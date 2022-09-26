Calistoga Girls Soccer Outlook: Wildcats get back on track with 2-1-1 start

A year ago, the Calistoga High girls soccer program struggled to come back from not having a season in 2020-21.

The Wildcats lost or forfeited every game, but learned from the losses.

That was apparent when they opened this season with 9-0 road rout of Anderson Valley in Boonville on Sept. 14.

“They didn’t have a team last year,” Calistoga head coach Charley Hester said of the Panthers. "When we arrived, the coach said they only had 11 players but wanted to play 11v11. We had 14 players, with several who were new and most with limited experience, but the game went well.

“We scored our first goal fairly early with some good passing from the forwards and midfielders. Another goal was scored from a direct free kick by new player and captain Becham Sanchez.”

Also scoring in the game were Angelique Vazquez, Alexa Navarrete, Kennia Clavel, Keyla Rodriguez and Itzia Enriquez.

“The whole team played very well together and learned a lot,” the coach added.

The Wildcats defeated Roseland Collegiate Prep 4-2 on Sept. 16 in Santa Rosa, grabbing a 4-0 halftime lead and cruising.

Navarrete scored two goals and Xitlali Lopez and Vazquez each had one. The Grizzlies scored in the second half on a penalty kick and a goal from the field.

“We had some good opportunities in the second half to score as well, but had just near-misses,” Hester said, noting that Daisy Avina, Briseida Montoya, Kennia Clavel, Enriquez and Sanchez had strong shots on goal.

The Wildcats remained unbeaten with a 0-0 tie over visiting Tomales at Logvy Park on Sept. 19.

“This was a fairly evenly matched game,” Hester said. “There were several opportunities by both sides.”

He said midfielders Jeanette Arroyo, Lopez, Ashley Clavel, Enriquez, Vazquez and Avina held down the middle of the field and forwards Kennia Clavel and Navarrete had several scoring opportunities.

“Our goalies and defense kept us in the game,” Hester said. “Our goalies, Isabella Apolinar and Avril Montanez, stopped everything that came at them,” while defenders Margarita Alvarado, Jennifer Servin, Stella Jamison, Arlette Hernandez, Sanchez and Rodriguez “played exceptional.”

The Wildcats absorbed their first loss last Wednesday, 3-1 to visiting Technology of Rohnert Park.

Sanchez scored midway through the first half and Calistoga trailed just 2-1 at halftime, but the Titans came up with an insurance goal in the second half.

“We had several players out due to light injuries,” Hester said. “We struggled to find our balance with those dynamic players missing and might have been caught off-guard.”

The coach said the team prospered once midfielders Enriquez, Rodriguez, Lopez and Avina and forwards Kennia Clavel, Vazquez and Hernandez began working together better.

“Our defense has always been very strong and they regrouped,” he said of Diana Montanez, Araceli Quiroz, Sanchez, Servin, Alvarado and Montoya. “We are looking forward to playing Technology with our full team (on Oct. 15 in Rohnert Park).”

Rounding out the Wildcats are Lopez, Marelyn Lopez, Araceli Quiroz and Claudia Rios.

Calistoga is facing three teams this week that came into it undefeated. They were to host Mendocino (3-0-1) at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Logvy Park, visit Upper Lake (9-0-1) at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and host Credo (6-0-1) of Rohnert Park at 5:15 p.m. Friday at Logvy Park.