,” Hightower said. “I feel like it didn't matter who we played against, we wanted to win. Vintage and Petaluma were more like obstacles.”

“All of us had worked on our game and improved a lot as a team and when you do all that, going 12-0 is really nothing.”

Justin-Siena brushed off the league tournament loss and beat Lick-Wilmerding and Ygnacio Valley to reach its first section title game since 1984. The Braves fell to University High — which had five players Hightower’s height — by just eight points at Kezar Pavilion in San Francisco.

“It did feel good making it to the section championship. It did not feel good losing in it, though,” Hightower said. “It was definitely tough playing University. But I bet if you gave us a second chance to play them, the result would have been very different.”

The Braves went on to earn the No. 7 seed in Division III of the Northern California Regional playoffs, which they had won the year before in Division IV. After routing No. 12 seed Los Gatos by 19 points at home, they had to travel all the way to Sacramento to face No. 2 seed Rio Americano. But they stunned the Raiders with a 29-point blowout.

“My favorite game this season was the Rio Americano game because the Turnabout Dance was the upcoming Saturday and no one wanted to go,” Hightower recalled. “So the whole team realized that if we won that game and didn’t get eliminated, we would then have another game on the day of the dance. In the end we won and got a little ‘we not going to the dance’ chant going afterwards.”

He didn’t feel it was that big of an upset, either.

“At the start of the state playoffs we knew the rankings were off because they gave a team we beat by 30 (Las Lomas) the No. 1 seed,” Hightower said. “So we decided not to focus on them because, in our minds, we were the best team. Ultimately we were the better team that night and it showed.”

Justin-Siena finished 28-6 overall with a six-point loss in the NorCal semifinals to eventual NorCal runner-up Oakland Tech. It was one of five single-digit losses on the season.

Having made his presence known as a junior, Hightower had a big target on his back this season. But he made sure it was a moving target, by draining baskets from all over the court.

“I dealt with that pressure by telling myself that everyone on the team was going to play the same game I was playing that night,” he said. “I feel like all my teammates gave me the confidence to go out there and do me.”

He even got to play with his brother, freshman Asa Hightower.

“It was really cool playing alongside my brother,” Travis said. “I knew that that year could have been the only year of basketball we played together. I was on him about making varsity. Once he made the team, my attention shifted to being a good role model with hopes that maybe in the future he could be better than me.”

Next up is Chico State, the NCAA Division II school Hightower signed with on April 27. Russ Critchfield, who was the head coach at Vintage from 1994-1998, is on the Wildcats’ coaching staff.

“I’m getting ready for college ball by just training and doing the San Francisco Bay Area Pro-Am,” he said of the eight-team league, where his East Bay team played seven games in June and July.

Hightower also shined in track and field as a junior, reaching the state meet in the high jump and finishing fifth with a personal-record leap of 6 feet, 5 inches. His only full season of high school track took a toll on his body, though. Feeling another season of track would jeopardize his basketball career, he didn’t go out for the sport as a senior.

“I have no regrets about not going back,” he said. “I knew since a young age my dream was to play basketball at a high level, so I stuck with it. Also, jumper's knee was making its way into my life so I had to choose one or the other.”

According to hopkinsmedicine.org, jumper's knee, also known as patellar tendonitis, is characterized by the weakening of the patellar tendon that connects the kneecap to the tibia below.

So he rooted for basketball teammate Asher Cleary, who gave Justin-Siena a high jump qualifier in the state meet for the second year in a row.

“I thought it was really cool,” he said of Cleary getting to state and posting a PR of 6-3. “It’s always good seeing other athletes, especially your friends, do good in a sport they enjoy playing.”

He thanked his brother and their parents, James and Sonja Hightower, for helping him realize many of his hoop dreams.

“I just want to thank my family,” he said. “It’s always good to have a couple of towers in your corner.”