Boys Prep Basketball: Big men lead Prolific Prep into nationals

Bittle is averaging 17.5 points per game and has grabbed 8.5 rebounds per contest.

Prolific Prep has a strong argument when it comes to the best frontcourt in the country, as the Crew also have the services of two of the top big men in the 2022 class. Adem Bona is ranked as the fifth overall player in the 2022 class, according to 247sports, after coming over from playing in Turkey. The 6-foot-10, five-star prospect, who is averaging 13.5 points and 8 rebounds per game, has started to adapt to the Western style of basketball.

“It has been a huge change for me because I’m coming from overseas. That style of play, from Europe to America, is way different,” Bona said. “I’m coming straight into the biggest stage of basketball and I am learning from the best. I am learning a new style of basketball at the highest level.”

The third monster big man the Crew can unleash is Mouhamed Gueye. The fast-rising prospect finds himself at No. 36 overall in the 2022 class and primed to push his four-star rating to five-stars next season. Gueye has dealt with injuries this season, but was still able to put up a solid 9.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. The junior has offers from Kansas, UCLA and Rutgers.