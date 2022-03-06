CIF NorCal Div. IV Boys Soccer Championship: Vintage rallies in 2nd half to edge Sacred Heart Prep for title

Vintage High School will have yet another boys soccer championship banner to hang from its gym rafters after defeating Sacred Heart Prep of Atherton, 2-1, for the CIF Northern California Division IV title Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

In a match that was contested very physically by both sides, it took a moment of flair by team captain Anthony Stainer to seal the deal for the Crushers (19-4-4).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

With the game approaching its dying minutes, junior Noel Lopez placed a cross into the heart of Sacred Heart’s goal box and Stainer capitalized on it with finesse. The junior used a bicycle kick to blast the ball into the back of the net, causing Vintage fans to erupt into loud celebrations.

Co-coaches Alex Feliciano and Javier Covarrubias were on the staff when Vintage won its most recent section title in 2014, a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II crown, 10 years after winning the SJS Division I title. After claiming a share of their sixth straight league title, the Crushers never let a 4-0 loss at Montgomery in this year’s North Coast Section Division I championship game keep them from winning an even bigger title.

“It’s an honor to add another successful season to an already impressive resume,” Feliciano said. “Having already won league titles and section titles, it’s really special to do something that’s never been done before in the history of the program. This team will go down in history. It is truly unique and memorable.”

A happy ending for the home team didn’t look very promising early in the contest, when Sacred Heart Prep (16-6-2) caused all sorts of problems for the Vintage back line. Just two minutes into play, standout Luke Maxwell took advantage of a defensive error, stole the ball and drilled a strong shot past sophomore Crushers goalkeeper Cadel Newton Kotch.

The Gators kept creating opportunities throughout the first half but were denied, and took their 1-0 lead into the break.

“At halftime, we told the boys to play more direct,” Covarrubias said. “With them playing with three defenders in the back, we didn’t really exploit that enough in the first half. We wanted to take advantage of the 1v1’s with our wingers and put more balls into those spaces, especially being one goal down.”

Immediately at the start of the second half, the Crushers looked like a different squad. Looking more confident and organized, they took only one minute to score the equalizer and send their home fans into a frenzy. A long ball sent into the opposing goal caused a series of rebounds. It ended up in front of senior Iztlli Garcia, who with no hesitation took advantage of the opportunity to get his team back in the contest.

Vintage kept up its high-tempo pressure and attacked via its wingers. Covarrubias’ plan to exploit the opponent by allowing outside backs to incorporate into the attack gave his side more opportunities at taking the lead.

On the defensive end, strong performances by junior Eric Reis and sophomore Flavio Guzman limited spaces for Sacred Heart Prep to feed balls to Maxwell. Despite the strong play by both Crusher defenders, the speedy junior got a chance to net another goal in the 50th minute after stealing the ball from the back line. This time, Kotch came up big in a 1v1 situation, denying the striker and keeping the game tied.

“Every player played a part in getting the team here,” Covarrubias said. “All these boys always bought into the program. They had a phenomenal season and Alex and I are just really proud of what they accomplished.

“We appreciate all of their families for all their support during the season as well as their teachers, our administrators and our awesome AD (Athletic Director Cam Neal), just having all them in the stands and cheering the boys on during the season. That makes a difference and the boys always appreciate having them in their corner.”

For the remainder of the match, Vintage kept the higher percentage of ball possession and managed the game on the opposing half of the field until the referee blew the final whistle.

“It was a matter of regrouping, refocusing and regalvanizing the squad after a tough loss in the section semifinals,” Feliciano noted. “It was a test of character to bounce back and realize we had an opportunity that most teams don’t get and doesn’t come often. Keeping the boys humble and hungry was key. Believing in what we could accomplish was crucial.”