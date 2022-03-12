CIF Division IV Boys Basketball State Championship: Justin-Siena 2nd in state after historic run

SACRAMENTO — As the final buzzer sounded after the CIF Division IV State Championship game, the tears and emotions started to flow.

After 32 hard-fought minutes on the floor of the Sacramento Kings, the Justin-Siena boys basketball team's historic, wild postseason run came to an end.

It didn’t end as the Braves had dreamed it would, as Scripps Ranch of San Diego pulled off a 46-37 victory over Justin-Siena at Golden 1 Center on Saturday afternoon.

“I feel super blessed for myself and my team that we've had this experience and to play this game," said junior DJ Ryan, one of 11 underclassmen on the Braves' 15-player roster. "No, it's not the outcome that we wanted, but I feel like all of us really loved this experience and that we really we really fought hard for this. This is kind of like a dream come true, to play on an NBA court, No matter what stage, it's awesome.”

Justin-Siena (21-12) was ahead of schedule this year, sporting a starting lineup of all juniors. That traditional timeline didn’t stop the Braves from claiming their first-ever Northern California championship and standing proud as one of the last two Division IV teams left this year.

“I think for this team, the theme was we dealt with a bunch of adversity," Justin-Siena interim head coach Nick Guillory said. "We went through two different three-game losing streaks, we had a midseason coaching change, and we dealt with bouts of COVID-19. We had guys miss games, and I know a lot of teams did, but these guys never complained and they did their jobs. Just such a great group of kids. To weather that stuff and to go on a run in the North Coast Section and then the state, it’s really something historic and pretty awesome. I am happy for the team and what we accomplished this year.”

The first half started off well enough for the young side from the Vine Valley Athletic League, a unit that sports only four seniors on its roster. Starting junior Ma’el Blunt hit his first shot of the game to give the Braves the lead and the 5-foot-11 point guard pumped his fist into the air as he backpedaled down the court past the Kings logo.

Some teams struggle when it comes to playing in a huge arena, but the Braves were up for the challenge. It helped that Justin-Siena has an assistant coach who knows what the team was feeling — Morgan Malloy, who was on the 2014 Justin-Siena girls basketball team that fell 64-37 to now-Open Division-bound program Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth in that year's Division IV state title game.

“Caden McDevitt, Jesus Hernandez, Robbie Sangiacomo and Eric Gutierrez were massive this season for us," Guillory said of his seniors. "It’s not just game day leadership from our four seniors. It’s every little thing in practice. They just set the example and the guys followed their lead. Having four seniors on such a young team is frankly a requirement. They brought great leadership and that’s what they had.”

Justin-Siena held the lead for most of the first quarter, as Vince Jackson was doing what he does best. The junior post player found a sweet spot around the free-throw line and was consistently able to pull up for mid-range jump shots, a skill that has gone the way of the dodo bird over the last decade.

While Scripps Ranch (26-11) had the taller roster, the Falcons struggled on the offensive glass. Justin-Siena outrebounded Scripps Ranch 22-8 in the first half, with Jackson doing a lot of heavy lifting for his 6-foot-4 frame.

The player who was hardest to stop for the Braves was Lamont Wilkerson, as the senior combo guard was the tip of the spear for the Falcons' full-court press. Wilkerson picked up a few quick baskets on forced turnovers and forced his way inside on some downhill drives. Justin-Siena jumped out to a 7-4 advantage, but Wilkerson pulled Scripps Ranch to an even 12-12 game after the first quarter.

Scripps Ranch has known high pressure this season, as key members of the basketball team had powered the Falcons' football team to a 31-28 victory over Wilcox of Santa Clara in the Division 2-A State Championship. The Falcons are just the fourth school in state history to win two state titles in the same year.

“Certainly not the room we wanted to be in postgame, but I just want to say there’s not a better group of 15 kids that you can coach. These kids give it their all every single day at practice,” Guillory added in the media room. “We prepared great for this game, but kudos to Scripps Ranch. They made some plays that we didn’t make. Still, I couldn’t be more proud of our group, both on and off the court.”

Joining Vincent and Blunt in having a strong first half for the Braves was Asher Cleary. The junior guard hit a deep 3-pointer and added two free throws to keep pace with Scripps Ranch. The Falcons took their first lead of the game with 6:15 left in the first half, but the road warriors from the San Diego Section couldn’t shake off the Braves in the first half. Scripps Ranch took a 22-21 lead into the halftime break.

For most of this season the Braves have been a second-half team, but the third quarter would be the main reason a state title won’t be heading back to Napa. The Braves continued to play solid defense and rebounded at a high clip, but the basketball refused to go through the hoop.

Justin-Siena was 1-for-11 from the field in the third quarter and was outscored by eight points in the frame. Scripps Ranch started to clog the paint and had success deflecting the Braves' advances. In total, the Falcons had 13 blocked shots for the game. Doing the most damage was Jax Leatherwood with eight blocks. The 6-foot-6 post player was also filling up the football stat sheet with 50 touchdown passes this past fall. The Falcons had 18 points from forced turnovers, with a bulk of Wilkerson’s game high 19 points coming on the fast break.

“We had ideas when we were starting the season, like I could tell like we had a really good squad going for us,” Ryan said. “But I mean, this is something that I didn't even think we could really achieve. I think as a group, we've had of the strongest connections as a group because, like, all of us are friends in school. At school we hang out with each other. We do other things with each other, like everybody on the team — bench, starters, coach, like we all love each other.

"I think having that bond, even when we're down, we can come back and make a spark to a run. We can always pick up each other without and we are able to give good constructive criticism without you know, like some somebody being offended by it.”

Travis Hightower has led the Braves in scoring this season, averaging 12 points per game, but it took until the second half for the athletic junior to find the bottom of the net at the Golden 1 Center. The small forward was the main offensive force in the comeback attempt for the Braves. Hightower scored a team-high 10 second-half points while pulling down 9 rebounds.

Jackson was right behind Hightower in overall scoring, as the power forward added 8 points and scooped up a game high 13 rebounds. A late push helped the Braves pull the deficit to under double digits, but Justin-Siena was never able to come within a single possession.

“We were pleased after the first half only being down one," said Guillory. "The theme of the half time talk was mainly just about stopping our turnovers, because they were scoring most of their points off of turnovers. We figured if we controlled the ball, and with the law of averages, those shots would start to fall. Unfortunately, in the third quarter we only scored 4 points. By the time we started to get the ball into the basket, we were at a decent deficit and we just ran out of time.”

The future is still scorching bright for this tight knit group, as the Braves will be returning 42 points per game of production next season. A return visit to Sacramento is not out of the question for these Braves.

“I think that by all accounts , this was a super successful season. Not many teams get here. So we’re proud of the effort the boys put in this year,” Guillory added. “For the returners, we got five starters and we have young rotational guys, so I think that the feeling around here is if we do the work. We have a chance to be back, so I’m excited for next year. Not the outcome we wanted right now, but all in all, it feels good to be a Brave.”