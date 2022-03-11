CIF Div. IV Boys Basketball State Championship: Young Braves ready to play for biggest title

The 2021-22 Justin-Siena boys are the first basketball team from the school to advance to a state championship game since its girls got there in 2014.

Those girls lost by 27 points to a team from the Los Angeles area, Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The boys (21-11) will be playing Scripps Ranch (25-11) from the smaller San Diego area — a team with similar height that also struggled in its league — for the CIF Division IV state title at noon Saturday at Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, home of the Kings.

While Justin-Siena finished in a fifth-place tie with Casa Grande at 5-7 in the Vine Valley Athletic League, the Falcons were 3-5 in San Diego’s City League.

With only one senior who played more than eight games this season, the Braves are mostly a team of underclassmen whose youth showed during league play.

Youth has been a factor all the way to the top of the Justin-Siena staff. Interim head coach Nick Guillory came up from the JV helm to the varsity helm on Dec. 30, two weeks before the start of VVAL play, when George Nessman had a health issue that forced him to take on an assisting role.

But since Petaluma capped a season sweep of the Braves in their league finale on Feb. 12, Justin-Siena has let bygones be bygones. The Braves received the No. 4 seed in the North Coast Section Division and beat Eureka by 18 points and another Humboldt County team, McKinleyville, by 17, before falling by 13 at No. 1 seed Marin Catholic in the semifinals.

Losing to Marin Catholic used to be emotionally devastating for Justin-Siena teams when the schools were Marin County Athletic League rivals prior to the VVAL’s 2018-19 debut.

But these Braves have seemed a team on a mission since the NCS semifinals appearance allowed them to play in the Northern California Regional Division IV playoffs for the first time.

They racked up two more double-digit playoff wins, over visiting Union Mine-El Dorado by 16 points and Lowell-San Francisco by 13, before having to make a very long trip to Redding to take on No. 1 seed Enterprise in its NorCal semifinal last Saturday night. But Justin-Siena kept its magic run alive with a nine-point victory.

Another occurrence that played in the Braves' favor that night was when Cody Smith sustained a broken hand while helping No. 3 seed Liberty Ranch of Galt knock off No. 7 Carlmont by two points. The 6-foot-7 junior, who was averaging 15 points and 8 rebounds for the Hawks, was sidelined for Justin-Siena’s visit for the NorCal championship on Tuesday.

But the Braves still had to work for their 42-38 win over the first-time Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV champions.

Guillory told the Sacramento Bee that Liberty Ranch’s strategy of having a guard shadow Justin-Siena's ball-handler caused problems.

“It was a really good strategy with an inside-out team like us, so that kind of put us in a tizzy there for a little bit,” Guillory told the newspaper.

The game was tied 29-29 going into the fourth quarter, when Travis Hightower had 7 of his 11 points and fellow junior Ma’el Blunt 4 of his 11 points for a 40-31 lead with just over four minutes left.

Liberty Ranch head coach Brian Chavez told Galt Herald sports editor Paige Lampson — who also sang the National Anthem before the game — that his team focused on defense when it knew it wouldn’t have Smith.

The Hawks held the Braves to their fourth-lowest scoring total of the season, but were also held to their own third-lowest output in having their season end after 18 straight wins.

Liberty Ranch head coach Brian Chavez was impressed with Hightower and fellow junior Vince Jackson.

“Number 2 (Hightower) is incredible as far as his length. We saw on film some steals he got where he literally just snatched the ball out of the air. He’s an incredible defender, very long,” Chavez said of the 6-foot-6 junior. “Number 24 (Jackson) is a really good player, as well, offensively and defensively.

“They just clogged the paint. We tried to do as much as we could. If we would have shot just a little bit better, that opens up the paint a little bit. But we stuck to what we practiced and the shots didn’t fall.”

Chavez said both teams seemed out of character playing in their first NorCal title game.

“Neither team had been in this position before. You could tell at times. It’s tough in this atmosphere,” Chavez said. “They’re thinking about more than just the possession even when you tell them not to. We missed a few shots and you could see it on our faces, like, what do we do? You keep playing defense. We tried to create easy baskets, get some layups, but their length made it very hard.”

Guillory praised his players for overcoming the shorthanded but very determined Hawks — especially senior point guard Drew Fischer, who had a game-high 18 points for Liberty Ranch.

“In a championship game, you know you’re going to get the other team’s best (effort), so (kudos) to our guys,” he told Lampson. “This is a tough environment to play in. Number 5 (Fischer) is a tough guard. It was a low-scoring game for us. It just came down to grit. We wanted it more at the end and I thought the guys definitely stood up to the big moment.”

Blunt couldn’t wait to face Scripps Ranch, which is led by 6-foot-4 senior Caden Flint and 5-foot-10 senior Jared Balaoing with 13.5 points per game each. The Falcons ended the Cinderella run of SoCal No. 16 seed Valley Torah (30-4) with 68-54 win on Tuesday night.

“I’m a transfer so this is my first year (at Justin-Siena) and it’s been great to come in and make an impact and play with these players,” Blunt said. “We just work every day, practice every day, go through losses, go through adversity. We can’t lose our focus. We’ve got one more to win in Sacramento. It’s going to be a fun game.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.