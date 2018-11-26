Stephen Blume scored 19 points, Zach Swim had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Brayden Greenlee had 12 points to lead the Napa High School boys basketball team to a 63-49 win over visiting Armijo on Saturday.
Vince O’kelley had seven points, six assists and six rebounds, Brock Bowers had eight points, four rebounds and two blocks, and Danny Ruiz had five rebounds, three assists and two steals for Napa (1-1 overall).
Varsity Girls Basketball
Cardinal Newman 83, Vintage 33
Alyssa Andrews led Vintage with 10 points. Mo Groves and Dellaina Morse each had six points.
“In spite of the lopsided score, we did some good things,” said Vintage coach Joe Donohoe. “Our energy and execution was very sharp to start the game.”
Cardinal Newman scored 25 points in the second quarter and 28 points in the third quarter. Cardinal Newman made 14 three-pointers in those two quarters.
“Our conditioning is not where we need it to be yet, but we’ll get there,” said Donohoe.
Marin Catholic 50, Justin-
Siena 34
After going down 10-2 to start the games, the Braves regrouped with a 9-2 run to end the first quarter down 12-11. After tying the game at 12 to start the second quarter, the Braves went cold, only scoring five points the rest of the quarter and were down 25-17 at halftime.
The Braves shot 25 percent from the field while Marin Catholic shot 44 percent.
Justin-Siena was led by Ashlee Whittemore (14 points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists), Lexi Rosenbrand (eight points, six rebounds), Isabella Wright (six points, five rebounds), Karlie Wells (three points, three rebounds), Kiran Monteverdi (three points), and Ella Thatcher (three steals).
“Our effort and intensity throughout the game were good. We didn’t make enough shots and had a tough time defensively at times. Overall this was a positive step forward from our previous outing and we are excited to keep making progress forward with this group,” said coach Andy Bettencourt.
JV Girls Basketball
Marin Catholic 39, Justin-Siena 29
Cassie Richardson (10 points), Charmaine Griffin (seven points), Lili Galambos (four points), Belle Wells (four points), Erica Sales (two points), and Samai Wilson (two points) led Justin-Siena.
JV Boys Basketball
Napa 51, Armijo 42
Aiden McDonald led Napa with 15 points. Spencer Gorman had 13 points, and Christoph Horton had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Deer Valley 64, Vintage 46
The Crushers were led by Alex Dehazd’s 12 points. Everett Mitchell and Josh Kho each had 10 points.
Freshman Boys Basketball
Vintage 60, Deer Valley 31
Bryce Powers led the way for the Crushers with 21 points. Anthony Notaro finished with 16 points, Cole Capitani had six points and eight rebounds, and Omar Hernandez had six points and four steals.
The Crushers finished the first half on a 28-3 run.