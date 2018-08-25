CALISTOGA – The South Fork football team came to town looking to start the defense of its North Central League III crown.
Calistoga gave the Cubs everything they could handle, but ultimately fell short of the upset as South Fork held on for a 28-20 win in each team’s season-opener Friday night.
The Wildcats had a chance late in the fourth quarter. After cutting the score to 28-20 with 1:38 left, they recovered an onside kick to regain possession at South Fork’s 37-yard line. But two consecutive false-start penalties quelled any notion of late-game heroics.
The penalties pushed the Wildcats (0-1) back into their own territory with enough time only to run one frenetic play that pushed the ball only past midfield as the buzzer sounded.
“I thought that we started to exert our physical play in the second half,” Jim Klaczak said after his first game as Calistoga head coach. “We were more physical than they were in the second half. I told the kids all that stuff we do in the summer and everything with getting tough in the preseason, they bought into that and that allowed them to make that comeback.
“Overall, never happy when you lose, especially when we had a chance to win twice. But I’m proud of the way the kids played.”
The Wildcats’ freshman quarterback, Christian Caldera, didn’t attempt a pass but ran 20 times for 53 yards and a touchdown. He faced relentless pressure from the Cubs (1-0) and was hit for losses throughout the night.
Part of the issue was the Wildcats’ equally young and inexperienced offensive line. Calistoga, which is still waiting for several players to join the team, played Friday’s game with only one true starter.
The Wildcats’ problems blocking were not lost on the players nor on Klaczak.
“I just think people were tired,” said Calistoga senior Daniel Parada. “They were just running the plays instead of being in the game.”
“We had all these news guys who hadn’t played together so it’s tough to make adjustments when you’ve got new guys learning the positions,” Klaczak said. “That was part of the problem. We just couldn’t block them.”
The blocking struggle was evident on the scoresheet at halftime. Calistoga went into the break with only 13 total yards of offense and trailed 16-0.
South Fork scored its first touchdown on a 4-yard pass from senior quarterback CJ Van Meter to Christian Carlson with three minutes left in the first quarter, and its second on a 50-yard bomb to Sean Hassall-Hoss at the start of second frame.
The outlook was bleak for Calistoga.
But as Klaczak has done countless times in his decades-long career in football, he made adjustments.
“We changed some of the blocking patterns for the offensive line. Then we changed formations that we were running out of, and that helped us,” he said. “Then, defensively, we made some lineman adjustments just to get some bigger gaps.”
Those changes paid off almost immediately. Calistoga spoiled a promising opening drive from South Fork with a fumble recovery and marched deep into Cubs territory, before turning the ball over on downs at South Fork’s 15-yard line. After a 5-yard loss pushed the Cubs to their 10-yard line, a botched snap flew into the end zone and Fernando Rios pounced on it to get Calistoga on the board.
The score held at 16-6 until the fourth, when Calistoga cut closer. A 1-yard touchdown run from Caldera capped an eight-play, 45-yard drive and his ensuing two-point conversion run made it 16-14 with 11:45 left in the game.
But South Fork won the league title last year for a reason. The Cubs are a talented team with a veteran quarterback in Van Meter, and he hit the Wildcats where it hurt. Less than three minutes after giving up the score, South Fork created separation once again thanks to Van Meter’s arm. He hit a wide-open Alex Harding in stride for a 60-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-14.
Van Meter was 5 for 11 passing for 129 yards and three touchdowns.
“I thought they would throw the ball more, deeper,” said Klaczak. “I don’t know why they didn’t. When they did they were very successful.”
South Fork scored again on its next possession, this time on a 5-yard run from Cody Wyatt that made it 28-14 with just over six minutes left in the game.
Calistoga didn’t give up without a fight down the stretch, however, pulling to within eight on Jesus Rojas’ 54-yard touchdown run. Rojas finished with a game-high 92 yards on 13 carries with the one score.
But the young offensive line once again hurt Calistoga, as penalties derailed its last-ditch comeback effort.
All in all, Klaczak said it wasn’t a bad showing for a team with only a handful of practices under its belt.
“The kids have learned a lot since we’ve started and experience is always a good teacher: Give the test first and the lesson afterwards,” he said. “I’m very proud of them. Thought they did a good job. They fought back.”