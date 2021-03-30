Boys Prep Basketball: Big men lead Prolific Prep into nationals

California high school basketball history, a year in the making, will finally happen this week as Prolific Prep of Napa Christian takes part in the GEICO Nationals in Fort Myers, Fla.
When the Crew (30-4) takes the floor against La Lumiere of Indiana on ESPN3 on Wednesday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena, they will represent the first school from California to play in the heralded showcase tournament.
The GEICO Nationals was started in 2009 as the National High School Invitational and has also been called the Dick’s Sporting Goods High School Nationals. It continues to be one of the premier national tournaments at the high school level.
The showcase has seen the likes of many players who have gone on to play in the NBA, such as Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), RJ Barrett (New York Knicks), D’Angelo Russell (Minnesota Timberwolves), Kelly Oubre (Golden State Warriors) and Tristan Thompson (Boston Celtics).
California Interscholastic Federation schools are not permitted to play in the tournament, by CIF rules. Prolific Prep, which is not a CIF member, was invited to the field last season. It was the first time a California team has been invited to the event. But the talented side, led by McDonald's All-Americans Jalen Green and Nimari Burnett of Prolific Prep, never saw the floor. The tournament was cancelled for the first time last season, as the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought a close to all sporting events.
“It’s really special,” said Prolific Prep star Nathan Bittle. “Last year they weren’t able to play because of COVID-19, but this year we all have a chip on our shoulder and the whole team wants to go out there and win. We don’t want to be the farthest traveling team to go there and just play one game and have to come back home. We want to go there, we want to win, and we want to come back with a championship.”
The field for the tournament is usually eight teams. But with the McDonald’s All-American game canceled this year, organizers decided to increase the field to showcase more talent. Prolific Prep would have made the original field either way, as the Crew were given the No. 7 seed overall. If Prolific Prep gets past La Lumiere, it will take on the No. 2 seed Sunrise Christian of Kansas on ESPNU on Thursday.
It has been a solid year so far for the Crew, as the defending Grind Session National Champions made back into the Grind semifinals. Prolific Prep has had its ups and downs health-wise, but heads into the GEICO Nationals at full strength.
The Crew potentially have their deepest team in program history and are junior heavy. One senior who has shined bright has been Bittle, their lone McDonald’s All-American. The 6-foot-11, five-star Oregon commit is averaging near a double-double on the year and was recently selected for the 2021 USA Nike Hoop Summit.
Bittle is averaging 17.5 points per game and has grabbed 8.5 rebounds per contest.
Prolific Prep has a strong argument when it comes to the best frontcourt in the country, as the Crew also have the services of two of the top big men in the 2022 class. Adem Bona is ranked as the fifth overall player in the 2022 class, according to 247sports, after coming over from playing in Turkey. The 6-foot-10, five-star prospect, who is averaging 13.5 points and 8 rebounds per game, has started to adapt to the Western style of basketball.
“It has been a huge change for me because I’m coming from overseas. That style of play, from Europe to America, is way different,” Bona said. “I’m coming straight into the biggest stage of basketball and I am learning from the best. I am learning a new style of basketball at the highest level.”
The third monster big man the Crew can unleash is Mouhamed Gueye. The fast-rising prospect finds himself at No. 36 overall in the 2022 class and primed to push his four-star rating to five-stars next season. Gueye has dealt with injuries this season, but was still able to put up a solid 9.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. The junior has offers from Kansas, UCLA and Rutgers.
“I feel amazing that we are blessed to play again, because a lot of teams aren’t able to play right now. I am really, really thankful,” Gueye said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so we have to give it everything we got. Everyone from college coaches to the NBA guys are going to be watching us. We got to go out there and play hard, play smart, and hopefully go win it all.”
Other Crew members to watch out for have been the No. 33 player in the 2022 class, Kamari Lands, and fellow junior Milos Uzan at point guard, each netting 12.5 points. Uzan sports offers from UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine. Most of Prolific Prep’s players are juniors, in fact, so next season oozes with potential.
“Definitely feels good to play in this tournament,” Uzan said. “Shows all that hard work we've been doing at practice is paying off, but it definitely feels like the job's not done yet. We want to win it, so it’s definitely one of our goals.”
Another of Prolific Prep’s junior guards who has gotten the attention of NBA scouts is Stefan Todorovic. The 6-foot-8 shooting guard from Serbia may have the purest shooting stroke in his class. The Belgrade-born shooter, whose playing time has increased throughout the season, is second on the Crew with 14.5 points per game.
One Prolific Prep senior who is the definition of a glue guy is Fallou Cisse, a pesky defender who chips in points. The shooting guard, who averages 5.5 points and 6.5 rebounds, is committed to UC San Diego.
“I think we are kinda like a family after this year,” Cisse said. “We have had a weird season because of COVID-19, but we did great this year and we have to finish it now.”
The other schools participating are No. 1 Montverde Academy (Florida), No. 3 IMG Academy (Florida), No. 4 AZ Compass (Arizona), No. 5 Wasatch Academy (Utah), No. 6 Milton (Georgia), No. 8 PACE Academy (Georgia), and No. 9 Oak Hill Academy (Virginia).
“It’s great to play some of these East Coast schools (because) we’ve been playing a lot of West Coast schools this year,” Bittle said. “The East Coast has a lot of good players, a lot of kids that I played against throughout AAU tournaments, so it will be nice to play them again. We are just going to go out there trying to win and compete against some of the top players and top teams in the country.”
